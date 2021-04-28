The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

BERNARDSTON

379 Fox Hill Road

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $229,000

Buyer: Mark E. Gilmore

Seller: Leslie J. Stevens

Date: 04/02/21

19 Harwood Dr.

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Susan Root

Seller: R. Brown TR

Date: 03/31/21

169 Shaw Road

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: William D. Cycz

Seller: Noah Deignan

Date: 03/31/21

BUCKLAND

4 Old State St.

Buckland, MA 01338

Amount: $198,000

Buyer: Laurie L. Laffond

Seller: Christopher D. Davenport

Date: 03/24/21

33 William St.

Buckland, MA 01338

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Jocelyn O’Shea

Seller: Thomas W. Archer

Date: 04/02/21

CHARLEMONT

495 Mountain Road

Charlemont, MA 01339

Amount: $206,000

Buyer: Nicholas R. Cerveny

Seller: Russell R. Risden

Date: 03/31/21

COLRAIN

411 Jacksonville Road

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $236,000

Buyer: Cody Strakose-Griffin

Seller: Jon Sonntag

Date: 03/23/21

DEERFIELD

24 Meadow Wood Dr.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Julia Gates-Hartnell

Seller: Eggers INT

Date: 04/01/21

43 Snowberry Circle #A

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $389,900

Buyer: W. A. & June A. Lundin IRT

Seller: Ragus LLC

Date: 03/26/21

43 Snowberry Circle #B

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $324,900

Buyer: John W. Rees INT

Seller: Ragus LLC

Date: 03/26/21

GREENFIELD

26 Champney Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $144,000

Buyer: Michael Grover

Seller: Leonard F. Gould

Date: 03/31/21

163 Chapman St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $123,985

Buyer: Wells Fargo Bank

Seller: Vanessa Arabia

Date: 03/25/21

294 Country Club Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Danielle C. Loynd

Seller: Caitlin R. Tela

Date: 03/31/21

77 Crescent St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Hugh B. Bales

Seller: Jacqueline A. David

Date: 03/31/21

112 Franklin St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Enoch Jensen

Seller: Ann M. Powers

Date: 04/01/21

82 James St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Camillo Archuleta

Seller: Wayne Garfinkel

Date: 03/29/21

342 Log Plain Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Taylor E. Neal

Seller: Kristin Knoll

Date: 03/26/21

479 Main St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Rikard R. Treiber

Seller: Women In Transition Inc.

Date: 04/01/21

73 Orchard St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $749,000

Buyer: Isaac Torrin

Seller: Brian E. Thompson

Date: 04/01/21

51 Thayer Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Christopher Damboise

Seller: Terry L. Gregory

Date: 03/31/21

28-30 Walnut St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Heather F. Stewart

Seller: Karen M. Truehart

Date: 03/31/21

LEVERETT

246 Long Plain Road

Leverett, MA 01054

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Elsbeth L. Walker

Seller: Herbert, Marjorie P., (Estate)

Date: 03/24/21

LEYDEN

Greenfield Road

Leyden, MA 01301

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: Shawna Pazmino-Brook

Seller: Deloretto, David, (Estate)

Date: 04/02/21

MONTAGUE

Federal St.

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Thomas Delvan-Dougan

Seller: James H. Clapp

Date: 03/31/21

472-476 Federal St.

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Andrei Taraburca

Seller: Stone, Richard K. Jr., (Estate)

Date: 03/26/21

433 Turners Falls Road

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $142,000

Buyer: Heather George

Seller: Quinones, Donna D., (Estate)

Date: 03/31/21

450 Turners Falls Road

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $221,000

Buyer: Jake Curry

Seller: Marion, Edward E., (Estate)

Date: 03/26/21

NEW SALEM

377 Petersham Road

New Salem, MA 01355

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Todd Lanoue

Seller: David A. Pariseau

Date: 03/26/21

ORANGE

23 Cottage St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $159,575

Buyer: Michael Burch

Seller: Mignonne D. Davis

Date: 03/22/21

75 Daniel Shays Hwy.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $192,900

Buyer: John E. Bellar

Seller: Donald W. Knapp

Date: 03/23/21

154 Memory Lane

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Derek M. Salmi

Seller: FNMA

Date: 04/01/21

153 Quabbin Blvd.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $2,500,000

Buyer: 153 Quabbin Boulevard LLC

Seller: JGC RT

Date: 04/02/21

SHELBURNE

4 Mercy Anderson Road

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $148,000

Buyer: Emily A. Tuthill

Seller: Raymond W. Tuthill

Date: 03/31/21

SHUTESBURY

196 Montague Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Nora L. Gurley

Seller: Anne M. Kittredge

Date: 03/24/21

WHATELY

1 Sugarloaf St., Ext.

Whately, MA 01373

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Danielle Paley

Seller: Pamela Smith

Date: 04/01/21

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

62 Center St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $257,000

Buyer: Margarita Malyshevski

Seller: Vadim Nazarets

Date: 03/29/21

135 Edgewater Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Lissette Grimaldi

Seller: James E. Millot

Date: 03/25/21

74 Federal St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Fumi Realty Inc.

Seller: Carr, Ronald A., (Estate)

Date: 04/02/21

135 Franklin St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Zachary Lebreton

Seller: Edward P. Borgatti

Date: 03/31/21

1744 Main St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Anatolie Corja

Seller: Maxcine Cirillo

Date: 03/31/21

981 River Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: JMAC Realty Corp

Seller: Paul J. Traska

Date: 03/31/21

521 South West St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $279,000

Buyer: Nicholas L. Damours

Seller: Jessica L. Iacolino

Date: 03/31/21

700 Silver St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $2,350,000

Buyer: Igloo Cellulose Realties

Seller: Robert A. Fagin

Date: 04/01/21

173 Southwick St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: Hillside Development Corp.

Seller: Longhi, Alfred J., (Estate)

Date: 03/31/21

1094 Suffield St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $1,150,000

Buyer: Tiernanoge Properties LLC

Seller: Work Opportunity Center Inc.

