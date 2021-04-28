The following building permits were issued during the month of April 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Mitchell Nowak

14 West St.

$22,800 — Remove and replace plastic sprinkler pipe, replace old heads

Scott Raymond

45 Colonial Circle

$10,000 — Gut bathroom down to studs and rebuild

Sherroy, LLC

1408 Memorial Dr.

$5,000 — Open interior wall, frame new header and studs for installation of new window

LENOX

Trinity Church

88 Walker St.

$200,000 — Repair porch on parish house

NORTHAMPTON

39 Main Street, LLC

39 Main St., Suite 5

$15,000 — Interior renovation

Chamisa Corp.

25 Main St., #444

$10,605 — Remove drywall to update wiring, install new drywall

DBR Properties, LLC

270 Pleasant St.

$13,605 — Renovate second floor to be a residential apartment

Joe-Mae Realty Associates

147 Main St.

$9,995 — Illuminated sign for Rebekah Brooks Jewelry

Shalom Murray

153 Main St.

$1,180 — Wall sign for Cotton Gallery

Northampton Community Music Center

139 SouthSt.

$51,369 — Rooftop solar panels

Paul Serio

63 Center St.

$2,000 — Roofing

ZQHW Corp.

60 King St.

$58,400 — Repair damage due to car impact

PITTSFIELD

395 North, LLC

391 North St.

$15,000 — Roofing

Blue Chair Properties, LLC

101 Dan Fox Dr.

$20,000 — Demolish Bousquet ski lodge

Blue Chair Properties, LLC

101 Dan Fox Dr.

$10,000 — Install field-office trailer for Bousquet ski lodge project

Passardi Family Holding, LLC

160 North St.

$79,600 — Renovations and additions to existing fire sprinkler system

Robert Wheeler

71 Dalton Ave.

$1,200 — Install two thermally broken commercial aluminum windows

Stanley Wojtkowski

108 Summer St.

$4,800 — Roofing

SPRINGFIELD

1626 Bay Street, LLC

281 Cottage St.

$119,000 — Install a handicap bathroom in office

KS Cantor, LLC

606 Sumner Ave.

$101,657 — Alter interior of former restaurant for use as a dental office

Marrewa Realty Inc.

1440 Boston Road

$3,900 — Remove and replace seven duct smoke detectors at Walgreens Pharmacy

MGM Springfield Redevelopment, LLC

1 MGM Way

Remove decorative wall and section of vestibule wall and install glass storefront near poker room

Springfield Bridge Holding, LLC

146 Chestnut St.

$55,000 — Alter interior of mezzanine of first and second floor at Libertas Academy Charter School

Pride, LP

77 West St.

$126,000 — Remodel Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant; remove and replace millwork and siding

Summer Ave., LLC

752 Sumner Ave.

$10,000 — Repair roof

TMB Investments, LLC

563 Main St.

$98,597.88 — Roofing

Wyatt Quinn, Joline Seymour

36 Sabin St.

$1,300 — Install pellet stove in basement

WILBRAHAM

Monson Savings Bank

100 Post Office Park

$6,850 — Three signs on left, right, and front gables

Monson Savings Bank

100 Post Office Park

$4,950 — Sign at Post Office Park entrance

Monson Savings Bank

100 Post Office Park

$1,325 — Sign on Boston Road