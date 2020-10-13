Top Banner

Building Permits

Building Permits

By 56

The following building permits were issued during the month of September 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AMHERST

462 Main, LLC
462 Main St.
$14,000 — Roofing

Amherst Cinema Arts Center Inc.
28 Amity St., Unit H
$29,000 — Lobby and concession-stand renovation

Hampshire College
893 West St.
$2,000 — Deck repairs

CHICOPEE

Chicopee Savings Bank
569 East St.
$26,775 — Roofing

Stephen Constant, Linnea Constant
1394 Memorial Dr.
$12,750 — Demolition

Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield
7 Belcher St.
$15,000 — T-Mobile to add four new antennas, four new remote radio heads, and one new cabinet within existing leased equipment room

GREENFIELD

Greenfield Savings Bank
400 Main St.
$10,000 — Remove and replace window

Thomas & Thomas
627 Barton Road
$3,100 — Install carport attached to existing accessory building

LEE

CWC Realty, LLC
710 Stockbridge Road
$40,000 — Siding

LENOX

439 Pittsfield Road, LLC
439 Pittsfield Road
$17,000 — Add divider partitions, refresh paint and flooring

Aspinwall Acquisition, LLC
293 Main St.
$2,500 — Roof repair

CR Resorts, LLC
165 Kemble St.
$64,000 — Reconstruct existing inhalation room in women’s spa with new finishes

Hillcrest Educational Center
349 Old Stockbridge Road
$7,500 — Install proximity readers on three exterior doors

Hillcrest Educational Center
242 West Mountain Road
$21,000 — Add delay egress and proximity readers to exterior doors in main building

NORTHAMPTON

Alloy, LLC
209 Earle St.
$1,415,347 — New steel addition

Mark Chrabascz
50 Conz St.
$22,800 — Remove some interior walls and flooring

Christopher Frank
50 Cooke Ave.
$35,000 — Demolish carport and rebuild in same footprint

Joe Kochapski
296 Nonotuck St.
$158,000 — Roofing

Bambi Rattner
43 Center St.
$19,200 — Office renovation

PALMER

Double R Enterprises
9 Second St.
$3,000 — Alter fire-alarm system

Sai Mitelik, LLC
2394 Main St.
$4,880 — Replace underground gas tanks

SBA
80 Stimson St.
$15,000 — Create concrete pad for generator

PITTSFIELD

Donald Launt
164 Waconah St.
$1,200 — Roof coating

Jonathan Pierce
72 Harvard St.
$12,000 — Roofing

Jonathan Pierce
10 Myrtle St.
$12,000 — Roofing

Nolan Southard
104 Appleton Ave.
$37,746 — Roofing

SPRINGFIELD

Baystate Medical Center Inc.
3400 Main St.
$1,254,771 — Alter space on second floor of oncology clinic for outpatient cancer treatment

Cornel Forbes
320 Wilbraham Road
$30,000 — Replace broken roof support and build a bathroom at Golden Krust

New Resurrection Center of Springfield Inc.
1060 Worcester St.
$4,800 — Install nine replacement windows on church

Taylor Street Real Estate, LLC
41 Taylor St.
$35,000 — Install replacement street-level storefront windows and entry door, remove and enclose front basement windows, install new front-entry stairs

WILBRAHAM

2034-2040 Boston Road, LLP
2034 Boston Road
$133,000 — Renovate existing space for Garvey’s Smoothie Shop

Tags:

Related Posts

Buidling Permits

By

Building Permits

By

Building Permits

By