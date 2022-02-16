Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
BERNARDSTON
42 West Mountain Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Matthew D. Killeen
Seller: Jill E. Powell
Date: 01/14/22
COLRAIN
3 Patton Hill Road
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $349,900
Buyer: Nathanial J. Boyer
Seller: Ryan M. Billiel
Date: 01/18/22
DEERFIELD
44 Graves St.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Marsha L. Leavitt
Seller: Susanne Recos
Date: 01/14/22
400 Greenfield Road
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Mathew Ainsworth
Seller: April C. Greene
Date: 01/14/22
9 Kelleher Dr.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $455,000
Buyer: Michael Robbins
Seller: Ann E. Shelton
Date: 01/21/22
GREENFIELD
633 Bernardston Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $182,000
Buyer: EDS Enterprises LLC
Seller: FHLM
Date: 01/20/22
50 Cleveland St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $174,570
Buyer: Wells Fargo Bank
Seller: Sarah L. Coulsey
Date: 01/10/22
2 Earl Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Heath Hutchinson
Seller: Thomas Friedman
Date: 01/14/22
359 High St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $2,900,000
Buyer: 359 Hight Street LLC
Seller: Somerset Property Group LLC
Date: 01/20/22
106 Maple St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $217,000
Buyer: Linda M. Shea
Seller: Matthew D. Killeen
Date: 01/14/22
72 Vernon St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Rachel Eskridge
Seller: Patricia K. Robertson-Hall
Date: 01/14/22
HEATH
38 Bray Road
Heath, MA 01340
Amount: $150,381
Buyer: US Bank
Seller: Robert L. Sessions
Date: 01/21/22
136 Hosmer Road East
Heath, MA 01346
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Thomas Serino
Seller: Thomas Flynn
Date: 01/13/22
162 Sumner Stetson Road
Heath, MA 01340
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Adam D. Bergeron
Seller: Bohrer, David L., (Estate)
Date: 01/21/22
LEVERETT
36 Broad Hill Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $206,250
Buyer: Annie Pollak
Seller: Elizabeth W. Scheffey
Date: 01/14/22
35 Juggler Meadow Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $668,500
Buyer: Julia Firl
Seller: Mill River Renovations LLC
Date: 01/19/22
LEYDEN
218 Greenfield Road
Leyden, MA 01301
Amount: $477,000
Buyer: William D. Streeter
Seller: Andrew H. Killeen
Date: 01/13/22
MONTAGUE
12 Central St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $155,800
Buyer: Michael J. Dickerman
Seller: Doris M. Paulin IRT
Date: 01/14/22
111 L St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $296,500
Buyer: Jose A. Moran
Seller: Munju M. Song
Date: 01/10/22
47 Oakman St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Timothy M. Livingwater
Seller: Anne R. Homme
Date: 01/21/22
NEW SALEM
301 Petersham Road
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $541,000
Buyer: Janell E. Lopez-Curtis
Seller: Ashoryn LLC
Date: 01/21/22
309 Petersham Road
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $502,203
Buyer: Andrew J. Drawec
Seller: Ashoryn LLC
Date: 01/14/22
315 Petersham Road
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $449,900
Buyer: Dana M. Degen
Seller: Ashoryn LLC
Date: 01/21/22
NORTHFIELD
173 4 Mile Brook Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $489,900
Buyer: Carmine C. Vivolo
Seller: Kickery, Justin M., (Estate)
Date: 01/21/22
Pratt Hollow Road Lot A2
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: John J. Schuster
Seller: Gorzocoski, Paul T., (Estate)
Date: 01/19/22
Pratt Hollow Road Lot A5
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: John J. Schuster
Seller: Gorzocoski, Paul T., (Estate)
Date: 01/19/22
Pratt Hollow Road Lot A8
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: John J. Schuster
Seller: Gorzocoski, Paul T., (Estate)
Date: 01/19/22
Pratt Hollow Road Lot A9
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: John J. Schuster
Seller: Gorzocoski, Paul T., (Estate)
Date: 01/19/22
Pratt Hollow Road Lot A10
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: John J. Schuster
Seller: Gorzocoski, Paul T., (Estate)
