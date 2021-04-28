Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
BERNARDSTON
379 Fox Hill Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $229,000
Buyer: Mark E. Gilmore
Seller: Leslie J. Stevens
Date: 04/02/21
19 Harwood Dr.
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Susan Root
Seller: R. Brown TR
Date: 03/31/21
169 Shaw Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: William D. Cycz
Seller: Noah Deignan
Date: 03/31/21
BUCKLAND
4 Old State St.
Buckland, MA 01338
Amount: $198,000
Buyer: Laurie L. Laffond
Seller: Christopher D. Davenport
Date: 03/24/21
33 William St.
Buckland, MA 01338
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Jocelyn O’Shea
Seller: Thomas W. Archer
Date: 04/02/21
CHARLEMONT
495 Mountain Road
Charlemont, MA 01339
Amount: $206,000
Buyer: Nicholas R. Cerveny
Seller: Russell R. Risden
Date: 03/31/21
COLRAIN
411 Jacksonville Road
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $236,000
Buyer: Cody Strakose-Griffin
Seller: Jon Sonntag
Date: 03/23/21
DEERFIELD
24 Meadow Wood Dr.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Julia Gates-Hartnell
Seller: Eggers INT
Date: 04/01/21
43 Snowberry Circle #A
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $389,900
Buyer: W. A. & June A. Lundin IRT
Seller: Ragus LLC
Date: 03/26/21
43 Snowberry Circle #B
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $324,900
Buyer: John W. Rees INT
Seller: Ragus LLC
Date: 03/26/21
GREENFIELD
26 Champney Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $144,000
Buyer: Michael Grover
Seller: Leonard F. Gould
Date: 03/31/21
163 Chapman St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $123,985
Buyer: Wells Fargo Bank
Seller: Vanessa Arabia
Date: 03/25/21
294 Country Club Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Danielle C. Loynd
Seller: Caitlin R. Tela
Date: 03/31/21
77 Crescent St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Hugh B. Bales
Seller: Jacqueline A. David
Date: 03/31/21
112 Franklin St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Enoch Jensen
Seller: Ann M. Powers
Date: 04/01/21
82 James St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Camillo Archuleta
Seller: Wayne Garfinkel
Date: 03/29/21
342 Log Plain Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Taylor E. Neal
Seller: Kristin Knoll
Date: 03/26/21
479 Main St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Rikard R. Treiber
Seller: Women In Transition Inc.
Date: 04/01/21
73 Orchard St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $749,000
Buyer: Isaac Torrin
Seller: Brian E. Thompson
Date: 04/01/21
51 Thayer Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Christopher Damboise
Seller: Terry L. Gregory
Date: 03/31/21
28-30 Walnut St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Heather F. Stewart
Seller: Karen M. Truehart
Date: 03/31/21
LEVERETT
246 Long Plain Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Elsbeth L. Walker
Seller: Herbert, Marjorie P., (Estate)
Date: 03/24/21
LEYDEN
Greenfield Road
Leyden, MA 01301
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: Shawna Pazmino-Brook
Seller: Deloretto, David, (Estate)
Date: 04/02/21
MONTAGUE
Federal St.
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Thomas Delvan-Dougan
Seller: James H. Clapp
Date: 03/31/21
472-476 Federal St.
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Andrei Taraburca
Seller: Stone, Richard K. Jr., (Estate)
Date: 03/26/21
433 Turners Falls Road
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $142,000
Buyer: Heather George
Seller: Quinones, Donna D., (Estate)
Date: 03/31/21
450 Turners Falls Road
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $221,000
Buyer: Jake Curry
Seller: Marion, Edward E., (Estate)
Date: 03/26/21
NEW SALEM
377 Petersham Road
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Todd Lanoue
Seller: David A. Pariseau
Date: 03/26/21
ORANGE
23 Cottage St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $159,575
Buyer: Michael Burch
Seller: Mignonne D. Davis
Date: 03/22/21
75 Daniel Shays Hwy.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $192,900
Buyer: John E. Bellar
Seller: Donald W. Knapp
Date: 03/23/21
154 Memory Lane
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Derek M. Salmi
Seller: FNMA
Date: 04/01/21
153 Quabbin Blvd.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $2,500,000
Buyer: 153 Quabbin Boulevard LLC
Seller: JGC RT
Date: 04/02/21
SHELBURNE
4 Mercy Anderson Road
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $148,000
Buyer: Emily A. Tuthill
Seller: Raymond W. Tuthill
Date: 03/31/21
SHUTESBURY
196 Montague Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Nora L. Gurley
Seller: Anne M. Kittredge
Date: 03/24/21
WHATELY
1 Sugarloaf St., Ext.
Whately, MA 01373
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Danielle Paley
Seller: Pamela Smith
Date: 04/01/21
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
62 Center St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $257,000
Buyer: Margarita Malyshevski
Seller: Vadim Nazarets
Date: 03/29/21
135 Edgewater Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Lissette Grimaldi
Seller: James E. Millot
Date: 03/25/21
74 Federal St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Fumi Realty Inc.
Seller: Carr, Ronald A., (Estate)
Date: 04/02/21
135 Franklin St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Zachary Lebreton
Seller: Edward P. Borgatti
Date: 03/31/21
1744 Main St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Anatolie Corja
Seller: Maxcine Cirillo
Date: 03/31/21
981 River Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: JMAC Realty Corp
Seller: Paul J. Traska
Date: 03/31/21
521 South West St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $279,000
Buyer: Nicholas L. Damours
Seller: Jessica L. Iacolino
Date: 03/31/21
700 Silver St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $2,350,000
Buyer: Igloo Cellulose Realties
Seller: Robert A. Fagin
Date: 04/01/21
173 Southwick St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $750,000
Buyer: Hillside Development Corp.
