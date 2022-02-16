The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

BERNARDSTON

42 West Mountain Road

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Matthew D. Killeen

Seller: Jill E. Powell

Date: 01/14/22

COLRAIN

3 Patton Hill Road

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $349,900

Buyer: Nathanial J. Boyer

Seller: Ryan M. Billiel

Date: 01/18/22

DEERFIELD

44 Graves St.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Marsha L. Leavitt

Seller: Susanne Recos

Date: 01/14/22

400 Greenfield Road

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Mathew Ainsworth

Seller: April C. Greene

Date: 01/14/22

9 Kelleher Dr.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $455,000

Buyer: Michael Robbins

Seller: Ann E. Shelton

Date: 01/21/22

GREENFIELD

633 Bernardston Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $182,000

Buyer: EDS Enterprises LLC

Seller: FHLM

Date: 01/20/22

50 Cleveland St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $174,570

Buyer: Wells Fargo Bank

Seller: Sarah L. Coulsey

Date: 01/10/22

2 Earl Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Heath Hutchinson

Seller: Thomas Friedman

Date: 01/14/22

359 High St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $2,900,000

Buyer: 359 Hight Street LLC

Seller: Somerset Property Group LLC

Date: 01/20/22

106 Maple St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $217,000

Buyer: Linda M. Shea

Seller: Matthew D. Killeen

Date: 01/14/22

72 Vernon St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Rachel Eskridge

Seller: Patricia K. Robertson-Hall

Date: 01/14/22

HEATH

38 Bray Road

Heath, MA 01340

Amount: $150,381

Buyer: US Bank

Seller: Robert L. Sessions

Date: 01/21/22

136 Hosmer Road East

Heath, MA 01346

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Thomas Serino

Seller: Thomas Flynn

Date: 01/13/22

162 Sumner Stetson Road

Heath, MA 01340

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Adam D. Bergeron

Seller: Bohrer, David L., (Estate)

Date: 01/21/22

LEVERETT

36 Broad Hill Road

Leverett, MA 01054

Amount: $206,250

Buyer: Annie Pollak

Seller: Elizabeth W. Scheffey

Date: 01/14/22

35 Juggler Meadow Road

Leverett, MA 01054

Amount: $668,500

Buyer: Julia Firl

Seller: Mill River Renovations LLC

Date: 01/19/22

LEYDEN

218 Greenfield Road

Leyden, MA 01301

Amount: $477,000

Buyer: William D. Streeter

Seller: Andrew H. Killeen

Date: 01/13/22

MONTAGUE

12 Central St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $155,800

Buyer: Michael J. Dickerman

Seller: Doris M. Paulin IRT

Date: 01/14/22

111 L St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $296,500

Buyer: Jose A. Moran

Seller: Munju M. Song

Date: 01/10/22

47 Oakman St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Timothy M. Livingwater

Seller: Anne R. Homme

Date: 01/21/22

NEW SALEM

301 Petersham Road

New Salem, MA 01355

Amount: $541,000

Buyer: Janell E. Lopez-Curtis

Seller: Ashoryn LLC

Date: 01/21/22

309 Petersham Road

New Salem, MA 01355

Amount: $502,203

Buyer: Andrew J. Drawec

Seller: Ashoryn LLC

Date: 01/14/22

315 Petersham Road

New Salem, MA 01355

Amount: $449,900

Buyer: Dana M. Degen

Seller: Ashoryn LLC

Date: 01/21/22

NORTHFIELD

173 4 Mile Brook Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $489,900

Buyer: Carmine C. Vivolo

Seller: Kickery, Justin M., (Estate)

Date: 01/21/22

Pratt Hollow Road Lot A2

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: John J. Schuster

Seller: Gorzocoski, Paul T., (Estate)

Date: 01/19/22

Pratt Hollow Road Lot A5

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: John J. Schuster

Seller: Gorzocoski, Paul T., (Estate)

Date: 01/19/22

Pratt Hollow Road Lot A8

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: John J. Schuster

Seller: Gorzocoski, Paul T., (Estate)

Date: 01/19/22

Pratt Hollow Road Lot A9

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: John J. Schuster

Seller: Gorzocoski, Paul T., (Estate)

Date: 01/19/22

Pratt Hollow Road Lot A10

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: John J. Schuster

Seller: Gorzocoski, Paul T., (Estate)