Date: 03/29/21

114 Wagon Wheel Dr.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $565,000

Buyer: Zachary Curtin

Seller: Michelle L. Reynolds

Date: 03/31/21

198 Walnut St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $202,000

Buyer: Lora Feeley

Seller: Louis Bonavita

Date: 04/02/21

215 Valley Brook Road

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Kubra Cayan

Seller: Nurcan Cayan

Date: 03/26/21

BRIMFIELD

50 Dix Hill Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Peter McQueen

Seller: Ryan C. Hurt

Date: 03/30/21

CHESTER

313 Abbott Hill Road

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Timothy Hoffmann

Seller: Jeffrey M. Defeo

Date: 03/23/21

26 Taft Road

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Dennis L. Nolt

Seller: Henry J. Niemiec

Date: 04/01/21

CHICOPEE

14 Alfred St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Victor G. Burgos

Seller: Bowers, Charles C., (Estate)

Date: 04/01/21

70 Amherst St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $132,000

Buyer: Henry J. Niemiec

Seller: Frances S. Taborowski

Date: 04/01/21

42 Bemis St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Kaelyn M. Aponte

Seller: Mario Tedeschi

Date: 03/30/21

45 Chapel St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Steven Cole

Seller: Downie, Katherine D., (Estate)

Date: 03/26/21

1 Clifton St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $260,900

Buyer: Jade Elsamahy

Seller: Carl S. Williams

Date: 03/31/21

28 Douglas Circle

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $256,000

Buyer: Matthew T. Hewes

Seller: Suzanne M. Hemby

Date: 03/26/21

211 East St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Raymond O. Rodriguez

Seller: Renee A. Ashey

Date: 03/24/21

690 East Main St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Abdulmaged T. Aljashaami

Seller: Roxanne L. Bean-Riley

Date: 03/23/21

19 Fisher St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Carlton L. Thompson

Seller: Allen M. Caron

Date: 03/26/21

690 Grattan St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Agape Real Estate LLC

Seller: Wai P. Cheng

Date: 03/26/21

24 Henry Harris St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $226,000

Buyer: Kevin E. Baker

Seller: Christopher Przybyl

Date: 04/02/21

25 Honey Lane

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $261,000

Buyer: Paul Modelski

Seller: Charmaine Gazda

Date: 03/31/21

23 Jackson St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $203,000

Buyer: Jainis J. Colon-Vazquez

Seller: Kristal Hollimon

Date: 03/31/21

46 Leary Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Hanna Newberg

Seller: Cory J. Rodgers

Date: 03/24/21

34 Maple St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $157,000

Buyer: Kelly VanBuren

Seller: Celestino Montes

Date: 03/24/21

44 McCarthy Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Paul J. Leblanc

Seller: James Sabourin

Date: 03/23/21

285 McKinstry Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $6,553,109

Buyer: ARG NCD5PCK001 LLC

Seller: E&R Realty LLC

Date: 03/31/21

971 McKinstry Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Jose Rodriguez-Marrero

Seller: Nadine N. Curtin

Date: 03/31/21

Meadow St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $15,110,096

Buyer: ARG NCD5PCK001 LLC

Seller: E&R Realty LLC

Date: 03/31/21

705 Meadow St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $15,110,096

Buyer: ARG NCD5PCK001 LLC

Seller: E&R Realty LLC

Date: 03/31/21

725 Meadow St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $2,575,800

Buyer: ARG NCD5PCK001 LLC

Seller: E&R Realty LLC

Date: 03/31/21

739 Meadow St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $4,503,911

Buyer: ARG NCD5PCK001 LLC

Seller: E&R Realty LLC

Date: 03/31/21

751 Meadow St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $4,503,911

Buyer: ARG NCD5PCK001 LLC

Seller: E&R Realty LLC

Date: 03/31/21

30 Mount Royal St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Louis C. Correa

Seller: Nathan R. Alexander

Date: 03/31/21

90 Murphy Lane

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: William Cardinal

Seller: Mary Cardinal

Date: 03/23/21

18 Nash St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $230,625

Buyer: Harshman Singh

Seller: Ramon Alvarez

Date: 04/01/21

69 Olea St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Abigail Graffam

Seller: Riverbound Investments Inc.

Date: 03/29/21

90 Quartus St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Joel Maldonado

Seller: Beatriz Agosto

Date: 03/24/21

245 Rolf Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $287,000

Buyer: Amanda A. Long

Seller: Lisa M. O’Sullivan

Date: 03/31/21

1045 Sheridan St.

Chicopee, MA 01022

Amount: $5,623,439

Buyer: ARG NCD5PCK001 LLC

Seller: E&R Realty LLC

Date: 03/31/21

19 Sherwood St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Christopher M. Stortz

Seller: Diane T. Duval

Date: 03/26/21

405 Springfield St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $313,000

Buyer: Mario Rivera

Seller: Lisa Silva

Date: 03/31/21

463 Springfield St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $227,190

Buyer: Israel Estrada

Seller: L. A. Conner Inc.

