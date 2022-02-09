Blue Sox to Host Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame Banquet on March 10

HOLYOKE — The Valley Blue Sox will host the ninth annual Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Banquet, presented by Westfield Bank, on Thursday, March 10.

This year’s banquet will be held at Twin Hills Country Club, 700 Wolf Swamp Road, Longmeadow. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the program beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The class of 2022 inductees include:

• William Bathel, Western MA High School Fall Baseball League co-founder (2004);

• Brian Collins, who revived the Springfield Post 21 baseball program (2010) and was Hampden County commissioner of Legion Baseball from 2016 to 2018;

• Mark DiFranco, Western MA High School Fall Baseball League co-founder (2004);

• Charles Roys, baseball coach at Springfield College (1979-96);

• Patrick Strange, MLB pitcher, New York Mets (2002-03);

• Mark Wohlers, MLB relief pitcher, Atlanta Braves (1991-99), Cincinnati Reds (2000-01), New York Yankees (2001), and Cleveland Indians (2002); and

• Westfield High School’s 1967 state champion baseball team.

The Ryan Doyle Courage Award will be presented by the Doyle family to Jake Goodreau. Each year, this award honors an athlete who has displayed similar courage and perseverance as Ryan Doyle did as they face a difficult time in their lives.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will serve as master of ceremonies for the night’s event.

Individual tickets are $55 per person, or a table of eight can be purchased for $400. Dinner, coffee, and dessert will be served at the banquet. There will also be a cash bar. Tickets to this year’s event can be purchased by clicking here.