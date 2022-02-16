Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of January 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
CPI 425 Meadow Street LLC
425 Meadow St.
$22,000 — Construct new non-structural walls around new electrical transformer
Teresa Joguin
10 Taylor St.
$38,100 — New electrical, plumbing, HVAC, insulation, sheetrock, flooring, drop ceiling, and countertop
Adam Piskorowski
11 Hendrick St.
$14,373.37 — Decking
HADLEY
Walter Czajkowski
135 Mount Warner Road
N/A — Addition
Konover Properties
30 Greenleaves Dr.
N/A — Repair drywall and finishes
Konover Properties
36 Greenleaves Dr.
N/A — Repair drywall
LEE
South Lee Assoc. LLC
501 Pleasant St.
$17,325 — Add sprinklers in new clean room from existing main
Town of Lee
32 Main St.
$1,953 — Replace bad fire-alarm panel
LENOX
Blantyre LLC
16 Blantyre Road
$20,000 — Selective investigative demolition
Evelyn Witkowski Pascal
38 Church St.
$23,500 — Remodel Apt. 2E
NORTHAMPTON
Aquadro & Cerruti Inc.
131 Texas Road
$1,500 — Outfit portion of second-floor office space as a hydroponic grow facility
Brigi Inc.
289 Elm St.
$7,400 — Bathroom renovation
Glass Lake Partners LLC
43 Ladd Ave.
$2,500 — Build wall for storage area
Smith College
Henshaw Avenue
$350,000 — Replacement windows and repairs
Smith College
College Lane
$918,000 — Renovate collection storage areas
UG South LLC
165 South St.
$1,705 — Insulation and weatherization
PITTSFIELD
Kathleen Broderick
91 Appleton Ave.
$1,500 — Install emergency lights in stairwell
Darryl Hamel
276 Columbus Ave.
$42,000 — Machine demolition of structure, remove foundations, backfill to surrounding grade
Seven Oh Three Nominee Trust
703 West Housatonic St.
$9,583 — Roofing
SPRINGFIELD
1626 Bay Street LLC
797 Berkshire Ave.
$62,000 — Build addition for new office; remodel interior space for warehouse; remove and replace windows, siding, roof, and exterior wall framing
Mawla Bassam
438 Chestnut St.
$33,500 — Roofing
Mawla Bassam
444 Chestnut St.
$33,500 — Roofing
Ngoc Minh Thi Le
556 Sumner Ave.
$50,000 — Roofing at Subway restaurant
Premier Supply Group
372 Pasco Road
$518,350 — Roofing
Springfield Boys Club
481 Carew St.
$40,000 — Verizon Wireless to add six cellular antennas and associated equipment to existing monopole
Springfield Investors LLC
1083 Boston Road
$194,000 — Alter interior store fixtures for retail sales floor area, relocate main entry door, Xfinity store
Springfield Redevelopment Authority
7 Elm St.
$3,834,802 — Alter interior for rehabilitation of four residential units in Court Square building
Springfield Redevelopment Authority
31 Elm St.
$45,000,000 — Alter interior for rehabilitation of 70 residential units and three future commercial tenant spaces in Court Square building
Springfield Redevelopment Authority
31 Elm St.
$1,000 — Interior demolition in preparation of future buildout of Court Square building
Verizon Wireless
15 Girard Ave.
$15,000 — Remove and replace three antennas
Paul Weinberg
3 Rutland St.
$75,500 — Roofing at Martin Luther King Family Services Inc.
WILBRAHAM
1997 Boston Road Wilbraham Eat LLC
1997 Boston Road
$10,000 — Install free-standing sign for O’Reilly Auto Parts and Valvoline
Valleystone Credit Union
2002 Boston Road
$20,100 — Replace existing ground sign for Polish National Credit Union