Seller: Longhi, Alfred J., (Estate)
Date: 03/31/21
1094 Suffield St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $1,150,000
Buyer: Tiernanoge Properties LLC
Seller: Work Opportunity Center Inc.
Date: 03/29/21
114 Wagon Wheel Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $565,000
Buyer: Zachary Curtin
Seller: Michelle L. Reynolds
Date: 03/31/21
198 Walnut St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $202,000
Buyer: Lora Feeley
Seller: Louis Bonavita
Date: 04/02/21
215 Valley Brook Road
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Kubra Cayan
Seller: Nurcan Cayan
Date: 03/26/21
BRIMFIELD
50 Dix Hill Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Peter McQueen
Seller: Ryan C. Hurt
Date: 03/30/21
CHESTER
313 Abbott Hill Road
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Timothy Hoffmann
Seller: Jeffrey M. Defeo
Date: 03/23/21
26 Taft Road
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Dennis L. Nolt
Seller: Henry J. Niemiec
Date: 04/01/21
CHICOPEE
14 Alfred St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Victor G. Burgos
Seller: Bowers, Charles C., (Estate)
Date: 04/01/21
70 Amherst St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $132,000
Buyer: Henry J. Niemiec
Seller: Frances S. Taborowski
Date: 04/01/21
42 Bemis St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Kaelyn M. Aponte
Seller: Mario Tedeschi
Date: 03/30/21
45 Chapel St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Steven Cole
Seller: Downie, Katherine D., (Estate)
Date: 03/26/21
1 Clifton St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $260,900
Buyer: Jade Elsamahy
Seller: Carl S. Williams
Date: 03/31/21
28 Douglas Circle
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $256,000
Buyer: Matthew T. Hewes
Seller: Suzanne M. Hemby
Date: 03/26/21
211 East St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Raymond O. Rodriguez
Seller: Renee A. Ashey
Date: 03/24/21
690 East Main St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Abdulmaged T. Aljashaami
Seller: Roxanne L. Bean-Riley
Date: 03/23/21
19 Fisher St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Carlton L. Thompson
Seller: Allen M. Caron
Date: 03/26/21
690 Grattan St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Agape Real Estate LLC
Seller: Wai P. Cheng
Date: 03/26/21
24 Henry Harris St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $226,000
Buyer: Kevin E. Baker
Seller: Christopher Przybyl
Date: 04/02/21
25 Honey Lane
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $261,000
Buyer: Paul Modelski
Seller: Charmaine Gazda
Date: 03/31/21
23 Jackson St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $203,000
Buyer: Jainis J. Colon-Vazquez
Seller: Kristal Hollimon
Date: 03/31/21
46 Leary Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Hanna Newberg
Seller: Cory J. Rodgers
Date: 03/24/21
34 Maple St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $157,000
Buyer: Kelly VanBuren
Seller: Celestino Montes
Date: 03/24/21
44 McCarthy Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Paul J. Leblanc
Seller: James Sabourin
Date: 03/23/21
285 McKinstry Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $6,553,109
Buyer: ARG NCD5PCK001 LLC
Seller: E&R Realty LLC
Date: 03/31/21
971 McKinstry Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Jose Rodriguez-Marrero
Seller: Nadine N. Curtin
Date: 03/31/21
Meadow St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $15,110,096
Buyer: ARG NCD5PCK001 LLC
Seller: E&R Realty LLC
Date: 03/31/21
705 Meadow St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $15,110,096
Buyer: ARG NCD5PCK001 LLC
Seller: E&R Realty LLC
Date: 03/31/21
725 Meadow St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $2,575,800
Buyer: ARG NCD5PCK001 LLC
Seller: E&R Realty LLC
Date: 03/31/21
739 Meadow St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $4,503,911
Buyer: ARG NCD5PCK001 LLC
Seller: E&R Realty LLC
Date: 03/31/21
751 Meadow St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $4,503,911
Buyer: ARG NCD5PCK001 LLC
Seller: E&R Realty LLC
Date: 03/31/21
30 Mount Royal St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Louis C. Correa
Seller: Nathan R. Alexander
Date: 03/31/21
90 Murphy Lane
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: William Cardinal
Seller: Mary Cardinal
Date: 03/23/21
18 Nash St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $230,625
Buyer: Harshman Singh
Seller: Ramon Alvarez
Date: 04/01/21
69 Olea St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Abigail Graffam
Seller: Riverbound Investments Inc.
Date: 03/29/21
90 Quartus St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Joel Maldonado
Seller: Beatriz Agosto
Date: 03/24/21
245 Rolf Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $287,000
Buyer: Amanda A. Long
Seller: Lisa M. O’Sullivan
Date: 03/31/21
1045 Sheridan St.
Chicopee, MA 01022
Amount: $5,623,439
Buyer: ARG NCD5PCK001 LLC
Seller: E&R Realty LLC
Date: 03/31/21
19 Sherwood St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Christopher M. Stortz
Seller: Diane T. Duval
Date: 03/26/21
405 Springfield St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $313,000
Buyer: Mario Rivera
Seller: Lisa Silva
Date: 03/31/21
463 Springfield St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $227,190
Buyer: Israel Estrada
Seller: L. A. Conner Inc.
