Brad Paisley Slated to Perform at 2021 Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Big E is returning in 2021 with a headline performance by Brad Paisley, one of country music’s most decorated male solo artists, on Friday, Sept. 24 at the Big E Arena. Next year’s concert marks the 20th anniversary of the first time Paisley played the Big E. Special guests and the ticket on-sale date will be announced in the spring.

Over the past 20 years, Paisley’s songwriting and showmanship have won him numerous honors, including three Grammys, two American Music Awards, 14 Country Music Assoc. Awards (including Entertainer of the Year), and 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, among many others. A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 21 of his 24 number-one hits and amassed more than 3.9 billion on-demand streams so far.