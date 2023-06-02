Dress for Success Liquidation Tag Sale Taking Place June 16-22

SPRINGFIELD — Dress for Success Western Massachusetts is inviting the public to shop for high-quality, gently used women’s clothing — casual and professional clothing, shoes, purses, scarves, belts, jewelry, and more — for the price of $25 for a small bag and $45 for a large bag.

The organization is moving out of the Eastfield Mall, so everything must go. The liquidation tag sale takes place from Friday, June 16 to Thursday, June 22 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. each day (except for Sunday, which will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

The sale will take place inside the Eastfield Mall, and volunteers will replenish the stock of items regularly throughout each day. Items are available in all sizes, carefully inspected, hung or neatly folded, and sorted by size and style.

All proceeds of this liquidation sale go directly toward supporting Dress for Success’ programs and services, including work-readiness education, interview training, mentoring, and digital-literacy coaching. All these programs are offered at no cost to women and non-binary people who are seeking meaningful employment.

“At Dress for Success Western Massachusetts, we offer our clients access to education, tools, options, encouragement, and, importantly, the support necessary to thrive,” said Margaret Tantillo, executive director of Dress for Success Western Massachusetts.