UMassFive Recognized for Outstanding Performance in Investment Services

HADLEY — UMassFive College Federal Credit Union and its team of CUSO Financial Services (CFS) financial advisors have been recognized with the Gold Keystone Award in the medium-sized financial-institution category for 2022.

This annual award recognizes CFS programs with the highest ratio of GDC per $1 million of total deposits. This is the second year in a row that UMassFive has received this honor. In addition, UMassFive Financial Advisor Aimee Marden has also been recognized for her contributions to this GDC ratio with a CFS Bronze Pacesetter Award for 2022.

UMassFive has offered retirement planning and investment services as a complimentary benefit to its members and the local community for more than 15 years. The department is spearheaded by three financial advisors: Aimee Marden, Dana Graham, and Sam Einzig, and supported by Senior Investment Advisor Assistant Emi Lee.

UMassFive’s financial advisors are available to meet in person as well as remotely to discuss the retirement-planning and investing needs of any local person or business. The team also offers complimentary remote seminars throughout the year to educate clients on an array of retirement-planning and investment-related topics.