Date: 03/26/21
26 Thaddeus St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $246,000
Buyer: Marta L. Zuluaga-Alvarez
Seller: Victor J. Monsalve
Date: 04/01/21
59 Watson St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Raymond Turgeon
Seller: Christopher M. Stortz
Date: 03/26/21
EAST LONGMEADOW
98 Colony Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $369,150
Buyer: Jaime R. Gonzalez
Seller: Emtay Inc.
Date: 04/01/21
7 Dearborn St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Timothy Leahy
Seller: Noonan, Joan M., (Estate)
Date: 04/02/21
38 Garland Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $228,700
Buyer: Sydney Slattery
Seller: Terry Peckham
Date: 04/02/21
34 Holland Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Jonathan D. Maciorowski
Seller: Patricia M. Rhodes
Date: 04/02/21
Jeffery Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $157,000
Buyer: Vladimir Kulenok
Seller: Southern NE RE Development Inc.
Date: 03/24/21
48 Moore St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $261,500
Buyer: Michael White
Seller: Katie A. Miller-Murphy
Date: 04/01/21
14 Oak Bluff Circle
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $271,000
Buyer: Michael Ostrander
Seller: Thomas F. Connors
Date: 03/31/21
5 Redin Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $347,000
Buyer: Bethany L. Charis-Molling
Seller: Nathan J. Martin
Date: 03/26/21
29 Wellington Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $719,000
Buyer: Robert J. Seer
Seller: Kevin J. Aliengena
Date: 03/31/21
35 Westernview Circle
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $339,000
Buyer: April S. Mills
Seller: Jaime E. Cabezas
Date: 03/26/21
HOLYOKE
30 Anderson Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $256,000
Buyer: Joshua A. Stark
Seller: Rachelle Encarnacion
Date: 03/29/21
177 Bemis Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $302,500
Buyer: Donald Stone
Seller: Lawrence W. Preston
Date: 03/22/21
17-1/2 Clark St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $209,000
Buyer: Janet Glenn
Seller: Jennie M. Padua
Date: 03/23/21
1020 Dwight St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $177,500
Buyer: Heather Messer
Seller: Kori Wilson
Date: 03/31/21
1021 Dwight St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Sarah A. DeAraujo
Seller: Erica L. Pelletier
Date: 04/01/21
1033-R Hampden St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $159,900
Buyer: DTA LLC
Seller: Ruby Realty LLC
Date: 03/23/21
598 Hampden St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Blackrock SHM Group LLC
Seller: Holyoke 1 LLC
Date: 03/24/21
820 High St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: OM Holyoke RE LLC
Seller: A&A Shell LLC
Date: 03/23/21
17 Holly Meadow Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Noel S. Sherman
Seller: Ryan Hamel
Date: 04/01/21
334 Linden St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $172,000
Buyer: Christophe Vaughn-Karney
Seller: Alan Elman
Date: 04/02/21
197 Locust St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Shianne Padilla
Seller: EPB RE Services LLC
Date: 03/22/21
213 Locust St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Shaheen Sutterwala
Seller: David M. Cowan
Date: 03/31/21
25 Portland St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $263,000
Buyer: Anthony M. Stanfield
Seller: CIG 4 LLC
Date: 04/01/21
2 River Ter.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Zachary Goodwin-Boyd
Seller: Hepburn, Eleanor, (Estate)
Date: 04/02/21
523-525 South Bridge St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Donovan Parker
Seller: Nueva Esperanza Inc.
Date: 03/30/21
11 Steven Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $163,000
Buyer: Edward Cauley
Seller: Donna M. Gemme
Date: 03/24/21
LONGMEADOW
43 Burbank Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Danielle Hegarty
Seller: Dennis M. O’Connor
Date: 03/31/21
23 Chestnut Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Timothy M. Paltz
Seller: Mark W. Grimaldi
Date: 04/02/21
435 Converse St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $417,000
Buyer: Michael Agen
Seller: Michael P. Fritz
Date: 03/31/21
533 Laurel St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $437,000
Buyer: Alena Maple
Seller: Truong Vuong
Date: 04/01/21
144 Lincoln Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $237,700
Buyer: Kings Enterprise LLC
Seller: Christopher Evans
Date: 03/31/21
1399 Longmeadow St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Christopher R. Fogelstrom
Seller: James O. Humphries
Date: 03/30/21
34 Primrose Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $452,000
Buyer: Scott R. Hanson
Seller: Ronald F. Conway
Date: 04/02/21
LUDLOW
603 Alden St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Melissa A. Archer
Seller: Stephen Ecrement
Date: 03/31/21
41 Berkshire St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $138,550
Buyer: Steffanie M. Rodrigues
Seller: Charles R. Summers
Date: 03/31/21
339 Chapin St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $279,900
Buyer: Prestin J. Torchia
Seller: Andrew Ferrier
Date: 03/26/21
74 Chapin St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $311,000
Buyer: Michael P. Ferzoco
Seller: Daniel J. Hague
Date: 03/25/21
677 Chapin St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $204,500
Buyer: Michael J. Bennett
Seller: Bennett, Judith C., (Estate)
Date: 03/29/21
296 Fuller St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $272,000
Buyer: Randy J. Hevey
Seller: Noel S. Sherman
Date: 04/01/21
83 Hubbard St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $146,000
Buyer: David Summers
Seller: Donna G. Tarullo
Date: 03/26/21
101 Lavoie Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $237,000
Buyer: Nicole C. Riel
Seller: Gyu Y. Nam
Date: 03/31/21
38 Lyon St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $610,000
Buyer: Nancy Gesauldi
Seller: Kenneth A. Butts
Date: 03/25/21
52 Napoleon Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $191,000
Buyer: Roberto V. Ciccarelli
Seller: Deutsche Bank
Date: 03/22/21
63 Prospect St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: Citizens Bank
Seller: Richard J. Ziemba
Date: 03/29/21
17 Sunset Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: William E. Reid
Seller: Elizabeth M. Sedelow
Date: 03/30/21
MONSON
177 Stafford Hollow Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $265,500
Buyer: Cheryl A. Lofland
Seller: Frank W. Hull
Date: 03/24/21
151 Upper Hampden Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $659,000
Buyer: Donato F. Del-Bene
Seller: Amy G. St.Germain
Date: 03/26/21
PALMER
26 East Palmer Park Dr.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Wendi Gross
Seller: Tippett, Anne M., (Estate)
Date: 03/22/21
46 Kelley St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Hanan E. Mohamad
Seller: Kevin Cruz
Date: 04/02/21
260 Peterson Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $292,475
Buyer: Joseph Milillo
Seller: Mary J. Banas
Date: 03/31/21
3003 Prospect St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $307,450
Buyer: Hugh C. Scott
Seller: Nelson A. Azevedo
Date: 04/01/21
125 Shearer St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $251,000
Buyer: Antone J. Motta
Seller: Jayne G. Heede
Date: 03/29/21
25 Ware St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $1,600,000
Buyer: NLCP 25 Ware St. Mass. LLC
Seller: G. M. Garabedian Inc.