Date: 01/19/22
ORANGE
249 Brookside Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $381,000
Buyer: Poitier Wright
Seller: Dodge Contracting LLC
Date: 01/14/22
52 Eddy St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: William P. Harris
Seller: Thomas Richardson
Date: 01/13/22
138 Pleasant St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Sean Hilliard
Seller: Charles Piragis
Date: 01/21/22
129 Prentiss St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Joseph C. Ledoux
Seller: Raymond H. Ledoux
Date: 01/20/22
18 Shelter St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: John V. Bruinsma
Seller: Kathy Talbot
Date: 01/21/22
210 Wheeler Ave.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Orange Equity Holding LLC
Seller: Marmac Investments LLC
Date: 01/18/22
48 Old Cyrus Stage Road
Rowe, MA 01367
Amount: $167,500
Buyer: Jeffrey P. McGuire
Seller: Stanley R. Zielonka
Date: 01/10/22
ROWE
32 Shippee Road
Rowe, MA 01367
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Robert C. Vandermaaten
Seller: John Rose-Fish
Date: 01/21/22
SHELBURNE
3 Pattern Hill Road
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $349,900
Buyer: Nathanial J. Boyer
Seller: Ryan M. Billiel
Date: 01/18/22
SHUTESBURY
140 Leonard Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Michael O’Connor
Seller: John J. Gurman-Wangh
Date: 01/10/22
SUNDERLAND
226 North Main St.
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Marcie E. Lyons
Seller: Saunders N. Whittlesey
Date: 01/21/22
280 North Main St.
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Ann Shelton
Seller: Julie M. Talbot
Date: 01/21/22
108 Plumtree Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $252,500
Buyer: E. Ashley Fogle
Seller: Elaine E. Grigonis
Date: 01/21/22
WENDELL
1 Elm St.
Wendell, MA 01379
Amount: $262,500
Buyer: Craig Morey
Seller: Pioneer Valley Redevelopment LLC
Date: 01/10/22
166 West St.
Wendell, MA 01379
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Heather Wight
Seller: Dennis T. Lewis
Date: 01/19/22
WHATELY
6 Eastwood Lane
Whately, MA 01373
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Rebecca M. McDaniel
Seller: Kathleen Z. Zeamer
Date: 01/14/22
14 Swamp Road
Whately, MA 01093
Amount: $406,000
Buyer: James A. Selman
Seller: Stephen D. Gross
Date: 01/21/22
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
29 Hunting Lane
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Todd Prince
Seller: Shirley E. Jackson
Date: 01/21/22
15 Joey Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $319,600
Buyer: Jennifer L. Siewers
Seller: Edward Monette
Date: 01/13/22
18 Karen Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $241,500
Buyer: Jean C. Turgeon
Seller: Theodore R. Zern
Date: 01/14/22
395 Main St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $152,600
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.
Date: 01/14/22
883 Main St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Thaddeus C. Dobek
Seller: Mary L. Barlar
Date: 01/21/22
11 Meadow Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $319,900
Buyer: Wilneris Uroza-Figueroa
Seller: Joseph D. Valenti
Date: 01/14/22
6 North Westfield St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $1,369,800
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.
Date: 01/14/22
25 Randall St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $219,900
Buyer: Sandra Fraccalvieri
Seller: Brian G. Radwilowicz
Date: 01/14/22
BRIMFIELD
7 Cubles Dr.
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $715,000
Buyer: Burnell FT
Seller: Maris Ozolins
Date: 01/14/22
65 Holland Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Priscilla D. Steinbrueck
Seller: Anthony J. Polakowski
Date: 01/21/22
Mill Lane
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Nicholas S. Short
Seller: Arlene M. Rasys-Cadieux
Date: 01/20/22
CHESTER
54 Holcomb Road
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Mark Hetherington
Seller: Richards, Madeline M., (Estate)
Date: 01/12/22
116 Maynard Hill Road
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $254,000
Buyer: Jake Flaherty
Seller: Mark R. Shlosser
Date: 01/18/22
CHICOPEE
45 Asinof Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Paul Kestler
Seller: Maria D. Pedro
Date: 01/18/22
363 Burnett Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $1,557,500
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.
Date: 01/18/22
229 Center St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $418,800
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride LP
Date: 01/14/22
167 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $2,209,670
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.
Date: 01/14/22
177 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $2,209,670
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.
