Tiffany Raines Joins bankESB as AVP, Holyoke Branch Officer

HOLYOKE — Matthew Sosik, president and CEO of bankESB, announced that Tiffany Raines has been hired as assistant vice president and branch officer of the new Holyoke branch located at 170 Sargeant St.

Raines brings more than 18 years of experience in banking, most recently serving as assistant vice president and banking center manager of PeoplesBank’s West Springfield banking center. In addition to 10 years as a branch manager and spending time managing the West Springfield, Amherst, and East Longmeadow offices, she also spent six years supervising the High Street and Hampden Street offices in Holyoke.

“We are very excited to welcome Tiffany to our team and back into the Holyoke community,” Sosik said. “Her experience and strong ties to Holyoke will be such a positive factor in establishing bankESB’s presence in the community.”

Raines has a strong commitment to serving surrounding communities. She is a past board member of the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Rotary Clubs of Amherst, Holyoke, and East Longmeadow. Raines is a graduate of Leadership Holyoke, which is an 11-week community leadership course designed to train and motivate people to volunteer in order to make a positive difference in their community.

Along with Raines, Tenaya Read has been selected as assistant branch manager. Read joined the bank in 2004 and, over the last 14 years, has held the positions of teller, customer service representative, and, most recently, senior teller at the main office in Easthampton (36 Main St.). In addition to Read, Nadean Eaddy has been selected as senior teller. Eaddy joined the bank this past May with 15 years of banking experience, 11 of which were in a supervisor role. She has been promoted from her current role as teller in the South Hadley branch.

The Holyoke branch will have its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Nov. 5. To celebrate the opening, bankESB will raffle off a 2018 Hyundai Accent. In order to win, employees will be giving out 1,000 $1 bills (first come, first served) to anyone who visits the branch. On Saturday, Nov. 10, the winner will be drawn. Second- and third-place prizes are valued at $500.