Date: 01/19/22

ORANGE

249 Brookside Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $381,000

Buyer: Poitier Wright

Seller: Dodge Contracting LLC

Date: 01/14/22

52 Eddy St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: William P. Harris

Seller: Thomas Richardson

Date: 01/13/22

138 Pleasant St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Sean Hilliard

Seller: Charles Piragis

Date: 01/21/22

129 Prentiss St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Joseph C. Ledoux

Seller: Raymond H. Ledoux

Date: 01/20/22

18 Shelter St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: John V. Bruinsma

Seller: Kathy Talbot

Date: 01/21/22

210 Wheeler Ave.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Orange Equity Holding LLC

Seller: Marmac Investments LLC

Date: 01/18/22

48 Old Cyrus Stage Road

Rowe, MA 01367

Amount: $167,500

Buyer: Jeffrey P. McGuire

Seller: Stanley R. Zielonka

Date: 01/10/22

ROWE

32 Shippee Road

Rowe, MA 01367

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Robert C. Vandermaaten

Seller: John Rose-Fish

Date: 01/21/22

SHELBURNE

3 Pattern Hill Road

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $349,900

Buyer: Nathanial J. Boyer

Seller: Ryan M. Billiel

Date: 01/18/22

SHUTESBURY

140 Leonard Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Michael O’Connor

Seller: John J. Gurman-Wangh

Date: 01/10/22

SUNDERLAND

226 North Main St.

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Marcie E. Lyons

Seller: Saunders N. Whittlesey

Date: 01/21/22

280 North Main St.

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Ann Shelton

Seller: Julie M. Talbot

Date: 01/21/22

108 Plumtree Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $252,500

Buyer: E. Ashley Fogle

Seller: Elaine E. Grigonis

Date: 01/21/22

WENDELL

1 Elm St.

Wendell, MA 01379

Amount: $262,500

Buyer: Craig Morey

Seller: Pioneer Valley Redevelopment LLC

Date: 01/10/22

166 West St.

Wendell, MA 01379

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Heather Wight

Seller: Dennis T. Lewis

Date: 01/19/22

WHATELY

6 Eastwood Lane

Whately, MA 01373

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Rebecca M. McDaniel

Seller: Kathleen Z. Zeamer

Date: 01/14/22

14 Swamp Road

Whately, MA 01093

Amount: $406,000

Buyer: James A. Selman

Seller: Stephen D. Gross

Date: 01/21/22

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

29 Hunting Lane

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Todd Prince

Seller: Shirley E. Jackson

Date: 01/21/22

15 Joey Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $319,600

Buyer: Jennifer L. Siewers

Seller: Edward Monette

Date: 01/13/22

18 Karen Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $241,500

Buyer: Jean C. Turgeon

Seller: Theodore R. Zern

Date: 01/14/22

395 Main St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $152,600

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.

Date: 01/14/22

883 Main St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Thaddeus C. Dobek

Seller: Mary L. Barlar

Date: 01/21/22

11 Meadow Ave.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $319,900

Buyer: Wilneris Uroza-Figueroa

Seller: Joseph D. Valenti

Date: 01/14/22

6 North Westfield St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $1,369,800

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.

Date: 01/14/22

25 Randall St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $219,900

Buyer: Sandra Fraccalvieri

Seller: Brian G. Radwilowicz

Date: 01/14/22

BRIMFIELD

7 Cubles Dr.

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $715,000

Buyer: Burnell FT

Seller: Maris Ozolins

Date: 01/14/22

65 Holland Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Priscilla D. Steinbrueck

Seller: Anthony J. Polakowski

Date: 01/21/22

Mill Lane

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Nicholas S. Short

Seller: Arlene M. Rasys-Cadieux

Date: 01/20/22

CHESTER

54 Holcomb Road

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Mark Hetherington

Seller: Richards, Madeline M., (Estate)

Date: 01/12/22

116 Maynard Hill Road

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $254,000

Buyer: Jake Flaherty

Seller: Mark R. Shlosser

Date: 01/18/22

CHICOPEE

45 Asinof Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Paul Kestler

Seller: Maria D. Pedro

Date: 01/18/22

363 Burnett Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $1,557,500

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.

Date: 01/18/22

229 Center St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $418,800

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride LP

Date: 01/14/22

167 Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $2,209,670

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.

Date: 01/14/22

177 Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $2,209,670

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.

Date: 01/14/22

910 Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $565,000

Buyer: MD&PB Properties LLC

Seller: Lachenauer LLC

Date: 01/20/22

431 East Main St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Sage M. Abreu

Seller: Robert S. Talbot

Date: 01/21/22

29 Glenwood St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $244,900

Buyer: Savannah R. Tardy

Seller: Peter Sacuta

Date: 01/10/22

140 Goodhue Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Revampit LLC

Seller: Edward S. Bury

Date: 01/20/22

84 Laclede Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $279,000

Buyer: Juquan Hicks

Seller: Raymond S. Procon

Date: 01/20/22

307 Meadow St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $5,050,000

Buyer: Gleason Johndrow Group LLC

Seller: Meadow St. Partners LLP

Date: 01/18/22

27 Montgomery St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $1,217,400

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.

