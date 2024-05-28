Bradley Regional Chamber of Commerce to Present Annual Symposium on June 7

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Bradley Regional Chamber of Commerce will present its annual symposium, bringing together business leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators for a half-day collaboration of learning and networking, on Friday, June 7 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel in Windsor Locks, Conn. This year’s symposium aims to be a premier event for business professionals seeking to stay ahead of the curve in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape.

The theme of this year’s symposium, “Strategies for Success,” reflects the chamber’s commitment to providing actionable insights and strategies to help businesses thrive. From learning new policies to harnessing the power of digital marketing, attendees will gain invaluable knowledge and tools to propel their organizations forward.

Keynote speakers include Meghan Rothschild, president of Chikmedia (topic: “Current Social Media Trends”); Sheila Patrizz, Small Business manager at Smith Brothers Insurance (“What Type of Insurance Does Your Business Need?”); Tanisha Baptiste, lead Outreach and Marketing specialist at the Small Business Administration (“What Can SBA Do for Your Business?); and Chris Davis, vice president of Policy at CBIA (“Legislative Update & Employers Economic Outlook”).

Early-bird registration is now open. The cost is $50 for Bradley and TVCA chamber members, $100 for non-chamber members, and $20 for a boxed lunch. Click here to register.