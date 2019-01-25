Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke Announces New Boxing Program Space

HOLYOKE — In its heyday, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke was the boxing capital of Massachusetts. Its boxing program attracted seasoned and novice fighters as well as spectators from all over the Commonwealth, as well as Connecticut, New York, and other surrounding states. Some of the more prominent names even included Rocky Marciano and Mike Tyson.

After years of planning and six months of buildout, the Boys & Girls Club will host a grand opening of its new boxing program space. The new boxing space is equipped with a regulation, 20-foot boxing ring and a variety of punching bags and workout stations. The club will reintroduce the sport as a non-contact youth-development program for after-school and summer-camp members. All activities will focus on mentoring, character development, teamwork, and discipline. Coaches will include members of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, the Holyoke Police Department, and past club alumni.

The event will take place on Thursday, Jan. 31 at 4:30 p.m. Attendees present will be recognized for their outstanding contributions to the new boxing program, including state Sen. Donald Humason, state Rep. Aaron Vega, Lowe’s Home Improvement, and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

To learn more about the event, contact Eileen Cavanaugh, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke, at [email protected] or (413) 534-7366, ext. 111.