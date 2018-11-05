Brews, Bites & Bids to Benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampden County will present an event featuring 25 brewers, including local and regional craft breweries pouring alongside award-winning and up-and-coming home brewers. “Brews, Bites & Bids” will take place on Thursday, Nov. 8 at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. Doors open at 6 p.m.

This year’s event will feature creative cuisine from the chefs at the Log Cabin. Each menu item has been chosen to pair with the variety of beer styles offered. Drew Hastings from WMAS will emcee the event.

While enjoying brews and bites, guests can bid on items donated by area businesses. Golf outings at a few of the area’s best courses, fine jewelry, and a private party including catering, custom-made beer, and live music are just a few of the items to choose from at the auction and raffle. This event is open to the public, and tickets cost $45.

Brewers in attendance will include Abandoned Building Brewery, Amherst Brewing Co., Arcpoint Brewing, Artisan Beverage Cooperative (Ginger Libation), Beerology, Bear & Bramble, Berkshire Brewing Co., Bottoms Up Brewing, Clear Headed Brewing, Down to Earth Brewing, Fort Hill Brewery, Great Awakening, Greater Good Imperials, Jack’s Abby Brewing, Lefty’s Brewing Co., Mombod Brewing & Chasing the Grain, Monsoon Roastery, Shelton Brothers, Skyline Trading, Swing Oil Beer Co., Tin Bridge, Two Weeks’ Notice, Vanished Valley, and White Lion.

Brews, Bites & Bids has become a signature fundraising event for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampden County, raising critical funding to support youth-mentoring programs throughout Hampden County, Granby, and South Hadley. All funds raised stay local. Since 2015, the event has raised close to $100,000.