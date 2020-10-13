The following building permits were issued during the month of September 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AMHERST

462 Main, LLC

462 Main St.

$14,000 — Roofing

Amherst Cinema Arts Center Inc.

28 Amity St., Unit H

$29,000 — Lobby and concession-stand renovation

Hampshire College

893 West St.

$2,000 — Deck repairs

CHICOPEE

Chicopee Savings Bank

569 East St.

$26,775 — Roofing

Stephen Constant, Linnea Constant

1394 Memorial Dr.

$12,750 — Demolition

Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield

7 Belcher St.

$15,000 — T-Mobile to add four new antennas, four new remote radio heads, and one new cabinet within existing leased equipment room

GREENFIELD

Greenfield Savings Bank

400 Main St.

$10,000 — Remove and replace window

Thomas & Thomas

627 Barton Road

$3,100 — Install carport attached to existing accessory building

LEE

CWC Realty, LLC

710 Stockbridge Road

$40,000 — Siding

LENOX

439 Pittsfield Road, LLC

439 Pittsfield Road

$17,000 — Add divider partitions, refresh paint and flooring

Aspinwall Acquisition, LLC

293 Main St.

$2,500 — Roof repair

CR Resorts, LLC

165 Kemble St.

$64,000 — Reconstruct existing inhalation room in women’s spa with new finishes

Hillcrest Educational Center

349 Old Stockbridge Road

$7,500 — Install proximity readers on three exterior doors

Hillcrest Educational Center

242 West Mountain Road

$21,000 — Add delay egress and proximity readers to exterior doors in main building

NORTHAMPTON

Alloy, LLC

209 Earle St.

$1,415,347 — New steel addition

Mark Chrabascz

50 Conz St.

$22,800 — Remove some interior walls and flooring

Christopher Frank

50 Cooke Ave.

$35,000 — Demolish carport and rebuild in same footprint

Joe Kochapski

296 Nonotuck St.

$158,000 — Roofing

Bambi Rattner

43 Center St.

$19,200 — Office renovation

PALMER

Double R Enterprises

9 Second St.

$3,000 — Alter fire-alarm system

Sai Mitelik, LLC

2394 Main St.

$4,880 — Replace underground gas tanks

SBA

80 Stimson St.

$15,000 — Create concrete pad for generator

PITTSFIELD

Donald Launt

164 Waconah St.

$1,200 — Roof coating

Jonathan Pierce

72 Harvard St.

$12,000 — Roofing

Jonathan Pierce

10 Myrtle St.

$12,000 — Roofing

Nolan Southard

104 Appleton Ave.

$37,746 — Roofing

SPRINGFIELD

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

3400 Main St.

$1,254,771 — Alter space on second floor of oncology clinic for outpatient cancer treatment

Cornel Forbes

320 Wilbraham Road

$30,000 — Replace broken roof support and build a bathroom at Golden Krust

New Resurrection Center of Springfield Inc.

1060 Worcester St.

$4,800 — Install nine replacement windows on church

Taylor Street Real Estate, LLC

41 Taylor St.

$35,000 — Install replacement street-level storefront windows and entry door, remove and enclose front basement windows, install new front-entry stairs

WILBRAHAM

2034-2040 Boston Road, LLP

2034 Boston Road

$133,000 — Renovate existing space for Garvey’s Smoothie Shop