Date: 01/14/22
910 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $565,000
Buyer: MD&PB Properties LLC
Seller: Lachenauer LLC
Date: 01/20/22
431 East Main St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Sage M. Abreu
Seller: Robert S. Talbot
Date: 01/21/22
29 Glenwood St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $244,900
Buyer: Savannah R. Tardy
Seller: Peter Sacuta
Date: 01/10/22
140 Goodhue Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Revampit LLC
Seller: Edward S. Bury
Date: 01/20/22
84 Laclede Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $279,000
Buyer: Juquan Hicks
Seller: Raymond S. Procon
Date: 01/20/22
307 Meadow St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $5,050,000
Buyer: Gleason Johndrow Group LLC
Seller: Meadow St. Partners LLP
Date: 01/18/22
27 Montgomery St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $1,217,400
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.
Date: 01/14/22
8 Old Dale St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $183,500
Buyer: Aida Medianero
Seller: Patrick R. Neill
Date: 01/21/22
14 Park St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Lenix R. Vega
Seller: Milan P. Peich
Date: 01/12/22
48 Randall St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Carlos D. Vasquez
Seller: Eileen B. Monaghan
Date: 01/10/22
35 Savory Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $436,000
Buyer: Doreen Cunningham
Seller: Todd A. Beaudoin
Date: 01/11/22
34 Sheridan St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $900,000
Buyer: Mark Camarata
Seller: Deslauriers, David, (Estate)
Date: 01/12/22
128 Sunnymeade Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $196,000
Buyer: Daniel Carthon
Seller: Ruthie M. Therrien
Date: 01/19/22
4 Taylor St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $900,000
Buyer: Mark Camarata
Seller: Deslauriers David, (Estate)
Date: 01/12/22
17 Whitman St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $246,000
Buyer: 855 Liberty Springfield LLC
Seller: Campagnari Construction LLC
Date: 01/12/22
19 Whitman St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $246,000
Buyer: 855 Liberty Springfield LLC
Seller: Campagnari Construction LLC
Date: 01/12/22
34 Wintworth St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $251,000
Buyer: Travis J. Vadnais
Seller: O&R Group LLC
Date: 01/21/22
58 Worthington St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Nathan P. Leclerc
Seller: Desmarais, Doris I., (Estate)