Date: 01/14/22

8 Old Dale St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $183,500

Buyer: Aida Medianero

Seller: Patrick R. Neill

Date: 01/21/22

14 Park St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Lenix R. Vega

Seller: Milan P. Peich

Date: 01/12/22

48 Randall St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Carlos D. Vasquez

Seller: Eileen B. Monaghan

Date: 01/10/22

35 Savory Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $436,000

Buyer: Doreen Cunningham

Seller: Todd A. Beaudoin

Date: 01/11/22

34 Sheridan St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $900,000

Buyer: Mark Camarata

Seller: Deslauriers, David, (Estate)

Date: 01/12/22

128 Sunnymeade Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $196,000

Buyer: Daniel Carthon

Seller: Ruthie M. Therrien

Date: 01/19/22

4 Taylor St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $900,000

Buyer: Mark Camarata

Seller: Deslauriers David, (Estate)

Date: 01/12/22

17 Whitman St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $246,000

Buyer: 855 Liberty Springfield LLC

Seller: Campagnari Construction LLC

Date: 01/12/22

19 Whitman St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $246,000

Buyer: 855 Liberty Springfield LLC

Seller: Campagnari Construction LLC

Date: 01/12/22

34 Wintworth St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $251,000

Buyer: Travis J. Vadnais

Seller: O&R Group LLC

Date: 01/21/22

58 Worthington St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Nathan P. Leclerc

Seller: Desmarais, Doris I., (Estate)

Date: 01/21/22

EAST LONGMEADOW

63 Birchland Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Nexus Apartments LLC

Seller: Douglas W. Long

Date: 01/21/22

15 Helen Circle

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Christopher Lyman

Seller: Steven Donato

Date: 01/14/22

64 Helen Circle

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Julie A. Mathieu

Seller: Eric A. Retzlaff

Date: 01/21/22

40 Linden Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Mary Boadu

Seller: William Raleigh

Date: 01/14/22

51 Maplehurst Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Julie K. Grondin

Seller: Quercus Properties LLC

Date: 01/20/22

58 Markham Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $246,000

Buyer: Marilyn Gonzalez

Seller: James F. Mannino

Date: 01/10/22

13 North Main St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $730,700

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride LP

Date: 01/14/22

21-23 North Main St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $723,800

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride LP

Date: 01/14/22

7 Odion St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $181,750

Buyer: Freeport RT

Seller: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC

Date: 01/11/22

78 Old Farm Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $815,000

Buyer: Augusto S. Garcia

Seller: Peter C. Dimaria

Date: 01/10/22

451 Porter Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $519,000

Buyer: Lenny Harris

Seller: Kenneth F. Bernier

Date: 01/19/22

157 Prospect St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Robert A. Walker

Seller: Mark P. Racine

Date: 01/10/22

HOLLAND

20 Knollwood Dr.

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $244,900

Buyer: Michael P. Sullivan

Seller: Walter R. Rogers

Date: 01/19/22

27 Vinton Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $520,000

Buyer: Timothy J. Moynagh

Seller: Michael J. Martino

Date: 01/10/22

HOLYOKE

31 Amherst St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Anthony S. Morsen

Seller: M. C. Bushner TR

Date: 01/10/22

89 Beech St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $188,000

Buyer: 89 Beech St LLC

Seller: 89 Beech Street LLC

Date: 01/19/22

1553 Dwight St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $602,800

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride LP

Date: 01/14/22

60 Edbert Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: John W. McCoy

Seller: Minkler, Kathleen M., (Estate)

Date: 01/19/22

19 Francis Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Jacqueline Dorsey

Seller: Frank A. Demarinis

Date: 01/14/22

56 Laurel St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $199,999

Buyer: Jose A. Vazquez-Garcia

Seller: William N. Shipwash

Date: 01/18/22

47 Queen St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Carol Huben

Seller: Posiadlosc LLC

Date: 01/12/22

28 River Ter.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Virginia McWilliam

Seller: R. Kirk Mackey

Date: 01/20/22

295 Southampton Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $315,900

Buyer: Tiffany Mackey

Seller: Aaron G. Horowitz-Frary

Date: 01/14/22

11 Steven Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Jeffrey A. Tannatt

Seller: Edward Cauley

Date: 01/14/22

35 Waldo St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Carolyn M. Diaz-Rodriguez

Seller: Wegrzyn, Teresa, (Estate)

Date: 01/14/22

112-114 West St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Cristal Muniz-Francisco

Seller: 4 Harps LLC

Date: 01/20/22

17 Wolcott St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Reinaldo Guzman

Seller: Extremely Clean LLC

Date: 01/21/22

LONGMEADOW

32 Edgewood Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Kristiana A. Tadeo

Seller: Albert C. Krafcik

Date: 01/21/22

87 Ely Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $882,000

Buyer: Heather Orsi

Seller: Sasi K. Penukonda

Date: 01/13/22

72 Fairview St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $236,000

Buyer: Danielle Wilby

Seller: Donald F. O’Connor

Date: 01/13/22

144 Lawnwood Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Anna Russo

Seller: Jeffrey A. Guerra

Date: 01/12/22

1730 Longmeadow St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $918,800

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride LP

Date: 01/19/22

1734 Longmeadow St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $918,800

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride LP

Date: 01/19/22

33 Oxford Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $645,000

Buyer: Melrose Hurley

Seller: 4 Kings FT

Date: 01/14/22

40 Woodsley Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $837,500

Buyer: Frank Colaccino

Seller: Robert B. Bolduc

Date: 01/20/22

LUDLOW

279 Cady St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Jose C. Alves

Seller: Horacio M. Salvador

Date: 01/13/22

478 Center St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $1,630,100

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride LP

Date: 01/14/22

138-140 East St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Tymmothy R. Dore

