Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the months of November and December 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
Center Group LLC
82 Springfield St.
$28,000 — Roofing
City of Chicopee
38 Broad St.
$250,000 — Demolition and removal of Fairview Park pool and associated piping, remove debris, backfill with clean fill to surrounding grades, loam and seed disturbed areas
City of Chicopee
687 Front St.
$250,000 — Demolition and removal of Szot Park pool and associated piping, remove debris, backfill with clean fill to surrounding grades, loam and seed disturbed areas
Meadow Street Partners LLP
307 Meadow St.
$70,000 — Install antennas, ancillary tower, and ground equipment at unmanned wireless facility
River Edge Management Corp.
43 Grattan St.
$11,200 — Roofing
RK Chicopee LLC
545 Memorial Dr.
$7,500 — Roofing
South Hadley Waste Water Treatment Plant
2 James St.
$62,000 — Install new fire-alarm system
HADLEY
CBR Realty Corp.
189 Russell St.
Roofing
Andre Laflamme, Anna Laflamme
79 River Dr.
Replace guardrail on upper second-floor deck and stairs
Matthew Olszewski
36 Lawrence Plain Road
Roofing on back barn
LEE
Sean Stephen, Tracy Stephen
68 Main St.
$2,500 — Remove existing door and transom, supply and install new thermally broken frame and door
Alan Wilcox, Lynn Bertelli
15 Margerie St.
$11,450 — Roofing
LENOX
CR Resorts LLC
165 Kemble St.
$24,805 — Repair roof leak and replace damaged interior drywall, insulation, and associated finishes in pavilion building
Housatonic Hotel LLC
194 Pittsfield Road
$174,000 — Install new wet zone system for heated areas on first and second floors and a dry system for the attic
MRG CRW Holdings LLC
55 Lee Road
$330,000 — Renovate 28 bathrooms
PVI Lenox Village LLC
51 Church St.
$18,400 — Remove skylight, install kitchen, modify bathroom frame area for new furnace
NORTHAMPTON
Atelier LLC
20 Ladd Ave.
$37,000 — Install fire-suppression system
Colvest Northampton LLC
303 King St.
$50,000 — HVAC
Colvest Northampton LLC
303 King St.
$7,950 — Wall sign for New England Orthopedic Surgeons
Congregation B’nai Israel Inc.
237 Prospect St.
$44,000 — Renovate garage
EZMJ LLC
17 Main St.
$5,060 — Platform and ramp
NEC Ventures II Inc.
308 King St.
$5,027 — Reface ground sign for Golden Nozzle
Northampton Historical Society
66 Bridge St.
$12,000 — Interior demolition
Oxbow Professional Park LLC
8 Atwood Dr.
$40,000 — Illuminated ground sign
Smith College
Bedford Ter.
$217,098 — Retrofit sprinkler system
Smith College
53 West St.
$50,000 — Demolish structure
Southpaw Properties LLC
28 North Maple St.
$83,834 — Solar panels on roof
Sullivan Real Estate LLC
176 Prospect St.
$12,000 — Roofing
PITTSFIELD
Roy Andersen Jr.
25 Bartlett Ave.
$17,000 — Supply new fire-alarm system with heat detectors in individual units, and upgrade hardwired system in each unit
Esther Bolen
25 Madison Ave.
$8,576 — Install new fire-warning system
Mary Dinicola
31 Brown St.
$3,500 — Roofing
Egos Realty Partners LLP
$16,000 — Remove all partition walls, ceilings and flooring back to unit separation walls
Ferris Realty Trust
172 Elm St.
$5,000 — Install hardwired smoke/CO detector in VFW/dental office
WDM Properties, LLC
161 Bradford St.
$9,572 — Install new fire-warning system
SPRINGFIELD
43 Sullivan St. Inc.
43 Sullivan St.
$63,000 — Remodel interior to include handicap bathroom and embalming prep room, build new ramp and stairs at front entrance
401 Liberty Street LLC
179 Taylor St.
$10,000 — Interior demolition
Baystate Health
2 Medical Center Dr.
$465,912 — Alter medical office space on fifth floor of Baystate Medical Office Building
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$55,170 — Alter space to include new Fall Prevention Monitoring Office
Century Pacific Housing Partnership
15 Girard Ave.
$50,600 — Remove and replace nine antennas on Verizon telecommunications tower
City of Springfield
299 Sumner Ave.
$100,000 — Repair support footings, wood flooring, siding, and roof covering on Forest Park trolley barn
Colvest/Columbus Springfield LLC
1245 East Columbus Ave.
$9,773.85 — Install fire-alarm system for interior alteration at Burger King, include drive-up service
Crown Atlantic Co. LLC
22 Birnie Ave.
$70,000 — Add three cellular antennas and associated equipment to existing monopole tower for Dish Wireless
Five Town Station LLC
354 Cooley St.
$763,111 — Alter interior tenant space at Five Town Plaza for new Pet Supplies Plus
Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services
3 Rutland St.
$75,500 — Roofing
Dave Price
44 Hampden St.
$3,945,000 — Remodel office at WGBY New England Public Media
RJB Properties LLC
35 Bronson Ter.
$1,000 — Remove two garage doors and frame in new doors, install siding for newly framed area
WILBRAHAM
JCE Realty LLC
2377 Boston Road
$2,000 — Install new wall sign
Prime Group Wilbraham LLC
2350 Boston Road
$2,200 — Install wall sign and ground sign for Extra Space Storage