Date: 01/21/22
EAST LONGMEADOW
63 Birchland Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Nexus Apartments LLC
Seller: Douglas W. Long
Date: 01/21/22
15 Helen Circle
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Christopher Lyman
Seller: Steven Donato
Date: 01/14/22
64 Helen Circle
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Julie A. Mathieu
Seller: Eric A. Retzlaff
Date: 01/21/22
40 Linden Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Mary Boadu
Seller: William Raleigh
Date: 01/14/22
51 Maplehurst Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Julie K. Grondin
Seller: Quercus Properties LLC
Date: 01/20/22
58 Markham Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $246,000
Buyer: Marilyn Gonzalez
Seller: James F. Mannino
Date: 01/10/22
13 North Main St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $730,700
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride LP
Date: 01/14/22
21-23 North Main St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $723,800
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride LP
Date: 01/14/22
7 Odion St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $181,750
Buyer: Freeport RT
Seller: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC
Date: 01/11/22
78 Old Farm Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $815,000
Buyer: Augusto S. Garcia
Seller: Peter C. Dimaria
Date: 01/10/22
451 Porter Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $519,000
Buyer: Lenny Harris
Seller: Kenneth F. Bernier
Date: 01/19/22
157 Prospect St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Robert A. Walker
Seller: Mark P. Racine
Date: 01/10/22
HOLLAND
20 Knollwood Dr.
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $244,900
Buyer: Michael P. Sullivan
Seller: Walter R. Rogers
Date: 01/19/22
27 Vinton Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $520,000
Buyer: Timothy J. Moynagh
Seller: Michael J. Martino
Date: 01/10/22
HOLYOKE
31 Amherst St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Anthony S. Morsen
Seller: M. C. Bushner TR
Date: 01/10/22
89 Beech St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $188,000
Buyer: 89 Beech St LLC
Seller: 89 Beech Street LLC
Date: 01/19/22
1553 Dwight St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $602,800
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride LP
Date: 01/14/22
60 Edbert Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: John W. McCoy
Seller: Minkler, Kathleen M., (Estate)
Date: 01/19/22
19 Francis Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Jacqueline Dorsey
Seller: Frank A. Demarinis
Date: 01/14/22
56 Laurel St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $199,999
Buyer: Jose A. Vazquez-Garcia
Seller: William N. Shipwash
Date: 01/18/22
47 Queen St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Carol Huben
Seller: Posiadlosc LLC
Date: 01/12/22
28 River Ter.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Virginia McWilliam
Seller: R. Kirk Mackey
Date: 01/20/22
295 Southampton Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $315,900
Buyer: Tiffany Mackey
Seller: Aaron G. Horowitz-Frary
Date: 01/14/22
11 Steven Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Jeffrey A. Tannatt
Seller: Edward Cauley
Date: 01/14/22
35 Waldo St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Carolyn M. Diaz-Rodriguez
Seller: Wegrzyn, Teresa, (Estate)
Date: 01/14/22
112-114 West St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Cristal Muniz-Francisco
Seller: 4 Harps LLC
Date: 01/20/22
17 Wolcott St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Reinaldo Guzman
Seller: Extremely Clean LLC
Date: 01/21/22
LONGMEADOW
32 Edgewood Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Kristiana A. Tadeo
Seller: Albert C. Krafcik
Date: 01/21/22
87 Ely Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $882,000
Buyer: Heather Orsi
Seller: Sasi K. Penukonda
Date: 01/13/22
72 Fairview St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $236,000
Buyer: Danielle Wilby
Seller: Donald F. O’Connor
Date: 01/13/22
144 Lawnwood Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Anna Russo
Seller: Jeffrey A. Guerra
Date: 01/12/22
1730 Longmeadow St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $918,800
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride LP
Date: 01/19/22
1734 Longmeadow St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $918,800
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride LP
Date: 01/19/22
33 Oxford Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $645,000
Buyer: Melrose Hurley
Seller: 4 Kings FT
Date: 01/14/22
40 Woodsley Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $837,500
Buyer: Frank Colaccino
Seller: Robert B. Bolduc
Date: 01/20/22
LUDLOW
279 Cady St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Jose C. Alves
Seller: Horacio M. Salvador
Date: 01/13/22
478 Center St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $1,630,100
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride LP
Date: 01/14/22
138-140 East St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Tymmothy R. Dore
Seller: Margaret S. Glassman
Date: 01/20/22
853 East St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: Carlos Melendez
Seller: Ana P. Dias
Date: 01/18/22
189 Miller St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Eric Retzlaff
Seller: Kyle K. Sullivan
Date: 01/21/22
125 Simonds St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Russell Cable
Seller: Carl E. Binette
Date: 01/21/22
23 Stivens Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: John Sugrue
Seller: David R. Sedelow
Date: 01/14/22
10 Warren St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $218,000
Buyer: Danyun Huang
Seller: Stephen J. Pare
Date: 01/14/22
Winsor St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Mill Road Properties LLC
Seller: Alcides Marques
Date: 01/18/22
173 Winsor St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Mill Road Properties LLC
Seller: Alcides Marques
Date: 01/18/22
MONSON
4 Hampden Court
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Sabrina B. Ireland
Seller: Timothy West
Date: 01/21/22
100 Lakeshore Dr.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: David Henry TR
Seller: Daniel Cassidy
Date: 01/18/22
MONTGOMERY
4 North Road
Montgomery, MA 01085
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: John Buikus
Seller: Sandra D. Bundy
Date: 01/18/22
PALMER
10 Alden St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $312,000
Buyer: Tristan Soucie
Seller: Joshua A. Pelski
Date: 01/13/22
1 Beech St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Jeffrey R. Surette
Seller: Stratton Renovation LLC
Date: 01/13/22
10 Fieldstone Dr.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $498,000
Buyer: George Langlitz
Seller: Siyang Song
Date: 01/13/22
1061 Park St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Wilmington Savings
Seller: Karl E. Sweikhart
Date: 01/13/22
153 Shearer St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Luke H. Hardy
Seller: Margaret J. Wilson
Date: 01/21/22
189 Shearer St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $232,800
Buyer: Joshua Robidoux
Seller: Charles W. Gambino
Date: 01/21/22
1215 Thorndike St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $206,600
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride LP
Date: 01/14/22
RUSSELL
384 Huntington Road
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: LBI Real Estate LLC
Seller: General Knox Post 6645
Date: 01/14/22
SOUTHWICK
43 Buckingham Dr.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $151,000
Buyer: Thomas Romero
Seller: John P. Guzewicz
Date: 01/21/22
198 College Hwy
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $748,100
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride LP
Date: 01/14/22
42 Depot St.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $750,000
Buyer: Right Hand Clyde Real Estate LLC
Seller: William J. Malone
Date: 01/21/22
SPRINGFIELD
46-48 Albemarle St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Elvis E. Olivares-Vasquez
Seller: Rafael A. Reyes
Date: 01/18/22
248 Ambrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Foley Capital LLC
Seller: Walker, June S., (Estate)
Date: 01/21/22
61 Arthur St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Gladys Resto
Seller: Maria L. Rodriguez
Date: 01/21/22
910-912 Belmont Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: 716 Spring Valley LLC
Seller: WMass Capital Partners LLC
Date: 01/14/22
1143 Berkshire Ave.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $640,400
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.
