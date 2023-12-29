Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Announces 2024 Board of Directors

CHICOPEE — At its Nov. 30 meeting, the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee selected its 2024 executive committee and welcomed two new members to its board.

Michael Vogel of Westfield Bank will serve another year as president. Tracy Hebda of iSolved Benefits Solutions will serve as vice president. Dr. Jacqueline Pleet will serve as clerk. Roberto Nieves of Common Capital will serve as treasurer. And Jason Levine of Jason L. Levine Law, P.C. will serve the as an at-large member.

Welcomed at the meeting to begin three-year terms on the board were Julia Marrero of Bacon Wilson, P.C. and Ann Dargie Gladd of Family Law of Western Massachusetts, P.C. They will be joining current members Alayna Anderson of Bacon Wilson, P.C.; Benjamin Garvey of HUB International New England LLC, Angela Gotay-Cheverez of Freedom Credit Union, Robert Houle of Unity Financial & Insurance Group, Sarah Mailhott of Polish National Credit Union, Malar Patel of Google, and Danielle Rosario of PeoplesBank.

“I am excited to work with this dedicated, talented group of people that has committed themselves to furthering our mission,” said Jason Reed, the club’s executive director. “We have an amazing year ahead of us as we break ground on our new Teen Center in the spring of 2024. I look forward to joining the board as we embark on that project and the many other endeavors we have in store for our organization.”