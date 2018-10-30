The following building permits were issued during the month of October 2018.

CHICOPEE

C and C Mass Ventures, LLC

33 Haynes Circle

$147,500 — Remodel women’s bathrooms and break room

Cabotville Common Ltd.

640 Chicopee St.

$35,000 — Roofing

Chapin School Veterans

40 Meadow St.

$7,000 — Deliver standalone gazebo to site

Yousuf Hazrat Ji

49 Dwight St.

$1,800 — Remodeling

David Roy

490 Meadow St.

$12,000 — Roofing

DEERFIELD

Budlia, LLC

14 Conway St.

$10,000 — Roofing

Deerfield Academy

13 Academy Lane

$87,290 — Remove and replace insulation

Deerfield Academy

8 Memorial Dr.

$7,000 — Scoreboard

Deerfield Academy

7 Wells St.

$31,476 — Install 28 solar panels

Town of Deerfield

8 Conway St.

Roofing

GREENFIELD

Vladimir Agapov

72 Montague City Road

$10,000 — Roofing

Jack Curtiss, Robert Carey, John Gates, Daniel Graves

173 Main St.

$8,640 — Install new rubber roof on front entry area

Historic Factories, LLC

2 Mead St.

$6,500 — Modify and upgrade existing bathroom to accessible requirements

Sebastian J. Ruggieri Estate

177 Shelburne Road

$6,000 — Construct dividing wall in existing room

LONGMEADOW

GPT Longmeadow, LLC

704 Bliss Road

$4,000 — Two new signs for Francesca’s

Longmeadow Mall, LP

793 Williams St.

$5,000 — Build out for increased tenant space

Longmeadow Mall, LP

827 Williams St.

$15,000 — New wall to separate office space

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church

335 Longmeadow St.

$2,000 — Build shed

NORTHAMPTON

Aster Associates

80 Barrett St.

$84,593 — Roofing

The Brush Works, LLC

221 Pine St.

$10,650 — Renovate bathroom and tenant space on first floor

Smith College

28 Kensington Ave.

$48,000 — Roofing

Strong Ave., LLC

8 Strong Ave.

$21,000 — Install lamppost and wheelchair ramp

Trident Realty Corp.

109 Main St.

$61,000 — Install window, interior partitions, plumbing, and electric

SPRINGFIELD

BSC Realty Inc.

395 Dwight St.

$10,000 — Erect open deck in existing lightwell

White Eagle Realty, LLC

129 White St.

$127,100 — Install roof-mounted solar panels, reinforced roof rafters

Better Homes Inc.

275 Chestnut St.

$7,200,000 — Renovate third through sixth floors and alter a portion of second floor to residential units

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Capital Realty Inc.

125 Capital Dr.

$47,250 — Install interior stairway to access second floor

Essential Power Operating Services, LLC

15 Agawam Ave.

$37,700 — Roofing

Residence Inn by Marriott

64 Border Way

$860,000 — Upgrades to public area, minor food-prep improvements, public-area restroom, corridor, electrical, and HVAC modifications, fitness-center expansion and pool refinishing, guestroom modifications, exterior terrace upgrade