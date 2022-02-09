HCC President Christina Royal to Lead Feb. 23 Women’s Leadership Series

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) President Christina Royal will be the featured speaker at the Feb. 23 session of HCC’s Spring 2022 Women’s Leadership Series.

Royal will lead a discussion focused on “Growth Mindset” at the February session of the spring series, which meets over Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month.

During each session, participants will join prominent leaders for discussions on relevant topics and ideas to help their professional development. They will also have the opportunity to form a supportive network to help navigate their own careers. The sessions are interactive and geared for professional women who want to connect. Other upcoming sessions include:

• March 30: “Finding Your Mentors,” with Willie Maddox, executive vice president and chief risk officer at ACBB;

• April 27: “My Ankle is Made of Steel,” with Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle; and

• May 25: “Self Love,” with Shawntsi Baret, leadership coach and owner of SBSWF Consulting.

The cost of each session is $25. Cost, however, will not be a barrier to participation. Space is limited, so advance registration is required. To register, visit hcc.edu/womens-leadership.