Date: 03/26/21

26 Thaddeus St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $246,000

Buyer: Marta L. Zuluaga-Alvarez

Seller: Victor J. Monsalve

Date: 04/01/21

59 Watson St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Raymond Turgeon

Seller: Christopher M. Stortz

Date: 03/26/21

EAST LONGMEADOW

98 Colony Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $369,150

Buyer: Jaime R. Gonzalez

Seller: Emtay Inc.

Date: 04/01/21

7 Dearborn St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Timothy Leahy

Seller: Noonan, Joan M., (Estate)

Date: 04/02/21

38 Garland Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $228,700

Buyer: Sydney Slattery

Seller: Terry Peckham

Date: 04/02/21

34 Holland Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Jonathan D. Maciorowski

Seller: Patricia M. Rhodes

Date: 04/02/21

Jeffery Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $157,000

Buyer: Vladimir Kulenok

Seller: Southern NE RE Development Inc.

Date: 03/24/21

48 Moore St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $261,500

Buyer: Michael White

Seller: Katie A. Miller-Murphy

Date: 04/01/21

14 Oak Bluff Circle

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $271,000

Buyer: Michael Ostrander

Seller: Thomas F. Connors

Date: 03/31/21

5 Redin Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $347,000

Buyer: Bethany L. Charis-Molling

Seller: Nathan J. Martin

Date: 03/26/21

29 Wellington Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $719,000

Buyer: Robert J. Seer

Seller: Kevin J. Aliengena

Date: 03/31/21

35 Westernview Circle

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $339,000

Buyer: April S. Mills

Seller: Jaime E. Cabezas

Date: 03/26/21

HOLYOKE

30 Anderson Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $256,000

Buyer: Joshua A. Stark

Seller: Rachelle Encarnacion

Date: 03/29/21

177 Bemis Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $302,500

Buyer: Donald Stone

Seller: Lawrence W. Preston

Date: 03/22/21

17-1/2 Clark St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $209,000

Buyer: Janet Glenn

Seller: Jennie M. Padua

Date: 03/23/21

1020 Dwight St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $177,500

Buyer: Heather Messer

Seller: Kori Wilson

Date: 03/31/21

1021 Dwight St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Sarah A. DeAraujo

Seller: Erica L. Pelletier

Date: 04/01/21

1033-R Hampden St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $159,900

Buyer: DTA LLC

Seller: Ruby Realty LLC

Date: 03/23/21

598 Hampden St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Blackrock SHM Group LLC

Seller: Holyoke 1 LLC

Date: 03/24/21

820 High St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: OM Holyoke RE LLC

Seller: A&A Shell LLC

Date: 03/23/21

17 Holly Meadow Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Noel S. Sherman

Seller: Ryan Hamel

Date: 04/01/21

334 Linden St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $172,000

Buyer: Christophe Vaughn-Karney

Seller: Alan Elman

Date: 04/02/21

197 Locust St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Shianne Padilla

Seller: EPB RE Services LLC

Date: 03/22/21

213 Locust St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Shaheen Sutterwala

Seller: David M. Cowan

Date: 03/31/21

25 Portland St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $263,000

Buyer: Anthony M. Stanfield

Seller: CIG 4 LLC

Date: 04/01/21

2 River Ter.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Zachary Goodwin-Boyd

Seller: Hepburn, Eleanor, (Estate)

Date: 04/02/21

523-525 South Bridge St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Donovan Parker

Seller: Nueva Esperanza Inc.

Date: 03/30/21

11 Steven Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $163,000

Buyer: Edward Cauley

Seller: Donna M. Gemme

Date: 03/24/21

LONGMEADOW

43 Burbank Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Danielle Hegarty

Seller: Dennis M. O’Connor

Date: 03/31/21

23 Chestnut Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Timothy M. Paltz

Seller: Mark W. Grimaldi

Date: 04/02/21

435 Converse St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $417,000

Buyer: Michael Agen

Seller: Michael P. Fritz

Date: 03/31/21

533 Laurel St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $437,000

Buyer: Alena Maple

Seller: Truong Vuong

Date: 04/01/21

144 Lincoln Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $237,700

Buyer: Kings Enterprise LLC

Seller: Christopher Evans

Date: 03/31/21

1399 Longmeadow St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Christopher R. Fogelstrom

Seller: James O. Humphries

Date: 03/30/21

34 Primrose Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $452,000

Buyer: Scott R. Hanson

Seller: Ronald F. Conway

Date: 04/02/21

LUDLOW

603 Alden St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Melissa A. Archer

Seller: Stephen Ecrement

Date: 03/31/21

41 Berkshire St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $138,550

Buyer: Steffanie M. Rodrigues

Seller: Charles R. Summers

Date: 03/31/21

339 Chapin St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $279,900

Buyer: Prestin J. Torchia

Seller: Andrew Ferrier

Date: 03/26/21

74 Chapin St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $311,000

Buyer: Michael P. Ferzoco

Seller: Daniel J. Hague

Date: 03/25/21

677 Chapin St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $204,500

Buyer: Michael J. Bennett

Seller: Bennett, Judith C., (Estate)

