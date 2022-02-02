Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of January 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
Big Y
650 Memorial Dr.
$6,900 — Custom millwork laminated wall with metal stud framing at express checkout counter
Skye Oasis LLC
830 Chicopee St.
$5,000 — Install hood ALV blower
Stag Chicopee LLC
2189 Westover Road
$971,111 — Renovate office area and warehouse area
HADLEY
Richard Niedbala, Marilyn Niedbala
103 Russell St.
N/A — Wall to separate back room from back doors
LEE
Martin and Co. Property Management
1560 Pleasant St.
$6,300 — Roofing
Alice White
880 East St.
$53,948 — Remodel kitchen, replace patio door and window
NORTHAMPTON
Birdie Properties LLC
15 Elizabeth St.
$25,350 — New roof, windows, doors, siding, front and side entry stairs
Birdie Properties LLC
15 Elizabeth St.
$4,000 — Demolish front porch and side entry
The Coca-Cola Co.
45 Industrial Dr.
N/A — Install five cross-connection devices and water piping on first floor
Jelb Properties LLC
11 Summer St.
$2,000 — Demolish garage
Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency
72 Bliss St.
$6,700 — Install 14 new windows
Part Lumber Yard Northampton Limited
256 Pleasant St.
$139,456 — Demolish existing layout to accommodate new office space
PVC West Inc.
178 Industrial Dr.
$64,954 — Build secure vault in warehouse storage area
Shumway Properties LLC
11 Carpenter Ave.
$10,000 — Roofing
Smith College
14 Green St.
Wire replacement boiler in basement
Smith College
West Street
$100,000 — Two new press boxes
Valley North Maple LLC
16 North Maple St.
$10,000 — Install wall to create office room
PITTSFIELD
Berkshire Rentals Inc.
43 Downing Parkway
$6,155 — Install new double-check valve on existing sprinkler system
Pontoosuc Lake Properties LLC
22 Waubeek Road
$42,914 — Alteration to restaurant-level kitchen
Wheelers Realty LLC
1654 North St.
$22,500 — Paint, replace flooring, assemble new shelving, create new non-load-bearing walls, replace entry door
SPRINGFIELD
3 Chestnut LLC
122 Chestnut St.
$22,460 — Repair steel in curved stairwell along with stairway masonry wall in Chestnut Parking Garage
1695 Main Street LLC
1695 Main St.
$46,900 — Remodel pre-existing medical clinic space into private pharmacy
Center Square Inc.
1459 Main St.
$242,398 — Alter interior space on 10th floor of TD Bank Center for new office
Haymarket Square Associates LP
1708 Boston Road
$28,000 — Build wall to separate sales floor from rear area at new Namco store
Steven Kaufman
510 Parker St.
$980,000 — Remodel vacant commercial space into new Autozone store
Property Advantage Inc.
101 King St.
$9,000 — Repair wall at day care damaged by vehicle impact
Argenus Ramos
308 Belmont Ave.
$202,000 — Remodel first-floor commercial space into two new commercial spaces, alter second-floor residential space into two new apartment units