Date: 04/01/21
RUSSELL
20 Blandford Stage Road
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $152,500
Buyer: Ryan A. Fisk
Seller: Anthony L. Switzer
Date: 03/30/21
SOUTHWICK
21 Gableview
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $874,700
Buyer: Francis M. Potts
Seller: Robert T. Clayton
Date: 04/01/21
9 Pondview Lane
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Patrick E. Adamson
Seller: Wendy L. Williamson
Date: 03/26/21
11 Secluded Ridge
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Shawn S. Baker
Seller: Charles Snyder
Date: 03/30/21
SPRINGFIELD
293 Abbott St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Richard P. Gaviorno
Seller: William R. Nickerson
Date: 03/30/21
46-48 Acorn St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Maleke M. Cunningham
Seller: Caroline Torres
Date: 03/26/21
31 Acrebrook Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Joejoe Properties LLC
Seller: Stefanie Erickson
Date: 03/31/21
575-577 Armory St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: H. E. Valasquez-Hernandez
Seller: R. L. Thomas LLC
Date: 03/22/21
62 Barrington Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: William R. Nickerson
Seller: Dollymae Carnegie
Date: 03/30/21
41 Birch Glen Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $218,600
Buyer: Nicholas E. Holland
Seller: Aaron O. Butler
Date: 04/01/21
98 Bowles St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $334,000
Buyer: Josue Matos
Seller: Dubs Capital LLC
Date: 03/31/21
43 Caseland St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Wayne Corse
Seller: William J. Britt
Date: 04/01/21
276-278 Centre St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $465,000
Buyer: Mint Western Mass. Group LLC
Seller: Angeljoy Co. LLC
Date: 03/22/21
536-538 Chestnut St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Felix J. Figueroa
Seller: Norman Roldan
Date: 03/23/21
86-88 Clifton Ave.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $199,900
Buyer: Colin W. Hodgson-Smith
Seller: Clifton Ave. LLC
Date: 03/22/21
82 College St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Hunter Property Group LLC
Seller: WN Management LLC
Date: 04/02/21
50 Commonwealth Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Hilda M. Santa
Seller: MBC Properties LLC
Date: 04/01/21
17-19 Crown St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Detric Watkins
Seller: Helen Al-Mahrwuth
Date: 03/29/21
44-46 Dale St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $239,900
Buyer: Brandon J. Ward
Seller: Robert S. McCarroll
Date: 03/23/21
172 Davis St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $197,000
Buyer: Zenaida Figueroa
Seller: Eladio Pagan
Date: 03/31/21
39 Dearborn St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Christian Cherisclair
Seller: Roman J. Boiko
Date: 03/26/21
227 Denver St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $168,000
Buyer: Abraham E. Torres
Seller: Rodolfo V. Espinosa
Date: 03/29/21
358 Dickinson St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $213,500
Buyer: Euripides P. Piatti-Rios
Seller: Hillary E. Smith
Date: 03/26/21
215 Dorset St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Dshawn O. Telfaire
Seller: Tanisha Cabezudo
Date: 03/31/21
295 Draper St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $207,000
Buyer: Justin B. Richardson
Seller: Marcella A. Pagliaro
Date: 04/01/21
174 Drexel St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $157,000
Buyer: Edwin Medina
Seller: Medina-Rivera, Genaro, (Estate)
Date: 04/01/21
202 Dunmoreland St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Jazmin Montes
Seller: Value Properties LLC
Date: 03/29/21
414 Dwight Road
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Kyeesha L. Weaver
Seller: Petit, Marcellin J., (Estate)
Date: 03/29/21
50 East Alvord St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $198,000
Buyer: Larry Lewis
Seller: Erica M. Jackson
Date: 03/26/21
221 Eddy St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Angelica Cotto
Seller: Della Ripa RE LLC
Date: 04/02/21
90 Elijah St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $166,400
Buyer: Celestino Montes
Seller: Brian L. Stasiak
Date: 03/24/21
25 Eton St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $242,000
Buyer: Nicole M. Patterson
Seller: SRV Properties LLC
Date: 03/26/21
47 Felicia St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.
Seller: Chmura, Jane V., (Estate)
Date: 04/01/21
129 Florence St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Jailyne Torres-Figueroa
Seller: Mario B. Cruz-Garcia
Date: 03/26/21
68 Forest Park Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: AK&M Properties & Estates LLC
Seller: Marcelino Vazquez
Date: 03/23/21
21 Fort Pleasant Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $1,200,000
Buyer: Renaissance Springfield LLC
Seller: 30 Belmont LLC
Date: 03/31/21
43 Fresno St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $152,000
Buyer: Handyflippers Inc.
