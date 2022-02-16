The following building permits were issued during the month of January 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

CPI 425 Meadow Street LLC

425 Meadow St.

$22,000 — Construct new non-structural walls around new electrical transformer

Teresa Joguin

10 Taylor St.

$38,100 — New electrical, plumbing, HVAC, insulation, sheetrock, flooring, drop ceiling, and countertop

Adam Piskorowski

11 Hendrick St.

$14,373.37 — Decking

HADLEY

Walter Czajkowski

135 Mount Warner Road

N/A — Addition

Konover Properties

30 Greenleaves Dr.

N/A — Repair drywall and finishes

Konover Properties

36 Greenleaves Dr.

N/A — Repair drywall

LEE

South Lee Assoc. LLC

501 Pleasant St.

$17,325 — Add sprinklers in new clean room from existing main

Town of Lee

32 Main St.

$1,953 — Replace bad fire-alarm panel

LENOX

Blantyre LLC

16 Blantyre Road

$20,000 — Selective investigative demolition

Evelyn Witkowski Pascal

38 Church St.

$23,500 — Remodel Apt. 2E

NORTHAMPTON

Aquadro & Cerruti Inc.

131 Texas Road

$1,500 — Outfit portion of second-floor office space as a hydroponic grow facility

Brigi Inc.

289 Elm St.

$7,400 — Bathroom renovation

Glass Lake Partners LLC

43 Ladd Ave.

$2,500 — Build wall for storage area

Smith College

Henshaw Avenue

$350,000 — Replacement windows and repairs

Smith College

College Lane

$918,000 — Renovate collection storage areas

UG South LLC

165 South St.

$1,705 — Insulation and weatherization

PITTSFIELD

Kathleen Broderick

91 Appleton Ave.

$1,500 — Install emergency lights in stairwell

Darryl Hamel

276 Columbus Ave.

$42,000 — Machine demolition of structure, remove foundations, backfill to surrounding grade

Seven Oh Three Nominee Trust

703 West Housatonic St.

$9,583 — Roofing

SPRINGFIELD

1626 Bay Street LLC

797 Berkshire Ave.

$62,000 — Build addition for new office; remodel interior space for warehouse; remove and replace windows, siding, roof, and exterior wall framing

Mawla Bassam

438 Chestnut St.

$33,500 — Roofing

Mawla Bassam

444 Chestnut St.

$33,500 — Roofing

Ngoc Minh Thi Le

556 Sumner Ave.

$50,000 — Roofing at Subway restaurant

Premier Supply Group

372 Pasco Road

$518,350 — Roofing

Springfield Boys Club

481 Carew St.

$40,000 — Verizon Wireless to add six cellular antennas and associated equipment to existing monopole

Springfield Investors LLC

1083 Boston Road

$194,000 — Alter interior store fixtures for retail sales floor area, relocate main entry door, Xfinity store

Springfield Redevelopment Authority

7 Elm St.

$3,834,802 — Alter interior for rehabilitation of four residential units in Court Square building

Springfield Redevelopment Authority

31 Elm St.

$45,000,000 — Alter interior for rehabilitation of 70 residential units and three future commercial tenant spaces in Court Square building

Springfield Redevelopment Authority

31 Elm St.

$1,000 — Interior demolition in preparation of future buildout of Court Square building

Verizon Wireless

15 Girard Ave.

$15,000 — Remove and replace three antennas

Paul Weinberg

3 Rutland St.

$75,500 — Roofing at Martin Luther King Family Services Inc.

WILBRAHAM

1997 Boston Road Wilbraham Eat LLC

1997 Boston Road

$10,000 — Install free-standing sign for O’Reilly Auto Parts and Valvoline

Valleystone Credit Union

2002 Boston Road

$20,100 — Replace existing ground sign for Polish National Credit Union