Date: 03/29/21

296 Fuller St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $272,000

Buyer: Randy J. Hevey

Seller: Noel S. Sherman

Date: 04/01/21

83 Hubbard St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $146,000

Buyer: David Summers

Seller: Donna G. Tarullo

Date: 03/26/21

101 Lavoie Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $237,000

Buyer: Nicole C. Riel

Seller: Gyu Y. Nam

Date: 03/31/21

38 Lyon St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $610,000

Buyer: Nancy Gesauldi

Seller: Kenneth A. Butts

Date: 03/25/21

52 Napoleon Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $191,000

Buyer: Roberto V. Ciccarelli

Seller: Deutsche Bank

Date: 03/22/21

63 Prospect St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: Citizens Bank

Seller: Richard J. Ziemba

Date: 03/29/21

17 Sunset Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: William E. Reid

Seller: Elizabeth M. Sedelow

Date: 03/30/21

MONSON

177 Stafford Hollow Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $265,500

Buyer: Cheryl A. Lofland

Seller: Frank W. Hull

Date: 03/24/21

151 Upper Hampden Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $659,000

Buyer: Donato F. Del-Bene

Seller: Amy G. St.Germain

Date: 03/26/21

PALMER

26 East Palmer Park Dr.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Wendi Gross

Seller: Tippett, Anne M., (Estate)

Date: 03/22/21

46 Kelley St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Hanan E. Mohamad

Seller: Kevin Cruz

Date: 04/02/21

260 Peterson Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $292,475

Buyer: Joseph Milillo

Seller: Mary J. Banas

Date: 03/31/21

3003 Prospect St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $307,450

Buyer: Hugh C. Scott

Seller: Nelson A. Azevedo

Date: 04/01/21

125 Shearer St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $251,000

Buyer: Antone J. Motta

Seller: Jayne G. Heede

Date: 03/29/21

25 Ware St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $1,600,000

Buyer: NLCP 25 Ware St. Mass. LLC

Seller: G. M. Garabedian Inc.

Date: 04/01/21

RUSSELL

20 Blandford Stage Road

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $152,500

Buyer: Ryan A. Fisk

Seller: Anthony L. Switzer

Date: 03/30/21

SOUTHWICK

21 Gableview

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $874,700

Buyer: Francis M. Potts

Seller: Robert T. Clayton

Date: 04/01/21

9 Pondview Lane

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: Patrick E. Adamson

Seller: Wendy L. Williamson

Date: 03/26/21

11 Secluded Ridge

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Shawn S. Baker

Seller: Charles Snyder

Date: 03/30/21

SPRINGFIELD

293 Abbott St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Richard P. Gaviorno

Seller: William R. Nickerson

Date: 03/30/21

46-48 Acorn St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Maleke M. Cunningham

Seller: Caroline Torres

Date: 03/26/21

31 Acrebrook Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Joejoe Properties LLC

Seller: Stefanie Erickson

Date: 03/31/21

575-577 Armory St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: H. E. Valasquez-Hernandez

Seller: R. L. Thomas LLC

Date: 03/22/21

62 Barrington Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: William R. Nickerson

Seller: Dollymae Carnegie

Date: 03/30/21

41 Birch Glen Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $218,600

Buyer: Nicholas E. Holland

Seller: Aaron O. Butler

Date: 04/01/21

98 Bowles St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $334,000

Buyer: Josue Matos

Seller: Dubs Capital LLC

Date: 03/31/21

43 Caseland St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Wayne Corse

Seller: William J. Britt

Date: 04/01/21

276-278 Centre St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $465,000

Buyer: Mint Western Mass. Group LLC

Seller: Angeljoy Co. LLC

Date: 03/22/21

536-538 Chestnut St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Felix J. Figueroa

Seller: Norman Roldan

Date: 03/23/21

86-88 Clifton Ave.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $199,900

Buyer: Colin W. Hodgson-Smith

Seller: Clifton Ave. LLC

Date: 03/22/21

82 College St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Hunter Property Group LLC

Seller: WN Management LLC

Date: 04/02/21

50 Commonwealth Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Hilda M. Santa

Seller: MBC Properties LLC

Date: 04/01/21

17-19 Crown St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Detric Watkins

Seller: Helen Al-Mahrwuth

Date: 03/29/21

44-46 Dale St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $239,900

Buyer: Brandon J. Ward

Seller: Robert S. McCarroll

Date: 03/23/21

172 Davis St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $197,000

Buyer: Zenaida Figueroa

Seller: Eladio Pagan

Date: 03/31/21

39 Dearborn St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Christian Cherisclair

Seller: Roman J. Boiko

Date: 03/26/21

227 Denver St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $168,000

Buyer: Abraham E. Torres

Seller: Rodolfo V. Espinosa

Date: 03/29/21

358 Dickinson St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $213,500

Buyer: Euripides P. Piatti-Rios

Seller: Hillary E. Smith

Date: 03/26/21

215 Dorset St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Dshawn O. Telfaire

Seller: Tanisha Cabezudo

Date: 03/31/21

295 Draper St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $207,000

Buyer: Justin B. Richardson

Seller: Marcella A. Pagliaro

Date: 04/01/21

174 Drexel St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $157,000

Buyer: Edwin Medina

Seller: Medina-Rivera, Genaro, (Estate)

Date: 04/01/21

202 Dunmoreland St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Jazmin Montes

Seller: Value Properties LLC

Date: 03/29/21

414 Dwight Road

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Kyeesha L. Weaver

Seller: Petit, Marcellin J., (Estate)

Date: 03/29/21

50 East Alvord St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $198,000

Buyer: Larry Lewis

Seller: Erica M. Jackson

Date: 03/26/21

221 Eddy St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Angelica Cotto

Seller: Della Ripa RE LLC

Date: 04/02/21

90 Elijah St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $166,400

Buyer: Celestino Montes

Seller: Brian L. Stasiak

Date: 03/24/21

25 Eton St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $242,000

Buyer: Nicole M. Patterson

Seller: SRV Properties LLC

Date: 03/26/21

47 Felicia St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.

Seller: Chmura, Jane V., (Estate)

Date: 04/01/21

129 Florence St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Jailyne Torres-Figueroa

Seller: Mario B. Cruz-Garcia

Date: 03/26/21

68 Forest Park Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: AK&M Properties & Estates LLC

Seller: Marcelino Vazquez

Date: 03/23/21

21 Fort Pleasant Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $1,200,000

Buyer: Renaissance Springfield LLC

Seller: 30 Belmont LLC

Date: 03/31/21

43 Fresno St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $152,000

Buyer: Handyflippers Inc.

