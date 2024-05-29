MassMutual Appoints Eric Boateng as Head of Enterprise Cyber Security

SPRINGFIELD — MassMutual announced that accomplished cybersecurity executive and veteran Eric Boateng has been named head of Enterprise Cyber Security. In this role, he will be responsible for leading the company’s cybersecurity and cyber risk-management strategies and safeguarding MassMutual’s information assets.

“Eric brings demonstrated success implementing globally recognized technology risk management and cybersecurity programs in both the public and private sector to this role,” said Sears Merritt, head of Enterprise Technology & Experience for MassMutual. “I’m confident that these technical skills, combined with his collaborative and innovative leadership, will support the continued advancement of our security strategy while also furthering our focus on securing our data and protecting the personal information of our policy owners, customers, and employees.”

Boateng most recently served as vice president of Cyber Security, Technology & Resiliency Risk Oversight for American Express. In this role, he developed and implemented the technology risk-management program strategy that included cybersecurity and risk management, while providing effective oversight and credible challenge to American Express’s information-security and technology activities. Prior to that, he held various information and cybersecurity roles of increasing responsibility at New York eHealth Collaborative, Roundpoint Mortgage, Georgia Department of Human Services, and Lockheed Martin.

Prior to his career in the private sector, Boateng served two decades as an officer in the U.S. Navy, where he managed multiple IT initiatives and programs, employing industry information security risk-management frameworks and best practices for the U.S. Department of Defense.

“I look forward to utilizing my rich background and leadership skills to help MassMutual continue to focus on ensuring it is well-positioned to prevent, detect, and mitigate cyberattacks and safeguard the company’s digital assets and information,” he said.

Boateng earned a bachelor’s degree in information technology from the University of Central Florida, a master’s degree in management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, a master’s degree in information technology from Carnegie Mellon University, and a professional degree as a computer systems engineer from Columbia University.