Date: 01/14/22
74 Bernard St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $239,000
Buyer: Adela Flores
Seller: Alicia M. Coppolo
Date: 01/14/22
142 Blanche St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Jillian Godbout
Seller: James C. Ward
Date: 01/14/22
1235 Boston Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $2,000,000
Buyer: Caring Health Center Inc.
Seller: C&S Partnership LLC
Date: 01/21/22
1189 Bradley Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Roberto Gonzalez
Seller: Ram Tamang
Date: 01/19/22
455-477 Breckwood Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $4,600,000
Buyer: RN Enterprises LLC
Seller: Breckwood Realty LLC
Date: 01/21/22
48-50 Clifton Ave.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Necasty Vilnaigre
Seller: Marc Rhodes
Date: 01/13/22
53 Cloran St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Benson Acheampong
Seller: Global Home Property LLC
Date: 01/13/22
29 Clydesdale Lane
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Cecil J. Hiscock
Seller: Thomas R. Caruso
Date: 01/20/22
327 Commonwealth Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $238,000
Buyer: Keshauna M. Burwell
Seller: Jonell O. Sostre-Rosado
Date: 01/13/22
258 Cooper St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $256,000
Buyer: Taysha Quinones-Negron
Seller: Benjamin W. John
Date: 01/18/22
117 Corcoran Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: David Sanchez
Seller: Jonathan M. Stenta
Date: 01/21/22
246 Cottage St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $1,934,400
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride Plazas Inc.
Date: 01/14/22
85 Covington St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $205,923
Buyer: Wilmington Savings
Seller: Hector Pagan
Date: 01/11/22
48 Crystal Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $171,000
Buyer: Jose D. Crespo
Seller: Nghe Vanho
Date: 01/14/22
97 Cuff Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Madison Property Investments LLC
Seller: Daniel Torres
Date: 01/10/22
74 Denver St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Hiram Torres
Seller: Daniel S. Sojkowski
Date: 01/11/22
220 Denver St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: David Burgos
Seller: Jose Z. Rodriguez
Date: 01/21/22
235 Eastern Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Jan Deleeuw
Seller: Ecumenical Church Inc.
Date: 01/19/22
37-39 Draper St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $178,000
Buyer: AJ & Sons Properties LLP
Seller: Scott Swenson
Date: 01/12/22
1211 East Columbus Ave.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $1,515,100
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.
Date: 01/14/22
319 El Paso St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Idalis Rios
Seller: Phantom Holdings LLC
Date: 01/14/22
67 Fairhaven Dr.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $163,000
Buyer: JJJ17 LLC
Seller: Thomas, Ethel P., (Estate)
Date: 01/20/22
289 Forest Hills Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Andres Dejesus
Seller: Elizabeth M. Woike
Date: 01/21/22
18 Fresno St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $349,600
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.
Date: 01/14/22
33 Hebron St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Siu M. Chow-Tsang
Seller: Richard E. Allen
Date: 01/18/22
40 Juliet St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $334,000
Buyer: Thi Nguyen
Seller: Bukowski Construction LLC
Date: 01/12/22
79 Kenyon St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Pauline Maloney
Seller: Martha Rankins
Date: 01/13/22
29 Lamont St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $241,500
Buyer: Miguel A. Rodriguez-Ruiz
Seller: Kenneth E. Kellum
Date: 01/20/22
84 Lamont St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Santos Marrero-Gonzalez
Seller: Buong V. Le
Date: 01/20/22
68 Lavender Lane
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Megan E. O’Connell
Seller: Margaret E. McLane
Date: 01/12/22
15 Lawton St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Hassan Saleh
Seller: Colapinto Dorothy M., (Estate)
Date: 01/13/22
164 Leopold St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Rosa M. Andino-Baez
Seller: Minerva Andino
Date: 01/21/22
49 Malden St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Mary Rodriguez
Seller: Ana L. Santiago
Date: 01/21/22
92 Marion St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Mariangely Diaz-Torres
Seller: Property Advantage Inc.