Seller: Nelson Perez

Date: 03/31/21

20 Gerald St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Daniel S. Paris

Seller: Chad T. Lynch

Date: 03/31/21

45 Greaney St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $180,700

Buyer: Adria Morales-Villalobos

Seller: Denis R. Picard

Date: 03/23/21

139 Groton St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Harmony A. Black

Seller: Christine A. Fitzell

Date: 03/23/21

58 Grover St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Wadenise Mezil

Seller: Carlos A. Morales

Date: 04/02/21

41 Hillside Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Richard Ringer

Seller: William W. Babcock

Date: 03/24/21

177 Jasper St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $191,000

Buyer: Elijah Saez

Seller: Felecia Yager

Date: 04/02/21

47 Juliet St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $298,000

Buyer: Jeremy Moore

Seller: Bukowski Construction LLC

Date: 03/31/21

28 Juniper Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $399,000

Buyer: Edras O. Ramos

Seller: Bruce L. Tetrault

Date: 03/23/21

101 Kensington Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Mint Western Mass. Group LLC

Seller: Angeljoy Co. LLC

Date: 03/24/21

107 Kensington Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $510,000

Buyer: Mint Western Mass. Group LLC

Seller: Angeljoy Co. LLC

Date: 03/24/21

42 Kerry Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Melanie Massiah-Gordon

Seller: E. Coast Contracting LLC

Date: 03/30/21

52 Kerry Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $223,000

Buyer: Rene Santiago

Seller: Heather Chaiffre

Date: 04/02/21

38 Leitch St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $223,000

Buyer: Jose A. Oyola

Seller: Boisjoli, Daniel J., (Estate)

Date: 03/31/21

51-53 Leyfred Ter.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $148,374

Buyer: Jet Investments LLC

Seller: Mariano Bulted

Date: 03/29/21

99 Littleton St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Richard Santiago

Seller: Latonya Jerry

Date: 03/25/21

18-20 Lombard St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $191,820

Buyer: Hanati Lubega

Seller: Olmsted Realty LLC

Date: 04/01/21

12-14 Longview St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $236,000

Buyer: Hawo Ali

Seller: Vidal Cardona

Date: 03/26/21

63-65 Los Angeles St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $267,000

Buyer: Kirsten Helmer

Seller: Richard T. Pelchar

Date: 03/25/21

192 Maynard St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Rosa Dorsey

Seller: Victor Martinez

Date: 03/26/21

49 Mohegan Ave.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $212,500

Buyer: Daniel J. Garvey

Seller: Jesus Alicea

Date: 03/24/21

24 Mountainview St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $289,900

Buyer: Nathan Crocco

Seller: Eliezer Garcia

Date: 03/29/21

75 Morningside Park

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Home Staging & Realty LLC

Seller: John W. Drummond

Date: 03/22/21

34 Newhouse St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Nicholas Ayala

Seller: Misael Rodriguez-Cruz

Date: 04/02/21

127 Newland St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Nathaniel Pace

Seller: Yevgeniy Rudenko

Date: 03/26/21

18 Norfolk St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Oscar Barquin

Seller: Naida Irizarry

Date: 03/22/21

174-176 Northampton Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $217,000

Buyer: Omar Tuitt

Seller: Luis O. Tarraza

Date: 04/01/21

120 Orchard St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Mint Western MA Group LLC

Seller: Angeljoy Co. LLC

Date: 03/22/21

29 Parkin St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Juan Rios

Seller: Donna S. Martelle

Date: 04/02/21

44 Pascal Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $287,000

Buyer: Lewen Cotte

Seller: Charise Gonzalez

Date: 03/29/21

219 Pendleton Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Caty Rosario

Seller: Hilda Martinez

Date: 04/02/21

86 Pendleton Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $187,000

Buyer: Evangelio Gonzalez

Seller: Ana Zunilda-Jerez

Date: 03/31/21

31 Pheland St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Emmanuel Tete-Donkor

Seller: Techia L. Francis

Date: 03/31/21

51 Pine Grove St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Rafael Perez

Seller: Julio Ayala

Date: 03/29/21

112 Revere St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $197,000

Buyer: Oniel Ogando-Mejia

Seller: Xiomary Reyes

Date: 03/31/21

90 Revere St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Julian T. Kyndy

Seller: Andrea P. Richards

Date: 03/31/21

139 Rosemary Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Laura I. Gonzalez-Colon

Seller: Christopher M. Rancitelli

Date: 03/26/21

57 Superior Ave.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Joseph M. Anderson

Seller: Janessa Acquaro

Date: 03/22/21

57 Surrey Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $204,900

Buyer: David Williams

Seller: FNMA

Date: 03/29/21

119 Tavistock St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $147,000

Buyer: Lydia E. Torres

Seller: Ashey, Donald G. Sr., (Estate)

