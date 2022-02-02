The following building permits were issued during the month of January 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Big Y

650 Memorial Dr.

$6,900 — Custom millwork laminated wall with metal stud framing at express checkout counter

Skye Oasis LLC

830 Chicopee St.

$5,000 — Install hood ALV blower

Stag Chicopee LLC

2189 Westover Road

$971,111 — Renovate office area and warehouse area

HADLEY

Richard Niedbala, Marilyn Niedbala

103 Russell St.

N/A — Wall to separate back room from back doors

LEE

Martin and Co. Property Management

1560 Pleasant St.

$6,300 — Roofing

Alice White

880 East St.

$53,948 — Remodel kitchen, replace patio door and window

NORTHAMPTON

Birdie Properties LLC

15 Elizabeth St.

$25,350 — New roof, windows, doors, siding, front and side entry stairs

Birdie Properties LLC

15 Elizabeth St.

$4,000 — Demolish front porch and side entry

The Coca-Cola Co.

45 Industrial Dr.

N/A — Install five cross-connection devices and water piping on first floor

Jelb Properties LLC

11 Summer St.

$2,000 — Demolish garage

Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency

72 Bliss St.

$6,700 — Install 14 new windows

Part Lumber Yard Northampton Limited

256 Pleasant St.

$139,456 — Demolish existing layout to accommodate new office space

PVC West Inc.

178 Industrial Dr.

$64,954 — Build secure vault in warehouse storage area

Shumway Properties LLC

11 Carpenter Ave.

$10,000 — Roofing

Smith College

14 Green St.

Wire replacement boiler in basement

Smith College

West Street

$100,000 — Two new press boxes

Valley North Maple LLC

16 North Maple St.

$10,000 — Install wall to create office room

PITTSFIELD

Berkshire Rentals Inc.

43 Downing Parkway

$6,155 — Install new double-check valve on existing sprinkler system

Pontoosuc Lake Properties LLC

22 Waubeek Road

$42,914 — Alteration to restaurant-level kitchen

Wheelers Realty LLC

1654 North St.

$22,500 — Paint, replace flooring, assemble new shelving, create new non-load-bearing walls, replace entry door

SPRINGFIELD

3 Chestnut LLC

122 Chestnut St.

$22,460 — Repair steel in curved stairwell along with stairway masonry wall in Chestnut Parking Garage

1695 Main Street LLC

1695 Main St.

$46,900 — Remodel pre-existing medical clinic space into private pharmacy

Center Square Inc.

1459 Main St.

$242,398 — Alter interior space on 10th floor of TD Bank Center for new office

Haymarket Square Associates LP

1708 Boston Road

$28,000 — Build wall to separate sales floor from rear area at new Namco store

Steven Kaufman

510 Parker St.

$980,000 — Remodel vacant commercial space into new Autozone store

Property Advantage Inc.

101 King St.

$9,000 — Repair wall at day care damaged by vehicle impact

Argenus Ramos

308 Belmont Ave.

$202,000 — Remodel first-floor commercial space into two new commercial spaces, alter second-floor residential space into two new apartment units