Seller: Margaret S. Glassman

Date: 01/20/22

853 East St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $470,000

Buyer: Carlos Melendez

Seller: Ana P. Dias

Date: 01/18/22

189 Miller St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Eric Retzlaff

Seller: Kyle K. Sullivan

Date: 01/21/22

125 Simonds St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Russell Cable

Seller: Carl E. Binette

Date: 01/21/22

23 Stivens Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: John Sugrue

Seller: David R. Sedelow

Date: 01/14/22

10 Warren St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $218,000

Buyer: Danyun Huang

Seller: Stephen J. Pare

Date: 01/14/22

Winsor St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Mill Road Properties LLC

Seller: Alcides Marques

Date: 01/18/22

173 Winsor St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Mill Road Properties LLC

Seller: Alcides Marques

Date: 01/18/22

MONSON

4 Hampden Court

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Sabrina B. Ireland

Seller: Timothy West

Date: 01/21/22

100 Lakeshore Dr.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: David Henry TR

Seller: Daniel Cassidy

Date: 01/18/22

MONTGOMERY

4 North Road

Montgomery, MA 01085

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: John Buikus

Seller: Sandra D. Bundy

Date: 01/18/22

PALMER

10 Alden St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $312,000

Buyer: Tristan Soucie

Seller: Joshua A. Pelski

Date: 01/13/22

1 Beech St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Jeffrey R. Surette

Seller: Stratton Renovation LLC

Date: 01/13/22

10 Fieldstone Dr.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $498,000

Buyer: George Langlitz

Seller: Siyang Song

Date: 01/13/22

1061 Park St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Wilmington Savings

Seller: Karl E. Sweikhart

Date: 01/13/22

153 Shearer St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Luke H. Hardy

Seller: Margaret J. Wilson

Date: 01/21/22

189 Shearer St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $232,800

Buyer: Joshua Robidoux

Seller: Charles W. Gambino

Date: 01/21/22

1215 Thorndike St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $206,600

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride LP

Date: 01/14/22

RUSSELL

384 Huntington Road

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: LBI Real Estate LLC

Seller: General Knox Post 6645

Date: 01/14/22

SOUTHWICK

43 Buckingham Dr.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $151,000

Buyer: Thomas Romero

Seller: John P. Guzewicz

Date: 01/21/22

198 College Hwy

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $748,100

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride LP

Date: 01/14/22

42 Depot St.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: Right Hand Clyde Real Estate LLC

Seller: William J. Malone

Date: 01/21/22

SPRINGFIELD

46-48 Albemarle St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Elvis E. Olivares-Vasquez

Seller: Rafael A. Reyes

Date: 01/18/22

248 Ambrose St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Foley Capital LLC

Seller: Walker, June S., (Estate)

Date: 01/21/22

61 Arthur St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Gladys Resto

Seller: Maria L. Rodriguez

Date: 01/21/22

910-912 Belmont Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: 716 Spring Valley LLC

Seller: WMass Capital Partners LLC

Date: 01/14/22

1143 Berkshire Ave.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $640,400

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.

Date: 01/14/22

74 Bernard St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $239,000

Buyer: Adela Flores

Seller: Alicia M. Coppolo

Date: 01/14/22

142 Blanche St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Jillian Godbout

Seller: James C. Ward

Date: 01/14/22

1235 Boston Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $2,000,000

Buyer: Caring Health Center Inc.

Seller: C&S Partnership LLC

Date: 01/21/22

1189 Bradley Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Roberto Gonzalez

Seller: Ram Tamang

Date: 01/19/22

455-477 Breckwood Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $4,600,000

Buyer: RN Enterprises LLC

Seller: Breckwood Realty LLC

Date: 01/21/22

48-50 Clifton Ave.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Necasty Vilnaigre

Seller: Marc Rhodes

Date: 01/13/22

53 Cloran St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Benson Acheampong

Seller: Global Home Property LLC

Date: 01/13/22

29 Clydesdale Lane

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Cecil J. Hiscock

Seller: Thomas R. Caruso

Date: 01/20/22

327 Commonwealth Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $238,000

Buyer: Keshauna M. Burwell

Seller: Jonell O. Sostre-Rosado

Date: 01/13/22

258 Cooper St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $256,000

Buyer: Taysha Quinones-Negron

Seller: Benjamin W. John

Date: 01/18/22

117 Corcoran Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: David Sanchez

Seller: Jonathan M. Stenta

Date: 01/21/22

246 Cottage St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $1,934,400

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride Plazas Inc.

Date: 01/14/22

85 Covington St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $205,923

Buyer: Wilmington Savings

Seller: Hector Pagan

Date: 01/11/22

48 Crystal Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $171,000

Buyer: Jose D. Crespo

Seller: Nghe Vanho

Date: 01/14/22

97 Cuff Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Madison Property Investments LLC

Seller: Daniel Torres

Date: 01/10/22

74 Denver St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Hiram Torres

Seller: Daniel S. Sojkowski

Date: 01/11/22

220 Denver St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: David Burgos

Seller: Jose Z. Rodriguez

Date: 01/21/22

235 Eastern Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Jan Deleeuw

Seller: Ecumenical Church Inc.