Date: 01/14/22
42-44 Maryland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Christina Valle
Seller: Antoinette Bonavita
Date: 01/10/22
70 Milton St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $186,000
Buyer: Christopher Stanavage
Seller: Tyler J. Malone
Date: 01/11/22
381 North Brook Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $143,000
Buyer: Brital 1987 LLC
Seller: Bank New York Mellon
Date: 01/19/22
192-194 Northampton Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Jose Alvarado
Seller: Ovida Williams
Date: 01/11/22
427 Orange St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Squire Investments LLC
Seller: Rasmas Properties LLC
Date: 01/11/22
535 Page Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $349,600
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.
Date: 01/14/22
541 Page Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $349,600
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.
Date: 01/14/22
549 Page Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $349,600
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.
Date: 01/14/22
90 Paramount St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $132,000
Buyer: Sol D. Rivera
Seller: Carlos Rivera
Date: 01/14/22
1225 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $1,351,500
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.
Date: 01/14/22
47 Phillips Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $224,500
Buyer: Tammy Woodruff
Seller: Wanda Vega
Date: 01/21/22
98-100 Prospect St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Ruben Santos-Burgos
Seller: Tara M. Johnson
Date: 01/11/22
142-144 Putnam Circle
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $162,000
Buyer: Zainab Raza
Seller: Gabriel Martinez
Date: 01/11/22
256 Quincy St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Fijerique Koffi-Tessio
Seller: Quan K. Terry
Date: 01/11/22
31 Ramblewood Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $309,900
Buyer: Khina M. Darjee
Seller: Mary A. Ayala
Date: 01/13/22
40-60 Robbins Road
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $1,934,400
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride Plazas Inc.
Date: 01/14/22
21 Sabin St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: John Gunther
Seller: James F. O’Brien
Date: 01/20/22
1139 Saint James Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $206,000
Buyer: Taisha L. Rodriguez
Seller: Tiffany N. Mock
Date: 01/10/22
64 Saint James Circle
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $167,900
Buyer: Jorge Espinosza-Arce
Seller: Paul A. Hosmer
Date: 01/14/22
8-10 Scott St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $273,000
Buyer: Leonides A. Monegro
Seller: Jose J. Tavarez
Date: 01/19/22
130 South Branch Pkwy.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Kasuba FT
Seller: Agnes M. Robie
Date: 01/21/22
234 Stapleton Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Tiffany Mock
Seller: Allder, Morris C., (Estate)
Date: 01/10/22
700 State St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $1,571,300
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride LP
Date: 01/14/22
714 State St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $1,571,300
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride LP
Date: 01/14/22
1458-1460 State St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Luis M. Diaz-Marte
Seller: Danilo Gonzalez
Date: 01/10/22
26 Steuben St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Kristal M. Cabrera
Seller: Ricardo Y. Garib
Date: 01/11/22
244 Sumner Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Xiaomao B. Wang
Seller: Cassandra Y. McClain
Date: 01/14/22
672 Sumner Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $235,400
Buyer: Kwesi M. Roberts
Seller: Felipe Amaro
Date: 01/21/22
52 Surrey Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $167,000
Buyer: Humboldt Realty LLC
Seller: Deborah M. Walsh
Date: 01/13/22
130 Timothy Circle
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $248,000
Buyer: Elli Ann Oskar
Seller: Michael A. Johnson
Date: 01/18/22
289 Tremont St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Adelaida H. Claudio
Seller: Joejoe Properties LLC
Date: 01/12/22
205-207 Verge St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Junior P. Swaby