Date: 03/25/21

167 Thompson St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Shaina Curran

Seller: Carlo J. Dilizia

Date: 04/02/21

438 Tinkham Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $274,500

Buyer: Antoinette Filiault

Seller: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC

Date: 04/02/21

448 Tinkham Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $274,500

Buyer: Antoinette Filiault

Seller: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC

Date: 04/02/21

247 Union St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Bear Rock Properties LLC

Seller: Ameri-Trin Ltd

Date: 03/26/21

249 Union St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Bear Rock Properties LLC

Seller: Ameri-Trin Ltd

Date: 03/26/21

59 Vincent St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $169,000

Buyer: Luis D. Torres-Felix

Seller: Wendy L. Ashe

Date: 04/02/21

25-27 Virginia St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $264,000

Buyer: Shayvonne Plummer

Seller: Truong Nguyen

Date: 03/23/21

124 Wait St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Michael Pacheco

Seller: Erin L. O’Neill

Date: 03/22/21

139 West Allen Ridge Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Patrick Ralph

Seller: Craig R. Harmsen

Date: 03/22/21

55 Westbrook Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Ileana Garcia

Seller: Goodreau, Richard, (Estate)

Date: 04/01/21

238 Winterset Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Sanu Rai

Seller: John D. Slavick

Date: 03/30/21

775-R Worthington St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $336,345

Buyer: Clinical & Support Options

Seller: BSC Realty Inc.

Date: 04/01/21

780-800 Worthington St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $336,345

Buyer: Clinical & Support Options

Seller: BSC Realty Inc.

Date: 04/01/21

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Agawam Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Koch Real Estate Corp.

Seller: Steven Haddad

Date: 03/22/21

97 Ashley St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: G&C RE Investments LLC

Seller: Lizbeth A. Scholpp

Date: 04/01/21

53 Bacon Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Jaime Rodriguez

Seller: CIG 4 LLC

Date: 03/26/21

78 Brookline Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Michele A. Dandy

Seller: Frank E. Charbonneau

Date: 03/29/21

125 Craiwell Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $341,000

Buyer: Matthew D. Rivest

Seller: Regina R. Perry

Date: 03/31/21

35 Duke St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $201,000

Buyer: Etabav RT

Seller: Ronald G. Batchelor

Date: 04/02/21

946 Elm St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $226,688

Buyer: 946 Elm Street LLC

Seller: Deli Dong

Date: 03/26/21

162 Front St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $163,313

Buyer: Peter E. Strniste

Seller: Mark S. Rolandini

Date: 03/25/21

52 Meadowbrook Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Custom Home Development Group LLC

Seller: Marian L. Giannetti

Date: 03/31/21

187 Monastery Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $309,000

Buyer: Harka Neopaney

Seller: Kevin Conroy

Date: 03/26/21

414 Morgan Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $139,900

Buyer: Ajax 2018-F REO Corp.

Seller: Joseph A. Davis

Date: 03/22/21

33 Old Westfield Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Elizabeth Battey

Seller: Richard C. Lovely

Date: 03/30/21

88 Partridge Lane

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Eric Mancini

Seller: Maksim Loboda

Date: 03/22/21

811 Piper Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Christopher Rancitelli

Seller: Brian D. Seibold

Date: 03/26/21

42 Plateau Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Elizabeth A. Olinger

Seller: Adair V. Rivest

Date: 03/31/21

16-18 Southworth St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Christophe Rivera-Sierra

Seller: Emtay Inc.

Date: 04/02/21

28 Warren St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Zhong Chen

Seller: Patrick M. Hogan

Date: 03/22/21

22 West St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Alex Geas

Seller: Thomas J. Nault

Date: 04/02/21

758 Westfield St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $1,105,265

Buyer: Silktree Properties LLC

Seller: Archgate Townhouses LLC

Date: 04/02/21

53 Wilder Ter.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $226,000

Buyer: Charles Joyal

Seller: William J. Allard

Date: 03/26/21

286 Woodmont St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Richard M. Carnevale

Seller: Heather E. Danielle RET

Date: 03/31/21

35 Worthy Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: John Molinary

Seller: Bridget L. Nelson

Date: 03/24/21

29 York St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $297,000

Buyer: Colin Moll

Seller: Marc T. Bergeron

Date: 03/31/21

WESTFIELD

31 A St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Vitaliy Dubovoy

Seller: Sunlight Properties LLC

Date: 04/02/21

15 Casimir St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $560,500

Buyer: Paul Rubera

Seller: Brian W. Hoskin

Date: 03/23/21

14 Clark St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $247,000

Buyer: Samuel Rivera

Seller: Mechanic Man LLC

Date: 03/22/21

100 Dana St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $268,000

Buyer: Brian Callahan

Seller: Hugh J. Lannon

Date: 04/02/21

77-79 Elm St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $167,500

Buyer: Keenan Real Estate LLC

Seller: Sharon D. Pepel RET

Date: 03/31/21

7 Harvest Moon Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $635,000

Buyer: Chad H. Nelson

Seller: David A. Kowalski

Date: 04/02/21

2 Linden Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $134,480

Buyer: Wells Fargo Bank

Seller: Jamin Fuller

Date: 04/02/21

366 Loomis St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $342,000

Buyer: Heather A. Prouty

Seller: Matthew P. Farnsworth

Date: 03/23/21

26 Lozier Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Anthony Matos

Seller: Martha A. Mastroberti

Date: 03/26/21

10 Maria Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $262,500

Buyer: Kimberley Gepfert

Seller: Shawn Baker

Date: 03/30/21

160 Munger Hill Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Jeffrey C. Guarnieri

Seller: Jean M. Trader

Date: 03/25/21

103 Old County Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $359,000

Buyer: Richard Viernes

Seller: Robert E. St.Onge

Date: 03/26/21

123 Old Farm Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Michael Seklecki

Seller: Jeffrey C. Guarnieri

Date: 03/25/21

25 Pearl St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $238,342

Buyer: Alexandra M. Webster

Seller: Laurie Despard

Date: 03/31/21

70 Pineridge Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $520,000

Buyer: Michael P. Carley

Seller: Robert G. Herrick

Date: 04/01/21

25 Pleasant St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $231,802

Buyer: Wilmington Savings

Seller: Southbridge RE LLC

Date: 03/23/21

210 Pontoosic Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Thomas L. Bannish

Seller: Bannish, Anna M., (Estate)

