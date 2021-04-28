Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of April 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
Mitchell Nowak
14 West St.
$22,800 — Remove and replace plastic sprinkler pipe, replace old heads
Scott Raymond
45 Colonial Circle
$10,000 — Gut bathroom down to studs and rebuild
Sherroy, LLC
1408 Memorial Dr.
$5,000 — Open interior wall, frame new header and studs for installation of new window
LENOX
Trinity Church
88 Walker St.
$200,000 — Repair porch on parish house
NORTHAMPTON
39 Main Street, LLC
39 Main St., Suite 5
$15,000 — Interior renovation
Chamisa Corp.
25 Main St., #444
$10,605 — Remove drywall to update wiring, install new drywall
DBR Properties, LLC
270 Pleasant St.
$13,605 — Renovate second floor to be a residential apartment
Joe-Mae Realty Associates
147 Main St.
$9,995 — Illuminated sign for Rebekah Brooks Jewelry
Shalom Murray
153 Main St.
$1,180 — Wall sign for Cotton Gallery
Northampton Community Music Center
139 SouthSt.
$51,369 — Rooftop solar panels
Paul Serio
63 Center St.
$2,000 — Roofing
ZQHW Corp.
60 King St.
$58,400 — Repair damage due to car impact
PITTSFIELD
395 North, LLC
391 North St.
$15,000 — Roofing
Blue Chair Properties, LLC
101 Dan Fox Dr.
$20,000 — Demolish Bousquet ski lodge
Blue Chair Properties, LLC
101 Dan Fox Dr.
$10,000 — Install field-office trailer for Bousquet ski lodge project
Passardi Family Holding, LLC
160 North St.
$79,600 — Renovations and additions to existing fire sprinkler system
Robert Wheeler
71 Dalton Ave.
$1,200 — Install two thermally broken commercial aluminum windows
Stanley Wojtkowski
108 Summer St.
$4,800 — Roofing
SPRINGFIELD
1626 Bay Street, LLC
281 Cottage St.
$119,000 — Install a handicap bathroom in office
KS Cantor, LLC
606 Sumner Ave.
$101,657 — Alter interior of former restaurant for use as a dental office
Marrewa Realty Inc.
1440 Boston Road
$3,900 — Remove and replace seven duct smoke detectors at Walgreens Pharmacy
MGM Springfield Redevelopment, LLC
1 MGM Way
Remove decorative wall and section of vestibule wall and install glass storefront near poker room
Springfield Bridge Holding, LLC
146 Chestnut St.
$55,000 — Alter interior of mezzanine of first and second floor at Libertas Academy Charter School
Pride, LP
77 West St.
$126,000 — Remodel Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant; remove and replace millwork and siding
Summer Ave., LLC
752 Sumner Ave.
$10,000 — Repair roof
TMB Investments, LLC
563 Main St.
$98,597.88 — Roofing
Wyatt Quinn, Joline Seymour
36 Sabin St.
$1,300 — Install pellet stove in basement
WILBRAHAM
Monson Savings Bank
100 Post Office Park
$6,850 — Three signs on left, right, and front gables
Monson Savings Bank
100 Post Office Park
$4,950 — Sign at Post Office Park entrance
Monson Savings Bank
100 Post Office Park
$1,325 — Sign on Boston Road