Seller: Billie Jo M. Heatwole
Date: 01/13/22
77 West St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $2,435,900
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride LP
Date: 01/14/22
191 West Allen Ridge Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $232,000
Buyer: Angel L. Rivera
Seller: Catherine N. Pauze
Date: 01/14/22
166 West Alvord St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Carlanys Rivera-Camacho
Seller: Christina Valle
Date: 01/10/22
95 Whittier St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Mayling Murillo
Seller: AJN Rentals LLC
Date: 01/11/22
1110 Wilbraham Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $1,598,600
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride LP
Date: 01/14/22
47 Wilcox St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Siu M. Chow-Tsang
Seller: Ahmed Aljanabi
Date: 01/18/22
950 Worcester St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: 950 Worcester Street Corp.
Seller: Ineos Styrolution America
Date: 01/14/22
WEST SPRINGFIELD
24 Ames Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Najea Parkinson
Seller: Alexis Romero
Date: 01/21/22
149 Bear Hole Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Mark A. Brancic
Seller: John S. Langevin
Date: 01/10/22
86 Greenleaf Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Luke O’Brien
Seller: Dorothy G. Drewiany
Date: 01/11/22
62 Hemlock Hill Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: J. M&Deborah A. Ramah RET
Seller: Lawrence H. Stevens
Date: 01/14/22
57 Hill St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $287,625
Buyer: TM Properties Inc.
Seller: Domenico R. Rettura
Date: 01/14/22
70 Irving St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $277,500
Buyer: Jose Delvalle
Seller: Yakelin Hidalgo
Date: 01/12/22
47 Kelso Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Jose G. Olmo
Seller: Kim L. Dion
Date: 01/11/22
324 Lancaster Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $306,000
Buyer: Troy Geoffroy
Seller: Lancaster Properties LLC
Date: 01/12/22
81 Oakland St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Jennifer McGrath
Seller: Thomas P. Silva
Date: 01/11/22
905 Piper Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Flagstone Properties Inc.
Seller: David M. Prova
Date: 01/14/22
336 Prospect Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Etabav RT
Seller: Lynda Peters
Date: 01/21/22
757 Riverdale St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $877,100
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride LP
Date: 01/14/22
1247 Riverdale St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $841,600
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.
Date: 01/14/22
1267 Riverdale St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $710,300
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.
Date: 01/14/22
174 Robinson Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Ramona M. Teodorescu
Seller: Joanne F. Ortegas
Date: 01/14/22
67 South Blvd.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Marni E. Ayers
Seller: Maria Rivera
Date: 01/10/22
WESTFIELD
11 Airport Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: 13 Airport Drive LLC
Seller: Mark J. Staruk
Date: 01/21/22
234 East Main St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $1,925,300
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride LP
Date: 01/21/22
26 Hampden St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $203,000
Buyer: Mechanic Man LLC
Seller: P. P & R. Properties LLC
Date: 01/21/22
198 Holyoke Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $146,500
Buyer: Diamond Inv Group LLC
Seller: Jeremy M. Daigneault
Date: 01/12/22
125 Lindbergh Blvd.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $294,000
Buyer: Jonathan Charles
Seller: Donna P. Salo
Date: 01/21/22
Lockhouse Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Lockhouse Development LLC
Seller: Wayne Fowles
Date: 01/14/22
15 Maple Ter.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Brett M. Worden
Seller: Ognen, Thomas M., (Estate)
Date: 01/14/22
27 Noble Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Yevgeniy Kafanov
Seller: Michail V. Sharakin
Date: 01/14/22
10 Putnam Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Erin Fitzgerald
Seller: Carol A. Crowley
Date: 01/18/22
25 Radisson Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: Stephen J. Donnelly
Seller: Joel C. Lund
Date: 01/21/22
592 Russell Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Vitali Econom
Seller: Matthew G. Roy
Date: 01/14/22
123 Shannon Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Kevin M. Barlow
Seller: Margaret R. Barlow
Date: 01/14/22
43 Shepard St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $136,000
Buyer: Tok Chang
Seller: Robert Godin
Date: 01/11/22
128 Springdale Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: N. P. Vicencio-Delgado
Seller: Joan E. O’Brien
Date: 01/19/22
43 West School St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $246,000
Buyer: T. Lea S. Williams-Sleight