Seller: Nelson Perez
Date: 03/31/21
20 Gerald St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Daniel S. Paris
Seller: Chad T. Lynch
Date: 03/31/21
45 Greaney St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $180,700
Buyer: Adria Morales-Villalobos
Seller: Denis R. Picard
Date: 03/23/21
139 Groton St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Harmony A. Black
Seller: Christine A. Fitzell
Date: 03/23/21
58 Grover St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Wadenise Mezil
Seller: Carlos A. Morales
Date: 04/02/21
41 Hillside Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Richard Ringer
Seller: William W. Babcock
Date: 03/24/21
177 Jasper St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $191,000
Buyer: Elijah Saez
Seller: Felecia Yager
Date: 04/02/21
47 Juliet St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $298,000
Buyer: Jeremy Moore
Seller: Bukowski Construction LLC
Date: 03/31/21
28 Juniper Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $399,000
Buyer: Edras O. Ramos
Seller: Bruce L. Tetrault
Date: 03/23/21
101 Kensington Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Mint Western Mass. Group LLC
Seller: Angeljoy Co. LLC
Date: 03/24/21
107 Kensington Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: Mint Western Mass. Group LLC
Seller: Angeljoy Co. LLC
Date: 03/24/21
42 Kerry Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Melanie Massiah-Gordon
Seller: E. Coast Contracting LLC
Date: 03/30/21
52 Kerry Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $223,000
Buyer: Rene Santiago
Seller: Heather Chaiffre
Date: 04/02/21
38 Leitch St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $223,000
Buyer: Jose A. Oyola
Seller: Boisjoli, Daniel J., (Estate)
Date: 03/31/21
51-53 Leyfred Ter.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $148,374
Buyer: Jet Investments LLC
Seller: Mariano Bulted
Date: 03/29/21
99 Littleton St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Richard Santiago
Seller: Latonya Jerry
Date: 03/25/21
18-20 Lombard St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $191,820
Buyer: Hanati Lubega
Seller: Olmsted Realty LLC
Date: 04/01/21
12-14 Longview St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $236,000
Buyer: Hawo Ali
Seller: Vidal Cardona
Date: 03/26/21
63-65 Los Angeles St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $267,000
Buyer: Kirsten Helmer
Seller: Richard T. Pelchar
Date: 03/25/21
192 Maynard St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Rosa Dorsey
Seller: Victor Martinez
Date: 03/26/21
49 Mohegan Ave.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $212,500
Buyer: Daniel J. Garvey
Seller: Jesus Alicea
Date: 03/24/21
24 Mountainview St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $289,900
Buyer: Nathan Crocco
Seller: Eliezer Garcia
Date: 03/29/21
75 Morningside Park
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Home Staging & Realty LLC
Seller: John W. Drummond
Date: 03/22/21
34 Newhouse St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Nicholas Ayala
Seller: Misael Rodriguez-Cruz
Date: 04/02/21
127 Newland St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Nathaniel Pace
Seller: Yevgeniy Rudenko
Date: 03/26/21
18 Norfolk St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Oscar Barquin
Seller: Naida Irizarry
Date: 03/22/21
174-176 Northampton Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $217,000
Buyer: Omar Tuitt
Seller: Luis O. Tarraza
Date: 04/01/21
120 Orchard St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Mint Western MA Group LLC
Seller: Angeljoy Co. LLC
Date: 03/22/21
29 Parkin St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Juan Rios
Seller: Donna S. Martelle
Date: 04/02/21
44 Pascal Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $287,000
Buyer: Lewen Cotte
Seller: Charise Gonzalez
Date: 03/29/21
219 Pendleton Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Caty Rosario
Seller: Hilda Martinez
Date: 04/02/21
86 Pendleton Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $187,000
Buyer: Evangelio Gonzalez
Seller: Ana Zunilda-Jerez
Date: 03/31/21
31 Pheland St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Emmanuel Tete-Donkor
Seller: Techia L. Francis
Date: 03/31/21
51 Pine Grove St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Rafael Perez
Seller: Julio Ayala
Date: 03/29/21
112 Revere St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $197,000
Buyer: Oniel Ogando-Mejia
Seller: Xiomary Reyes
Date: 03/31/21
90 Revere St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Julian T. Kyndy
Seller: Andrea P. Richards
Date: 03/31/21
139 Rosemary Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Laura I. Gonzalez-Colon
Seller: Christopher M. Rancitelli
Date: 03/26/21
57 Superior Ave.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Joseph M. Anderson
Seller: Janessa Acquaro
Date: 03/22/21
57 Surrey Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $204,900
Buyer: David Williams
Seller: FNMA
Date: 03/29/21
119 Tavistock St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $147,000
Buyer: Lydia E. Torres
Seller: Ashey, Donald G. Sr., (Estate)
Date: 03/25/21
167 Thompson St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Shaina Curran
Seller: Carlo J. Dilizia
Date: 04/02/21
438 Tinkham Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $274,500
Buyer: Antoinette Filiault
Seller: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC
Date: 04/02/21
448 Tinkham Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $274,500
Buyer: Antoinette Filiault
Seller: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC
Date: 04/02/21
247 Union St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Bear Rock Properties LLC
Seller: Ameri-Trin Ltd
Date: 03/26/21
249 Union St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Bear Rock Properties LLC
Seller: Ameri-Trin Ltd
Date: 03/26/21
59 Vincent St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $169,000
Buyer: Luis D. Torres-Felix
Seller: Wendy L. Ashe
Date: 04/02/21
25-27 Virginia St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $264,000
Buyer: Shayvonne Plummer
Seller: Truong Nguyen
Date: 03/23/21
124 Wait St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Michael Pacheco
Seller: Erin L. O’Neill
Date: 03/22/21
139 West Allen Ridge Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Patrick Ralph
Seller: Craig R. Harmsen
Date: 03/22/21
55 Westbrook Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Ileana Garcia
Seller: Goodreau, Richard, (Estate)
Date: 04/01/21
238 Winterset Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Sanu Rai
Seller: John D. Slavick
Date: 03/30/21
775-R Worthington St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $336,345
Buyer: Clinical & Support Options
Seller: BSC Realty Inc.
