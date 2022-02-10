Comcast Appoints Saif Malik VP of Finance for Western New England Region

BERLIN, Conn. — Comcast named Saif Malik vice president of Finance for the company’s Western New England region, which serves more than 300 communities across Connecticut, Western Mass., Vermont, Western New Hampshire, and New York. In this role, Malik will oversee finance and accounting, warehouse and materials, information technology, facilities, fleet management, and environmental health and safety.

“Throughout his tenure with the company, Saif has showcased his talents as a strategic leader, as well as his dedication to fostering cross-functional collaboration,” said Carolyne Hannan, senior vice president of Comcast’s Western New England region. “Those qualities, along with his keen insight into our business, have proven to be invaluable, and I look forward to the energy, ideas, and insight he will provide in his new role.”

Malik joined Comcast in 2007 as senior manager of Finance for Comcast’s Greater New Haven area, where he was responsible for the financial growth of technical operations, marketing, warehouse, and customer service centers. He most recently served as senior director of Finance for the Western New England Region, providing strategic direction for technical operations, construction, and Comcast Business functions, including the region’s capital expenditures. Prior to joining Comcast, he was manager of financial planning and analysis for AT&T.

Malik earned his master’s degree in economics from the University of the Punjab and his MBA in finance from Oklahoma City University. Over the past seven years, he has served on the board of CRIS radio, an organization that provides audio access for people who are blind or print-challenged.