TommyCar, Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office Raise $9,826.90 for Cancer Research

NORTHAMPTON — TommyCar Auto Group announced the success of its No Shave November initiative in partnership with the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Patrick Cahillane. Together, they have raised a record-breaking total of $9,826.90 for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Throughout November, members of the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office embraced No Shave November, setting aside their razors to symbolize solidarity in the fight against cancer. Each participant made a $20 donation, with all proceeds directly benefiting the Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament, a key supporter of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

TommyCar’s commitment to community engagement extends beyond automotive services. As part of its dedication to charitable causes, the TommyCard Rewards program, an exclusive loyalty program for TommyCar Auto Group customers, played a pivotal role. Members were given the unique opportunity to contribute their rewards points (1 point equaling $1) to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

“The unwavering support from the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office has been instrumental in furthering our mission,” said Carla Cosenzi, president of TommyCar Auto Group. “Witnessing the generosity of our community reinforces the urgency to strive for a future free from the hardships endured by those battling cancer.”