Date: 04/01/21
780-800 Worthington St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $336,345
Buyer: Clinical & Support Options
Seller: BSC Realty Inc.
Date: 04/01/21
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Agawam Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Koch Real Estate Corp.
Seller: Steven Haddad
Date: 03/22/21
97 Ashley St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: G&C RE Investments LLC
Seller: Lizbeth A. Scholpp
Date: 04/01/21
53 Bacon Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Jaime Rodriguez
Seller: CIG 4 LLC
Date: 03/26/21
78 Brookline Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Michele A. Dandy
Seller: Frank E. Charbonneau
Date: 03/29/21
125 Craiwell Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $341,000
Buyer: Matthew D. Rivest
Seller: Regina R. Perry
Date: 03/31/21
35 Duke St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $201,000
Buyer: Etabav RT
Seller: Ronald G. Batchelor
Date: 04/02/21
946 Elm St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $226,688
Buyer: 946 Elm Street LLC
Seller: Deli Dong
Date: 03/26/21
162 Front St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $163,313
Buyer: Peter E. Strniste
Seller: Mark S. Rolandini
Date: 03/25/21
52 Meadowbrook Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Custom Home Development Group LLC
Seller: Marian L. Giannetti
Date: 03/31/21
187 Monastery Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $309,000
Buyer: Harka Neopaney
Seller: Kevin Conroy
Date: 03/26/21
414 Morgan Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $139,900
Buyer: Ajax 2018-F REO Corp.
Seller: Joseph A. Davis
Date: 03/22/21
33 Old Westfield Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Elizabeth Battey
Seller: Richard C. Lovely
Date: 03/30/21
88 Partridge Lane
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Eric Mancini
Seller: Maksim Loboda
Date: 03/22/21
811 Piper Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Christopher Rancitelli
Seller: Brian D. Seibold
Date: 03/26/21
42 Plateau Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Elizabeth A. Olinger
Seller: Adair V. Rivest
Date: 03/31/21
16-18 Southworth St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Christophe Rivera-Sierra
Seller: Emtay Inc.
Date: 04/02/21
28 Warren St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Zhong Chen
Seller: Patrick M. Hogan
Date: 03/22/21
22 West St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Alex Geas
Seller: Thomas J. Nault
Date: 04/02/21
758 Westfield St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $1,105,265
Buyer: Silktree Properties LLC
Seller: Archgate Townhouses LLC
Date: 04/02/21
53 Wilder Ter.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $226,000
Buyer: Charles Joyal
Seller: William J. Allard
Date: 03/26/21
286 Woodmont St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Richard M. Carnevale
Seller: Heather E. Danielle RET
Date: 03/31/21
35 Worthy Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: John Molinary
Seller: Bridget L. Nelson
Date: 03/24/21
29 York St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $297,000
Buyer: Colin Moll
Seller: Marc T. Bergeron
Date: 03/31/21
WESTFIELD
31 A St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Vitaliy Dubovoy
Seller: Sunlight Properties LLC
Date: 04/02/21
15 Casimir St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $560,500
Buyer: Paul Rubera
Seller: Brian W. Hoskin
Date: 03/23/21
14 Clark St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $247,000
Buyer: Samuel Rivera
Seller: Mechanic Man LLC
Date: 03/22/21
100 Dana St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $268,000
Buyer: Brian Callahan
Seller: Hugh J. Lannon
Date: 04/02/21
77-79 Elm St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $167,500
Buyer: Keenan Real Estate LLC
Seller: Sharon D. Pepel RET
Date: 03/31/21
7 Harvest Moon Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $635,000
Buyer: Chad H. Nelson
Seller: David A. Kowalski
Date: 04/02/21
2 Linden Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $134,480
Buyer: Wells Fargo Bank
Seller: Jamin Fuller
Date: 04/02/21
366 Loomis St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $342,000
Buyer: Heather A. Prouty
Seller: Matthew P. Farnsworth
Date: 03/23/21
26 Lozier Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Anthony Matos
Seller: Martha A. Mastroberti
Date: 03/26/21
10 Maria Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $262,500
Buyer: Kimberley Gepfert
Seller: Shawn Baker
Date: 03/30/21
160 Munger Hill Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Jeffrey C. Guarnieri
Seller: Jean M. Trader
Date: 03/25/21
103 Old County Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $359,000
Buyer: Richard Viernes
Seller: Robert E. St.Onge
Date: 03/26/21
123 Old Farm Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Michael Seklecki
Seller: Jeffrey C. Guarnieri
Date: 03/25/21
25 Pearl St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $238,342
Buyer: Alexandra M. Webster
Seller: Laurie Despard
Date: 03/31/21
70 Pineridge Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $520,000
Buyer: Michael P. Carley
Seller: Robert G. Herrick
Date: 04/01/21
25 Pleasant St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $231,802
Buyer: Wilmington Savings
Seller: Southbridge RE LLC
Date: 03/23/21
210 Pontoosic Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Thomas L. Bannish
Seller: Bannish, Anna M., (Estate)
Date: 03/30/21
232 Russellville Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $186,375
Buyer: Adam P. Gauthier
Seller: Viktor Lezhnyak
Date: 03/22/21
230 Southampton Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Sardinhas & Constante Realty
Seller: Mercer Island Realty Inc.
