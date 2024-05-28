Bulkley Richardson Welcomes Three Summer Associates

SPRINGFIELD — Bulkley Richardson recently welcomed three law students to its 2024 summer associate program, which introduces law students to the inner workings of a law firm, where they will receive mentorship from lawyers ranging from firm leaders and retired judges to junior associates, gaining exposure to real-life legal matters.

Johanna Huyhn is currently attending Western New England University School of Law, where she received the Best Oral Advocate Award and is a member of the National Moot Court team. She earned a bachelor’s degree cum laude in social thought and political economy from UMass Amherst.

Tim Kwarcinski, a current student at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University, was a University Honors Scholar at New York University, where he majored in politics. He has experience as a mental-health counselor at Holyoke Medical Center, worked at the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office in Northampton, and was a legal intern for Judge Mary Beth Ogulewicz.

Cameron Reis, currently attending Western New England University School of Law, is an Oliver Wendall Holmes Scholar and member of the Law Review staff, set to step into the role of editor next academic year. He majored in criminal justice, magna cum laude, at Pace University.

“Our summer associate program is designed to help prepare law students by exposing them to a wide range of legal matters through hands-on training and working alongside seasoned attorneys,” said Mike Roundy, chair of Bulkley Richardson’s hiring committee. “We are honored to have three such talented and ambitious law students join us for the summer.”

Bulkley Richardson continues to accept résumés for its 2025 summer associate program, as well as recent law-school graduates and attorneys considering a lateral move. Visit bulkley.com/current-openings for more information.