Date: 03/30/21

232 Russellville Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $186,375

Buyer: Adam P. Gauthier

Seller: Viktor Lezhnyak

Date: 03/22/21

230 Southampton Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Sardinhas & Constante Realty

Seller: Mercer Island Realty Inc.

Date: 04/01/21

480 Southampton Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $880,000

Buyer: Marky Marc LLC

Seller: Elite Contracting Services

Date: 03/24/21

30 Sunset Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Brittany J. Taylor

Seller: Angela M. Southwick

Date: 03/29/21

WILBRAHAM

2555 Boston Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Vital Days LLC

Seller: Atlantic Holding Group Inc.

Date: 03/31/21

23 Carla Lane

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $465,000

Buyer: Christopher J. Harley

Seller: Phillip Brousseau

Date: 03/29/21

80 Main St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Joseph D. Tranghese

Seller: Anthony J. Tranghese

Date: 04/01/21

575 Main St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Luke Langelier

Seller: Jean M. Dirico

Date: 03/26/21

20 Maplewood Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $446,500

Buyer: Ana C. Castellanos-Gomez

Seller: Charles W. Coscore

Date: 03/31/21

427 Soule Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Ali Javaid

Seller: William H. Kemple

Date: 03/29/21

196 Springfield St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: John D. Slavick

Seller: Ariel O. Bogoff

Date: 03/30/21

479 Springfield St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $302,500

Buyer: Laura M. Quink

Seller: Custom Home Development Group LLC

Date: 03/31/21

7 Squire Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $670,000

Buyer: John M. Biela

Seller: Mark E. Loos

Date: 03/26/21

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

456 Flat Hills Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $570,000

Buyer: Eric A. Braxton

Seller: Ruby Realty LLC

Date: 03/25/21

40 High Point Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Fousseni D. Chabiyo

Seller: Rondina Acquisitions Corp.

Date: 03/26/21

86 Larkspur Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $477,000

Buyer: Jarrett Man

Seller: Jesse McCoomb

Date: 04/02/21

26 Lindenridge Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Randy K. Rethemeyer

Seller: Peng Wang

Date: 04/02/21

28 Stagecoach Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Elizabeth Brainerd

Seller: Allen H. Brainerd

Date: 03/24/21

83 Stony Hill Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Laurence Starn

Seller: Reva A. Rudman

Date: 03/25/21

BELCHERTOWN

15 Autumn Lane

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $172,500

Buyer: James Austin

Seller: Patricia R. Marsh

Date: 04/01/21

19 Brandywine Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $379,000

Buyer: Deborah Melendez-Otero

Seller: Richard R. Delvalle

Date: 04/02/21

11 Catherine Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $442,000

Buyer: Abigail E. Weeks

Seller: Stanley E. Jacobs

Date: 03/31/21

78 Clark St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $223,400

Buyer: FNMA

Seller: Christopher P. Bowen

Date: 04/02/21

10 Cottage St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $228,000

Buyer: Kellye B. Lupica

Seller: Peter R. Harbison

Date: 03/31/21

241 East St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Rachel Telushkin

Seller: Alan D. Slessler

Date: 03/25/21

109 Federal St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $196,000

Buyer: Michael F. Demarco

Seller: Billy Leung

Date: 04/02/21

296 Federal St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $425,150

Buyer: Kimberly Lodi

Seller: Henry R. Martin

Date: 03/24/21

279 Granby Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Heather R. Woodworth

Seller: Suzanne Reece

Date: 03/30/21

73 North Main St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Trevor J. Sims

Seller: Mary L. Beaulieu

Date: 03/23/21

CHESTERFIELD

46 Bray Road

Chesterfield, MA 01012

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Marie Kirk

Seller: Goyette, Gary G., (Estate)

Date: 03/26/21

EASTHAMPTON

2 Admiral St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Michael W. Buehrle

Seller: Diane S. Scott

Date: 03/24/21

14 Fairfield Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $186,000

Buyer: Ye Zheng

Seller: Michelle Blouin-Burelle

Date: 03/26/21

10 Hannum Brook Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: New England Remodeling

Seller: Fisher, Janice, (Estate)

Date: 03/24/21

114 Line St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $242,000

Buyer: Jeffrey L. Lebeau

Seller: Jason P. Graham

Date: 04/01/21

325 Main St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $379,000

Buyer: Barra L. Cohen

Seller: Hayley M. Singleton

Date: 04/01/21

30 Pleasant St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $362,250

Buyer: Tyler M. Rocco-Chaffee

Seller: Bruce Harrison

Date: 04/02/21

GOSHEN

Loomis Road

Goshen, MA 01032

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: George D. Judd & Sons LLC

Seller: Peter F. Lafogg

Date: 03/30/21

GRANBY

16 High St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Brian Fournier

Seller: James R. Dufresne

Date: 03/31/21

16 Parish Hill Road

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $157,507

Buyer: John B. Gulbrandsen

Seller: US Bank

Date: 03/30/21

HADLEY

4 Colony Dr.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $170,500

Buyer: Feng Qiu

Seller: Valley Construction Co. Inc.

