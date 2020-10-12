40 Under Forty Event Set for Oct. 13 and 14

Originally scheduled for last week and postponed due to inclement weather, BusinessWest’s 40 Under Forty celebration is now slated to take place over two days, Oct. 13 and 14 at the Upper Vista at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House in Holyoke.

The hybrid event will still take place at four ‘mini-events’ over two days, allowing 10 honorees to celebrate in person at each event. For those who can’t join us in person, BusinessWest has created a livestream option so friends and family can cheer on the class of 2020 from the safety and comfort of their home. A two-night ‘virtual access pass’ allows participants to see all 40 of this year’s honorees accept their awards on Oct. 13 and 14. To purchase your pass, visit: https://businesswest.com/blog/40-under-forty-two-night-celebration-postponed-to-oct-13-14/

The 40 Under Forty program for 2020 is sponsored by PeoplesBank and Health New England (presenting sponsors); Comcast Business, Isenberg School of Management, and Mercedes-Benz of Springfield (sponsors); the Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (partner); and WWLP 22 News/CW Springfield (exclusive media sponsor).