Date: 01/19/22

37-39 Draper St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $178,000

Buyer: AJ & Sons Properties LLP

Seller: Scott Swenson

Date: 01/12/22

1211 East Columbus Ave.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $1,515,100

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.

Date: 01/14/22

319 El Paso St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Idalis Rios

Seller: Phantom Holdings LLC

Date: 01/14/22

67 Fairhaven Dr.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $163,000

Buyer: JJJ17 LLC

Seller: Thomas, Ethel P., (Estate)

Date: 01/20/22

289 Forest Hills Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Andres Dejesus

Seller: Elizabeth M. Woike

Date: 01/21/22

18 Fresno St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $349,600

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.

Date: 01/14/22

33 Hebron St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Siu M. Chow-Tsang

Seller: Richard E. Allen

Date: 01/18/22

40 Juliet St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $334,000

Buyer: Thi Nguyen

Seller: Bukowski Construction LLC

Date: 01/12/22

79 Kenyon St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Pauline Maloney

Seller: Martha Rankins

Date: 01/13/22

29 Lamont St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $241,500

Buyer: Miguel A. Rodriguez-Ruiz

Seller: Kenneth E. Kellum

Date: 01/20/22

84 Lamont St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Santos Marrero-Gonzalez

Seller: Buong V. Le

Date: 01/20/22

68 Lavender Lane

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Megan E. O’Connell

Seller: Margaret E. McLane

Date: 01/12/22

15 Lawton St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Hassan Saleh

Seller: Colapinto Dorothy M., (Estate)

Date: 01/13/22

164 Leopold St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Rosa M. Andino-Baez

Seller: Minerva Andino

Date: 01/21/22

49 Malden St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Mary Rodriguez

Seller: Ana L. Santiago

Date: 01/21/22

92 Marion St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Mariangely Diaz-Torres

Seller: Property Advantage Inc.

Date: 01/14/22

42-44 Maryland St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Christina Valle

Seller: Antoinette Bonavita

Date: 01/10/22

70 Milton St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $186,000

Buyer: Christopher Stanavage

Seller: Tyler J. Malone

Date: 01/11/22

381 North Brook Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $143,000

Buyer: Brital 1987 LLC

Seller: Bank New York Mellon

Date: 01/19/22

192-194 Northampton Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Jose Alvarado

Seller: Ovida Williams

Date: 01/11/22

427 Orange St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Squire Investments LLC

Seller: Rasmas Properties LLC

Date: 01/11/22

535 Page Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $349,600

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.

Date: 01/14/22

541 Page Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $349,600

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.

Date: 01/14/22

549 Page Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $349,600

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.

Date: 01/14/22

90 Paramount St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $132,000

Buyer: Sol D. Rivera

Seller: Carlos Rivera

Date: 01/14/22

1225 Parker St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $1,351,500

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.

Date: 01/14/22

47 Phillips Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $224,500

Buyer: Tammy Woodruff

Seller: Wanda Vega

Date: 01/21/22

98-100 Prospect St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Ruben Santos-Burgos

Seller: Tara M. Johnson

Date: 01/11/22

142-144 Putnam Circle

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $162,000

Buyer: Zainab Raza

Seller: Gabriel Martinez

Date: 01/11/22

256 Quincy St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Fijerique Koffi-Tessio

Seller: Quan K. Terry

Date: 01/11/22

31 Ramblewood Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $309,900

Buyer: Khina M. Darjee

Seller: Mary A. Ayala

Date: 01/13/22

40-60 Robbins Road

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $1,934,400

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride Plazas Inc.

Date: 01/14/22

21 Sabin St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: John Gunther

Seller: James F. O’Brien

Date: 01/20/22

1139 Saint James Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $206,000

Buyer: Taisha L. Rodriguez

Seller: Tiffany N. Mock

Date: 01/10/22

64 Saint James Circle

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $167,900

Buyer: Jorge Espinosza-Arce

Seller: Paul A. Hosmer

Date: 01/14/22

8-10 Scott St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $273,000

Buyer: Leonides A. Monegro

Seller: Jose J. Tavarez

Date: 01/19/22

130 South Branch Pkwy.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Kasuba FT

Seller: Agnes M. Robie

Date: 01/21/22

234 Stapleton Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Tiffany Mock

Seller: Allder, Morris C., (Estate)

Date: 01/10/22

700 State St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $1,571,300

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride LP

Date: 01/14/22

714 State St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $1,571,300

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride LP

Date: 01/14/22

1458-1460 State St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Luis M. Diaz-Marte

