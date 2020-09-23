Bradley to Launch Expanded Service on JetBlue with Four New Non-stop Routes

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) announced non-stop service to four new destinations from Bradley International Airport on JetBlue. These new destinations include Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Cancún, Mexico.

“One of Connecticut’s best competitive assets is its international airport in such close proximity to so many of our communities and employers,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said. “This strengthening of the partnership with JetBlue shows once again how important Bradley International Airport is to our present and our future. More routes and a strong international airport are key to Connecticut’s success.”

Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, added that “we are thrilled that JetBlue has taken the step to strengthen their presence and route network at Bradley Airport with this impressive launch of four new cities. JetBlue is an important partner for us, and we are very pleased to see that the airline recognizes the potential of the Bradley Airport market. We are confident that our strengthened partnership will provide major benefits for Connecticut travelers, JetBlue, and Bradley Airport.”

The new service to Cancún, Mexico is slated to commence on Nov. 19, while service to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and San Francisco are all slated to begin on Dec. 18. This new service will compliment JetBlue’s existing non-stop routes from Bradley to numerous Florida destinations as well as San Juan, Puerto Rico.