Date: 03/26/21

9 Indian Pipe Dr.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $640,000

Buyer: Bliss R. Scriber-Dubrow

Seller: Ronald Bercume

Date: 03/26/21

171 Rocky Hill Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Thomas E. Nasiatka

Seller: Maureen A. Porter

Date: 03/31/21

70 Russell St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Donald R. Dion

Seller: Mickey Long

Date: 04/01/21

HATFIELD

89 Depot Road

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $339,900

Buyer: Joshua Sprague

Seller: Lee M. Callan

Date: 03/22/21

HUNTINGTON

9 Birchwood Dr.

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $850,000

Buyer: Chad Lafrance

Seller: James K. Patenaude

Date: 03/23/21

NORTHAMPTON

274 Bridge St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $344,900

Buyer: Katharine J. Waggoner

Seller: John J. Ferriter

Date: 03/30/21

16 Chesterfield Road

Northampton, MA 01053

Amount: $404,000

Buyer: Kathleen M. Palmer

Seller: Wayne J. Blair

Date: 03/29/21

696 Florence Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Lesley-Ann Giddings

Seller: Daniel R. Crouss

Date: 04/02/21

23 Higgins Way

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $905,000

Buyer: Sunwood Development Corp.

Seller: Sturbridge Development LLC

Date: 03/24/21

43 Higgins Way

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $905,000

Buyer: Sunwood Development Corp.

Seller: Sturbridge Development LLC

Date: 03/24/21

Higgins Way #6

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $905,000

Buyer: Sunwood Development Corp

Seller: Sturbridge Development LLC

Date: 03/24/21

Higgins Way #15

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $905,000

Buyer: Sunwood Development Corp.

Seller: Sturbridge Development LLC

Date: 03/24/21

250 Jackson St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $281,000

Buyer: Steven R. Ferry

Seller: Thomas E. Kostek

Date: 03/22/21

25 New South St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $409,500

Buyer: Perry Friedman

Seller: Megan E. Handwerk

Date: 03/26/21

118 North St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Margaret Treloar

Seller: William M. Welch

Date: 04/02/21

147 North Main St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Martha Senser-Blair

Seller: Daniel A. Blair

Date: 03/29/21

36 Ridgewood Ter.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $454,000

Buyer: Elizabeth Roberts

Seller: Douglass, Christine C., (Estate)

Date: 03/24/21

101 Woodland Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $505,900

Buyer: Christopher Adams

Seller: Kate Bagley

Date: 03/31/21

PLAINFIELD

197 Summit St.

Plainfield, MA 01070

Amount: $405,500

Buyer: Adrian Almquist

Seller: Jacob B. Morrow

Date: 03/22/21

SOUTH HADLEY

8 Bardwell St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Vadim Popovichenko

Seller: RGS Realty LLC

Date: 04/01/21

435 East St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $299,000

Buyer: Jacqueline Rosario

Seller: Michael V. Yonika

Date: 03/25/21

4 Hartford St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Dylan Graveline

Seller: Michael R. Daniele

Date: 03/31/21

80 Mountain View St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Kellen T. McCaffrey

Seller: A. Kenneth Root

Date: 04/01/21

5 Stewart St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $312,500

Buyer: Michael J. Gwynn

Seller: Jessica L. Falade

Date: 03/30/21

47 Susan Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Julian Jocque

Seller: Ronald N. Gendron

Date: 03/31/21

SOUTHAMPTON

9 Coolidge Dr.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Jose A. Figueroa

Seller: Panagiotis C. Sierros

Date: 03/23/21

30 Mountain View Circle

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Bryan J. Luszczki

Seller: Melissa E. Herrera

Date: 03/26/21

WARE

1 Fisherdick Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $236,000

Buyer: Cassidy D. Caravella

Seller: Carol A. Desantis

Date: 03/29/21

347 Monson Turnpike Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Corey Ingalls

Seller: Delia J. Butler

Date: 03/29/21

54 North St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: FJ Property LLC

Seller: Timothy J. Wrobel

Date: 04/01/21

94 West St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $224,000

Buyer: Owls Nest LLC

Seller: Jose A. Reyes

Date: 03/22/21

WILLIAMSBURG

152 Ashfield Road

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $1,250,000

Buyer: A. Lahm Heller 1999 TR

Seller: C. L. Bateman 1991 TR

Date: 03/31/21

44 Village Hill Road

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $200,500

Buyer: Robert F. Sherlock LT

Seller: William C. McAvoy

Date: 04/01/21

WESTHAMPTON

Blueberry Hills Road #2

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Maura L. McCarthy

Seller: Patrick Properties LLC

Date: 03/29/21

Blueberry Hills Road #5

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Rebecca Carriere

Seller: Patrick Properties LLC

Date: 03/30/21

134 Kings Hwy.

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $298,400

Buyer: Berkshire Classics LLC

Seller: Wendy P. Blow

Date: 04/01/21

WORTHINGTON

22 Harvey Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $397,500

Buyer: Erica M. Salling

Seller: Evlyn H. Newell

Date: 03/31/21

1108 Old North Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Hundred Acres Woods RT

Seller: Robert K. Reinke

Date: 03/31/21

152 Witt Hill Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $146,000

Buyer: Jack Flynn

Seller: Anne M. Dickinson

Date: 03/23/21

26 Witt Hill Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Maureen Defalco

Seller: Judith A. Lyon TR

Date: 03/25/21