Date: 04/01/21
480 Southampton Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $880,000
Buyer: Marky Marc LLC
Seller: Elite Contracting Services
Date: 03/24/21
30 Sunset Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Brittany J. Taylor
Seller: Angela M. Southwick
Date: 03/29/21
WILBRAHAM
2555 Boston Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Vital Days LLC
Seller: Atlantic Holding Group Inc.
Date: 03/31/21
23 Carla Lane
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $465,000
Buyer: Christopher J. Harley
Seller: Phillip Brousseau
Date: 03/29/21
80 Main St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Joseph D. Tranghese
Seller: Anthony J. Tranghese
Date: 04/01/21
575 Main St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Luke Langelier
Seller: Jean M. Dirico
Date: 03/26/21
20 Maplewood Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $446,500
Buyer: Ana C. Castellanos-Gomez
Seller: Charles W. Coscore
Date: 03/31/21
427 Soule Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Ali Javaid
Seller: William H. Kemple
Date: 03/29/21
196 Springfield St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: John D. Slavick
Seller: Ariel O. Bogoff
Date: 03/30/21
479 Springfield St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $302,500
Buyer: Laura M. Quink
Seller: Custom Home Development Group LLC
Date: 03/31/21
7 Squire Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $670,000
Buyer: John M. Biela
Seller: Mark E. Loos
Date: 03/26/21
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
456 Flat Hills Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $570,000
Buyer: Eric A. Braxton
Seller: Ruby Realty LLC
Date: 03/25/21
40 High Point Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Fousseni D. Chabiyo
Seller: Rondina Acquisitions Corp.
Date: 03/26/21
86 Larkspur Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $477,000
Buyer: Jarrett Man
Seller: Jesse McCoomb
Date: 04/02/21
26 Lindenridge Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Randy K. Rethemeyer
Seller: Peng Wang
Date: 04/02/21
28 Stagecoach Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Elizabeth Brainerd
Seller: Allen H. Brainerd
Date: 03/24/21
83 Stony Hill Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Laurence Starn
Seller: Reva A. Rudman
Date: 03/25/21
BELCHERTOWN
15 Autumn Lane
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $172,500
Buyer: James Austin
Seller: Patricia R. Marsh
Date: 04/01/21
19 Brandywine Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $379,000
Buyer: Deborah Melendez-Otero
Seller: Richard R. Delvalle
Date: 04/02/21
11 Catherine Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $442,000
Buyer: Abigail E. Weeks
Seller: Stanley E. Jacobs
Date: 03/31/21
78 Clark St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $223,400
Buyer: FNMA
Seller: Christopher P. Bowen
Date: 04/02/21
10 Cottage St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $228,000
Buyer: Kellye B. Lupica
Seller: Peter R. Harbison
Date: 03/31/21
241 East St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Rachel Telushkin
Seller: Alan D. Slessler
Date: 03/25/21
109 Federal St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $196,000
Buyer: Michael F. Demarco
Seller: Billy Leung
Date: 04/02/21
296 Federal St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $425,150
Buyer: Kimberly Lodi
Seller: Henry R. Martin
Date: 03/24/21
279 Granby Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Heather R. Woodworth
Seller: Suzanne Reece
Date: 03/30/21
73 North Main St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Trevor J. Sims
Seller: Mary L. Beaulieu
Date: 03/23/21
CHESTERFIELD
46 Bray Road
Chesterfield, MA 01012
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Marie Kirk
Seller: Goyette, Gary G., (Estate)
Date: 03/26/21
EASTHAMPTON
2 Admiral St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Michael W. Buehrle
Seller: Diane S. Scott
Date: 03/24/21
14 Fairfield Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $186,000
Buyer: Ye Zheng
Seller: Michelle Blouin-Burelle
Date: 03/26/21
10 Hannum Brook Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: New England Remodeling
Seller: Fisher, Janice, (Estate)
Date: 03/24/21
114 Line St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $242,000
Buyer: Jeffrey L. Lebeau
Seller: Jason P. Graham
Date: 04/01/21
325 Main St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $379,000
Buyer: Barra L. Cohen
Seller: Hayley M. Singleton
Date: 04/01/21
30 Pleasant St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $362,250
Buyer: Tyler M. Rocco-Chaffee
Seller: Bruce Harrison
Date: 04/02/21
GOSHEN
Loomis Road
Goshen, MA 01032
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: George D. Judd & Sons LLC
Seller: Peter F. Lafogg
Date: 03/30/21
GRANBY
16 High St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Brian Fournier
Seller: James R. Dufresne
Date: 03/31/21
16 Parish Hill Road
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $157,507
Buyer: John B. Gulbrandsen
Seller: US Bank
Date: 03/30/21
HADLEY
4 Colony Dr.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $170,500
Buyer: Feng Qiu
Seller: Valley Construction Co. Inc.