Seller: Danilo Gonzalez

Date: 01/10/22

26 Steuben St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Kristal M. Cabrera

Seller: Ricardo Y. Garib

Date: 01/11/22

244 Sumner Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Xiaomao B. Wang

Seller: Cassandra Y. McClain

Date: 01/14/22

672 Sumner Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $235,400

Buyer: Kwesi M. Roberts

Seller: Felipe Amaro

Date: 01/21/22

52 Surrey Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $167,000

Buyer: Humboldt Realty LLC

Seller: Deborah M. Walsh

Date: 01/13/22

130 Timothy Circle

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $248,000

Buyer: Elli Ann Oskar

Seller: Michael A. Johnson

Date: 01/18/22

289 Tremont St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Adelaida H. Claudio

Seller: Joejoe Properties LLC

Date: 01/12/22

205-207 Verge St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Junior P. Swaby

Seller: Billie Jo M. Heatwole

Date: 01/13/22

77 West St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $2,435,900

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride LP

Date: 01/14/22

191 West Allen Ridge Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $232,000

Buyer: Angel L. Rivera

Seller: Catherine N. Pauze

Date: 01/14/22

166 West Alvord St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Carlanys Rivera-Camacho

Seller: Christina Valle

Date: 01/10/22

95 Whittier St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Mayling Murillo

Seller: AJN Rentals LLC

Date: 01/11/22

1110 Wilbraham Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $1,598,600

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride LP

Date: 01/14/22

47 Wilcox St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Siu M. Chow-Tsang

Seller: Ahmed Aljanabi

Date: 01/18/22

950 Worcester St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: 950 Worcester Street Corp.

Seller: Ineos Styrolution America

Date: 01/14/22

WEST SPRINGFIELD

24 Ames Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Najea Parkinson

Seller: Alexis Romero

Date: 01/21/22

149 Bear Hole Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: Mark A. Brancic

Seller: John S. Langevin

Date: 01/10/22

86 Greenleaf Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Luke O’Brien

Seller: Dorothy G. Drewiany

Date: 01/11/22

62 Hemlock Hill Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: J. M&Deborah A. Ramah RET

Seller: Lawrence H. Stevens

Date: 01/14/22

57 Hill St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $287,625

Buyer: TM Properties Inc.

Seller: Domenico R. Rettura

Date: 01/14/22

70 Irving St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $277,500

Buyer: Jose Delvalle

Seller: Yakelin Hidalgo

Date: 01/12/22

47 Kelso Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Jose G. Olmo

Seller: Kim L. Dion

Date: 01/11/22

324 Lancaster Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $306,000

Buyer: Troy Geoffroy

Seller: Lancaster Properties LLC

Date: 01/12/22

81 Oakland St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Jennifer McGrath

Seller: Thomas P. Silva

Date: 01/11/22

905 Piper Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Flagstone Properties Inc.

Seller: David M. Prova

Date: 01/14/22

336 Prospect Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Etabav RT

Seller: Lynda Peters

Date: 01/21/22

757 Riverdale St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $877,100

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride LP

Date: 01/14/22

1247 Riverdale St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $841,600

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.

Date: 01/14/22

1267 Riverdale St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $710,300

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.

Date: 01/14/22

174 Robinson Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Ramona M. Teodorescu

Seller: Joanne F. Ortegas

Date: 01/14/22

67 South Blvd.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Marni E. Ayers

Seller: Maria Rivera

Date: 01/10/22

WESTFIELD

11 Airport Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: 13 Airport Drive LLC

Seller: Mark J. Staruk

Date: 01/21/22

234 East Main St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $1,925,300

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride LP

Date: 01/21/22

26 Hampden St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $203,000

Buyer: Mechanic Man LLC

Seller: P. P & R. Properties LLC

Date: 01/21/22

198 Holyoke Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $146,500

Buyer: Diamond Inv Group LLC

Seller: Jeremy M. Daigneault

Date: 01/12/22

125 Lindbergh Blvd.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $294,000

Buyer: Jonathan Charles

Seller: Donna P. Salo

Date: 01/21/22

Lockhouse Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Lockhouse Development LLC

Seller: Wayne Fowles

Date: 01/14/22

15 Maple Ter.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Brett M. Worden

Seller: Ognen, Thomas M., (Estate)

Date: 01/14/22

27 Noble Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Yevgeniy Kafanov

Seller: Michail V. Sharakin

Date: 01/14/22

10 Putnam Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Erin Fitzgerald

Seller: Carol A. Crowley

Date: 01/18/22

25 Radisson Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $510,000

Buyer: Stephen J. Donnelly

Seller: Joel C. Lund

Date: 01/21/22

592 Russell Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Vitali Econom

Seller: Matthew G. Roy

Date: 01/14/22

123 Shannon Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Kevin M. Barlow

Seller: Margaret R. Barlow

Date: 01/14/22

43 Shepard St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $136,000

Buyer: Tok Chang

Seller: Robert Godin

Date: 01/11/22

128 Springdale Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: N. P. Vicencio-Delgado

Seller: Joan E. O’Brien

Date: 01/19/22

43 West School St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $246,000

Buyer: T. Lea S. Williams-Sleight

Seller: Hillary M. Wright

Date: 01/14/22

26 Westwood Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Yevgeniy Naumenko

Seller: Lauren M. Donnelly

Date: 01/21/22

WILBRAHAM

2585 Boston Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Briana Goncalves

Seller: G. O. Fontaine Development LLC

Date: 01/20/22

12 Deerfield Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $615,000

Buyer: Majorie Prochaska

Seller: Nestor L. Otero

Date: 01/13/22

12 Magnolia St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Christopher Przybyl

Seller: Boynton, Richard D., (Estate)

