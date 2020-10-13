Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of September 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
AMHERST
462 Main, LLC
462 Main St.
$14,000 — Roofing
Amherst Cinema Arts Center Inc.
28 Amity St., Unit H
$29,000 — Lobby and concession-stand renovation
Hampshire College
893 West St.
$2,000 — Deck repairs
CHICOPEE
Chicopee Savings Bank
569 East St.
$26,775 — Roofing
Stephen Constant, Linnea Constant
1394 Memorial Dr.
$12,750 — Demolition
Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield
7 Belcher St.
$15,000 — T-Mobile to add four new antennas, four new remote radio heads, and one new cabinet within existing leased equipment room
GREENFIELD
Greenfield Savings Bank
400 Main St.
$10,000 — Remove and replace window
Thomas & Thomas
627 Barton Road
$3,100 — Install carport attached to existing accessory building
LEE
CWC Realty, LLC
710 Stockbridge Road
$40,000 — Siding
LENOX
439 Pittsfield Road, LLC
439 Pittsfield Road
$17,000 — Add divider partitions, refresh paint and flooring
Aspinwall Acquisition, LLC
293 Main St.
$2,500 — Roof repair
CR Resorts, LLC
165 Kemble St.
$64,000 — Reconstruct existing inhalation room in women’s spa with new finishes
Hillcrest Educational Center
349 Old Stockbridge Road
$7,500 — Install proximity readers on three exterior doors
Hillcrest Educational Center
242 West Mountain Road
$21,000 — Add delay egress and proximity readers to exterior doors in main building
NORTHAMPTON
Alloy, LLC
209 Earle St.
$1,415,347 — New steel addition
Mark Chrabascz
50 Conz St.
$22,800 — Remove some interior walls and flooring
Christopher Frank
50 Cooke Ave.
$35,000 — Demolish carport and rebuild in same footprint
Joe Kochapski
296 Nonotuck St.
$158,000 — Roofing
Bambi Rattner
43 Center St.
$19,200 — Office renovation
PALMER
Double R Enterprises
9 Second St.
$3,000 — Alter fire-alarm system
Sai Mitelik, LLC
2394 Main St.
$4,880 — Replace underground gas tanks
SBA
80 Stimson St.
$15,000 — Create concrete pad for generator
PITTSFIELD
Donald Launt
164 Waconah St.
$1,200 — Roof coating
Jonathan Pierce
72 Harvard St.
$12,000 — Roofing
Jonathan Pierce
10 Myrtle St.
$12,000 — Roofing
Nolan Southard
104 Appleton Ave.
$37,746 — Roofing
SPRINGFIELD
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
3400 Main St.
$1,254,771 — Alter space on second floor of oncology clinic for outpatient cancer treatment
Cornel Forbes
320 Wilbraham Road
$30,000 — Replace broken roof support and build a bathroom at Golden Krust
New Resurrection Center of Springfield Inc.
1060 Worcester St.
$4,800 — Install nine replacement windows on church
Taylor Street Real Estate, LLC
41 Taylor St.
$35,000 — Install replacement street-level storefront windows and entry door, remove and enclose front basement windows, install new front-entry stairs
WILBRAHAM
2034-2040 Boston Road, LLP
2034 Boston Road
$133,000 — Renovate existing space for Garvey’s Smoothie Shop