Date: 03/26/21
9 Indian Pipe Dr.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $640,000
Buyer: Bliss R. Scriber-Dubrow
Seller: Ronald Bercume
Date: 03/26/21
171 Rocky Hill Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Thomas E. Nasiatka
Seller: Maureen A. Porter
Date: 03/31/21
70 Russell St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Donald R. Dion
Seller: Mickey Long
Date: 04/01/21
HATFIELD
89 Depot Road
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $339,900
Buyer: Joshua Sprague
Seller: Lee M. Callan
Date: 03/22/21
HUNTINGTON
9 Birchwood Dr.
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $850,000
Buyer: Chad Lafrance
Seller: James K. Patenaude
Date: 03/23/21
NORTHAMPTON
274 Bridge St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $344,900
Buyer: Katharine J. Waggoner
Seller: John J. Ferriter
Date: 03/30/21
16 Chesterfield Road
Northampton, MA 01053
Amount: $404,000
Buyer: Kathleen M. Palmer
Seller: Wayne J. Blair
Date: 03/29/21
696 Florence Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Lesley-Ann Giddings
Seller: Daniel R. Crouss
Date: 04/02/21
23 Higgins Way
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $905,000
Buyer: Sunwood Development Corp.
Seller: Sturbridge Development LLC
Date: 03/24/21
43 Higgins Way
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $905,000
Buyer: Sunwood Development Corp.
Seller: Sturbridge Development LLC
Date: 03/24/21
Higgins Way #6
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $905,000
Buyer: Sunwood Development Corp
Seller: Sturbridge Development LLC
Date: 03/24/21
Higgins Way #15
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $905,000
Buyer: Sunwood Development Corp.
Seller: Sturbridge Development LLC
Date: 03/24/21
250 Jackson St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $281,000
Buyer: Steven R. Ferry
Seller: Thomas E. Kostek
Date: 03/22/21
25 New South St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $409,500
Buyer: Perry Friedman
Seller: Megan E. Handwerk
Date: 03/26/21
118 North St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Margaret Treloar
Seller: William M. Welch
Date: 04/02/21
147 North Main St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Martha Senser-Blair
Seller: Daniel A. Blair
Date: 03/29/21
36 Ridgewood Ter.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $454,000
Buyer: Elizabeth Roberts
Seller: Douglass, Christine C., (Estate)
Date: 03/24/21
101 Woodland Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $505,900
Buyer: Christopher Adams
Seller: Kate Bagley
Date: 03/31/21
PLAINFIELD
197 Summit St.
Plainfield, MA 01070
Amount: $405,500
Buyer: Adrian Almquist
Seller: Jacob B. Morrow
Date: 03/22/21
SOUTH HADLEY
8 Bardwell St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Vadim Popovichenko
Seller: RGS Realty LLC
Date: 04/01/21
435 East St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $299,000
Buyer: Jacqueline Rosario
Seller: Michael V. Yonika
Date: 03/25/21
4 Hartford St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Dylan Graveline
Seller: Michael R. Daniele
Date: 03/31/21
80 Mountain View St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Kellen T. McCaffrey
Seller: A. Kenneth Root
Date: 04/01/21
5 Stewart St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $312,500
Buyer: Michael J. Gwynn
Seller: Jessica L. Falade
Date: 03/30/21
47 Susan Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Julian Jocque
Seller: Ronald N. Gendron
Date: 03/31/21
SOUTHAMPTON
9 Coolidge Dr.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Jose A. Figueroa
Seller: Panagiotis C. Sierros
Date: 03/23/21
30 Mountain View Circle
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Bryan J. Luszczki
Seller: Melissa E. Herrera
Date: 03/26/21
WARE
1 Fisherdick Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $236,000
Buyer: Cassidy D. Caravella
Seller: Carol A. Desantis
Date: 03/29/21
347 Monson Turnpike Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Corey Ingalls
Seller: Delia J. Butler
Date: 03/29/21
54 North St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: FJ Property LLC
Seller: Timothy J. Wrobel
Date: 04/01/21
94 West St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $224,000
Buyer: Owls Nest LLC
Seller: Jose A. Reyes
Date: 03/22/21
WILLIAMSBURG
152 Ashfield Road
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $1,250,000
Buyer: A. Lahm Heller 1999 TR
Seller: C. L. Bateman 1991 TR
Date: 03/31/21
44 Village Hill Road
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $200,500
Buyer: Robert F. Sherlock LT
Seller: William C. McAvoy
Date: 04/01/21
WESTHAMPTON
Blueberry Hills Road #2
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Maura L. McCarthy
Seller: Patrick Properties LLC
Date: 03/29/21
Blueberry Hills Road #5
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Rebecca Carriere
Seller: Patrick Properties LLC
Date: 03/30/21
134 Kings Hwy.
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $298,400
Buyer: Berkshire Classics LLC
Seller: Wendy P. Blow
Date: 04/01/21
WORTHINGTON
22 Harvey Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $397,500
Buyer: Erica M. Salling
Seller: Evlyn H. Newell
Date: 03/31/21
1108 Old North Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Hundred Acres Woods RT
Seller: Robert K. Reinke
Date: 03/31/21
152 Witt Hill Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $146,000
Buyer: Jack Flynn
Seller: Anne M. Dickinson
Date: 03/23/21
26 Witt Hill Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Maureen Defalco
Seller: Judith A. Lyon TR
Date: 03/25/21