Date: 01/21/22

2 Northwood Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $389,900

Buyer: Cassandra McClain

Seller: Aaron J. Tillberry

Date: 01/14/22

81 Springfield St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: Michael W. Sheerin

Seller: Joseph A. Pellegrino

Date: 01/10/22

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

Amherst

25 Flintlock Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Peter Cohen

Seller: Colin J. Gleason

Date: 01/12/22

66 Longmeadow Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $282,566

Buyer: Luke Zbylut

Seller: Joyce M. Southwell TR

Date: 01/12/22

Market Hill Road Lot 5

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Mill Riv Renovations LLC

Seller: Michael J. Stosz

Date: 01/12/22

275 Pelham Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Michael MacDonald

Seller: Richard A. MacDonald

Date: 01/14/22

295 West St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $295,325

Buyer: Xian G. Dole

Seller: Dorothy E. Knightly

Date: 01/10/22

BELCHERTOWN

247 Allen Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $565,000

Buyer: Jared A. Bradshaw

Seller: Nicole A. Miner

Date: 01/12/22

270 Barton Ave.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $635,000

Buyer: Lynnette Watkins

Seller: Pavel Taralunga

Date: 01/10/22

357 Bay Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $213,000

Buyer: Benjamin Viens

Seller: Michael E. Viens

Date: 01/12/22

125 Mountain View Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Kimberly Coughlin

Seller: Paul D. Healey

Date: 01/10/22

13 Magnolia Lane

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $559,800

Buyer: Alice A. Baldwin

Seller: Mark A. Fanty

Date: 01/19/22

99 Daniel Shays Hwy.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $252,500

Buyer: Quincy L. Ortiz

Seller: G&H Development LLC

Date: 01/18/22

Munsell St. Lot 1

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Kenneth Conkey

Seller: Orin L. Bracey

Date: 01/21/22

Shea Ave Lot 2C

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: NE General Construction Inc.

Seller: Jared Moriarty

Date: 01/10/22

165 State St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $1,161,400

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride LP

Date: 01/14/22

CHESTERFIELD

22 Bisbee Road

Chesterfield, MA 01012

Amount: $479,000

Buyer: Rose D. Khalsa

Seller: Daniel Benedisuk

Date: 01/14/22

CUMMINGTON

56 Main St.

Cummington, MA 01026

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Jacquelyn H. Southern

Seller: Matthew J. White

Date: 01/11/22

9 Thayer Corner Road

Cummington, MA 01026

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Jaye M. Brink

Seller: Timothy W. Barrus

Date: 01/21/22

EASTHAMPTON

47 Carillon Circle

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $531,000

Buyer: Sharron M. Vaillette

Seller: Michael A. Jurkowski

Date: 01/18/22

111 East St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $505,000

Buyer: Moonim S. Emond

Seller: Ramsey FT

Date: 01/18/22

11 Kingsberry Way

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $490,000

Buyer: Leah C. Tonetti

Seller: Eric J. Grenier

Date: 01/20/22

234 Loudville Road

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $242,000

Buyer: Christine L. Martin

Seller: D. Clford TR

Date: 01/10/22

84 Phelps St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Robert J. Dibrindisi

Seller: Russell Cable

Date: 01/11/22

60 Union St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $1,098,800

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.

Date: 01/14/22

143 West St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $333,000

Buyer: Wendy R. Pearson

Seller: Sarah A. Sassorossi

Date: 01/11/22

GRANBY

90 Carver St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Kristen E. McGrann

Seller: Paul D. Tatro

Date: 01/19/22

64 Kendall St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Lanea G. Bushey

Seller: Tang Properties LLC

Date: 01/12/22

156 Kendall St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $281,000

Buyer: Holly Bouvier

Seller: Deana M. Deady-Drapeau

Date: 01/20/22

107 New Ludlow Road

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $252,000

Buyer: Christopher M. Giroux

Seller: Jeffrey A. Dudek

Date: 01/14/22

138 West State St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $3,630,000

Buyer: Washington St. Granby LLC

Seller: Jeffadam Realty LLC

Date: 01/12/22

HADLEY

27 East St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $392,000

Buyer: Scott Schabacker

Seller: Gregory J. Rodak

Date: 01/11/22

386 River Dr.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $399,000

Buyer: Gail C. Whitlock RET

Seller: Marfaret C. Dwyer TR

Date: 01/21/22

25 Russell St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $1,530,500

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride LP

Date: 01/14/22

445 Russell St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $594,900

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.

