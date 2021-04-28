Top Banner

Building Permits

Building Permits

By 161

The following building permits were issued during the month of April 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Mitchell Nowak
14 West St.
$22,800 — Remove and replace plastic sprinkler pipe, replace old heads

Scott Raymond
45 Colonial Circle
$10,000 — Gut bathroom down to studs and rebuild

Sherroy, LLC
1408 Memorial Dr.
$5,000 — Open interior wall, frame new header and studs for installation of new window

LENOX

Trinity Church
88 Walker St.
$200,000 — Repair porch on parish house

NORTHAMPTON

39 Main Street, LLC
39 Main St., Suite 5
$15,000 — Interior renovation

Chamisa Corp.
25 Main St., #444
$10,605 — Remove drywall to update wiring, install new drywall

DBR Properties, LLC
270 Pleasant St.
$13,605 — Renovate second floor to be a residential apartment

Joe-Mae Realty Associates
147 Main St.
$9,995 — Illuminated sign for Rebekah Brooks Jewelry

Shalom Murray
153 Main St.
$1,180 — Wall sign for Cotton Gallery

Northampton Community Music Center
139 SouthSt.
$51,369 — Rooftop solar panels

Paul Serio
63 Center St.
$2,000 — Roofing

ZQHW Corp.
60 King St.
$58,400 — Repair damage due to car impact

PITTSFIELD

395 North, LLC
391 North St.
$15,000 — Roofing

Blue Chair Properties, LLC
101 Dan Fox Dr.
$20,000 — Demolish Bousquet ski lodge

Blue Chair Properties, LLC
101 Dan Fox Dr.
$10,000 — Install field-office trailer for Bousquet ski lodge project

Passardi Family Holding, LLC
160 North St.
$79,600 — Renovations and additions to existing fire sprinkler system

Robert Wheeler
71 Dalton Ave.
$1,200 — Install two thermally broken commercial aluminum windows

Stanley Wojtkowski
108 Summer St.
$4,800 — Roofing

SPRINGFIELD

1626 Bay Street, LLC
281 Cottage St.
$119,000 — Install a handicap bathroom in office

KS Cantor, LLC
606 Sumner Ave.
$101,657 — Alter interior of former restaurant for use as a dental office

Marrewa Realty Inc.
1440 Boston Road
$3,900 — Remove and replace seven duct smoke detectors at Walgreens Pharmacy

MGM Springfield Redevelopment, LLC
1 MGM Way
Remove decorative wall and section of vestibule wall and install glass storefront near poker room

Springfield Bridge Holding, LLC
146 Chestnut St.
$55,000 — Alter interior of mezzanine of first and second floor at Libertas Academy Charter School

Pride, LP
77 West St.
$126,000 — Remodel Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant; remove and replace millwork and siding

Summer Ave., LLC
752 Sumner Ave.
$10,000 — Repair roof

TMB Investments, LLC
563 Main St.
$98,597.88 — Roofing

Wyatt Quinn, Joline Seymour
36 Sabin St.
$1,300 — Install pellet stove in basement

WILBRAHAM

Monson Savings Bank
100 Post Office Park
$6,850 — Three signs on left, right, and front gables

Monson Savings Bank
100 Post Office Park
$4,950 — Sign at Post Office Park entrance

Monson Savings Bank
100 Post Office Park
$1,325 — Sign on Boston Road

 

Tags:

Related Posts

Building Permits

By

Building Permits

By

Building Permits

By