Date: 01/18/22

HATFIELD

131 Main St.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $1,275,000

Buyer: M&S Renovations LLC

Seller: Edward W. Lesko

Date: 01/14/22

7 Pantry Road

Hatfield, MA 01088

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Haley E. Marek

Seller: Robert W. Start

Date: 01/18/22

HUNTINGTON

11 Russell Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Benjamin F. Snape

Seller: Resolute RT

Date: 01/18/22

38 Worthington Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Brandon L. Lafollette

Seller: Jacob Reider

Date: 01/13/22

MIDDLEFIELD

26 Harry Pease Road

Middlefield, MA 01243

Amount: $191,000

Buyer: Lauren Suriner

Seller: Paul E. Richardson

Date: 01/14/22

NORTHAMPTON

150 Federal St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Jordan D. Barnard

Seller: Marie A. Klekot

Date: 01/21/22

375 King St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $1,298,000

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.

Date: 01/14/22

26 Laurel Lane

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Michelle C. Lesperance

Seller: Sandra F. Albano

Date: 01/18/22

326 North Farms Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $258,000

Buyer: Paul Krepel

Seller: Irene M. Lovett

Date: 01/14/22

254 Old Wilson Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $359,000

Buyer: Edith Phippen

Seller: Pine Meadows Property LLC

Date: 01/14/22

11 Orchard St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $510,000

Buyer: Jordan T. Burns

Seller: 11 Orchard Street LLC

Date: 01/14/22

311 Prospect St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Lindsay Hunter

Seller: Jerzy W. Pfabe

Date: 01/21/22

49 Ridge View Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Christine O’Hara

Seller: Chocorua Realty Investments LLC

Date: 01/14/22

67 Riverbank Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $530,000

Buyer: Ian A. Wilson

Seller: Jesse L. Lang LT

Date: 01/18/22

107 Westhampton Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $334,000

Buyer: Colleen Byrnes

Seller: Saul N. Kuhr

Date: 01/19/22

SOUTH HADLEY

80 Granby Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Ryan Spencer

Seller: Richard S. Watanabe

Date: 01/19/22

169 Granby Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Sumner E. Hancock

Seller: Lisa A. Kennedy

Date: 01/14/22

280-286 Granby Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $169,900

Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pride LP

Date: 01/14/22

24 Jewett Lane

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Robert T. Ouellette

Seller: Theresa B. Walsh

Date: 01/20/22

4 Pheasant Run

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $540,000

Buyer: John A. Bacevicius

Seller: Roberta A. Urbanski

Date: 01/12/22

44 Searle Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Conor D. Nolan

Seller: Zachary Wallace

Date: 01/14/22

72 Woodbridge Ter.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $565,000

Buyer: Nicholas R. Bernier

Seller: M. J. Levine 2009 TR

Date: 01/14/22

SOUTHAMPTON

69-1/2 East St.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $467,500

Buyer: Steven Reid-Cowley

Seller: Lee Dawn-Daniel

Date: 01/10/22

98 East St.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $503,000

Buyer: Lauren Johnson

Seller: Donald F. Treadwell

Date: 01/21/22

73 Glendale Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Melissa Stlaurent

Seller: Christine A. Kicza

Date: 01/21/22

WARE

9 Clinton St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $297,000

Buyer: Johnathan Thornton

Seller: Todd J. Vanderwarker

Date: 01/19/22

31 High St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Lillybelle M. Wloch

Seller: Pamela J. Gauthier

Date: 01/18/22

39 Highland St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Paul Campeau

Seller: Rachel Mace

Date: 01/18/22

16 Laurel Dr.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Robert E. Bolieau

Seller: Jeffrey M. Tweedie

Date: 01/14/22

2 Lee Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Maria Rodriguez

Seller: Jimmy E. Mosher

Date: 01/21/22

199 Monson Turnpike Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Elizabeth M. Shevock

Seller: GM Properties LLC

Date: 01/21/22

10 Mountainview Dr.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $186,000

Buyer: Elizabeth Imbier

Seller: William R. Imbier

Date: 01/18/22

45 Old Poor Farm Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Phat D. Ly

Seller: Hua Z. Zhao

Date: 01/19/22

30 Pleasant St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Marc A. Varnum

Seller: Charbonneau Funeral Home

Date: 01/14/22

28-30 Vigeant St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $208,000

Buyer: Donovan M. Manzaro

Seller: New England Equities LLC

Date: 01/11/22

WILLIAMSBURG

6 Cole Road

Williamsburg, MA 01039

Amount: $675,000

Buyer: Andrea Bryck

Seller: R. Scott Baldwin

Date: 01/19/22

19 Fairfield Ave.

Williamsburg, MA 01039

Amount: $263,900

Buyer: Jennifer N. Podel

Seller: Nancy L. Winninger

Date: 01/12/22

182 Main St.

Williamsburg, MA 01039

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Patrick M. Malone

Seller: Lisa L. Marney

Date: 01/14/22

WESTHAMPTON

275 Northwest Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Brianna L. Eichstaedt

Seller: McCloud FT

Date: 01/11/22

WORTHINGTON

202 Huntington Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Sean M. Klimmek

Seller: Christopher Britland

Date: 01/13/22