Seller: Hillary M. Wright
Date: 01/14/22
26 Westwood Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Yevgeniy Naumenko
Seller: Lauren M. Donnelly
Date: 01/21/22
WILBRAHAM
2585 Boston Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Briana Goncalves
Seller: G. O. Fontaine Development LLC
Date: 01/20/22
12 Deerfield Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $615,000
Buyer: Majorie Prochaska
Seller: Nestor L. Otero
Date: 01/13/22
12 Magnolia St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Christopher Przybyl
Seller: Boynton, Richard D., (Estate)
Date: 01/21/22
2 Northwood Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $389,900
Buyer: Cassandra McClain
Seller: Aaron J. Tillberry
Date: 01/14/22
81 Springfield St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: Michael W. Sheerin
Seller: Joseph A. Pellegrino
Date: 01/10/22
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
Amherst
25 Flintlock Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Peter Cohen
Seller: Colin J. Gleason
Date: 01/12/22
66 Longmeadow Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $282,566
Buyer: Luke Zbylut
Seller: Joyce M. Southwell TR
Date: 01/12/22
Market Hill Road Lot 5
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Mill Riv Renovations LLC
Seller: Michael J. Stosz
Date: 01/12/22
275 Pelham Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Michael MacDonald
Seller: Richard A. MacDonald
Date: 01/14/22
295 West St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $295,325
Buyer: Xian G. Dole
Seller: Dorothy E. Knightly
Date: 01/10/22
BELCHERTOWN
247 Allen Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $565,000
Buyer: Jared A. Bradshaw
Seller: Nicole A. Miner
Date: 01/12/22
270 Barton Ave.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $635,000
Buyer: Lynnette Watkins
Seller: Pavel Taralunga
Date: 01/10/22
357 Bay Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $213,000
Buyer: Benjamin Viens
Seller: Michael E. Viens
Date: 01/12/22
125 Mountain View Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Kimberly Coughlin
Seller: Paul D. Healey
Date: 01/10/22
13 Magnolia Lane
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $559,800
Buyer: Alice A. Baldwin
Seller: Mark A. Fanty
Date: 01/19/22
99 Daniel Shays Hwy.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $252,500
Buyer: Quincy L. Ortiz
Seller: G&H Development LLC
Date: 01/18/22
Munsell St. Lot 1
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Kenneth Conkey
Seller: Orin L. Bracey
Date: 01/21/22
Shea Ave Lot 2C
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: NE General Construction Inc.
Seller: Jared Moriarty
Date: 01/10/22
165 State St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $1,161,400
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride LP
Date: 01/14/22
CHESTERFIELD
22 Bisbee Road
Chesterfield, MA 01012
Amount: $479,000
Buyer: Rose D. Khalsa
Seller: Daniel Benedisuk
Date: 01/14/22
CUMMINGTON
56 Main St.
Cummington, MA 01026
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Jacquelyn H. Southern
Seller: Matthew J. White
Date: 01/11/22
9 Thayer Corner Road
Cummington, MA 01026
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Jaye M. Brink
Seller: Timothy W. Barrus
Date: 01/21/22
EASTHAMPTON
47 Carillon Circle
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $531,000
Buyer: Sharron M. Vaillette
Seller: Michael A. Jurkowski
Date: 01/18/22
111 East St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $505,000
Buyer: Moonim S. Emond
Seller: Ramsey FT
Date: 01/18/22
11 Kingsberry Way
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Leah C. Tonetti
Seller: Eric J. Grenier
Date: 01/20/22
234 Loudville Road
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $242,000
Buyer: Christine L. Martin
Seller: D. Clford TR
Date: 01/10/22
84 Phelps St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Robert J. Dibrindisi
Seller: Russell Cable
Date: 01/11/22
60 Union St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $1,098,800
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.
Date: 01/14/22
143 West St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $333,000
Buyer: Wendy R. Pearson
Seller: Sarah A. Sassorossi
Date: 01/11/22
GRANBY
90 Carver St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Kristen E. McGrann
Seller: Paul D. Tatro
Date: 01/19/22
64 Kendall St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Lanea G. Bushey
Seller: Tang Properties LLC
Date: 01/12/22
156 Kendall St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $281,000
Buyer: Holly Bouvier
Seller: Deana M. Deady-Drapeau
Date: 01/20/22
107 New Ludlow Road
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $252,000
Buyer: Christopher M. Giroux
Seller: Jeffrey A. Dudek
Date: 01/14/22
138 West State St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $3,630,000
Buyer: Washington St. Granby LLC
Seller: Jeffadam Realty LLC
Date: 01/12/22
HADLEY
27 East St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $392,000
Buyer: Scott Schabacker
Seller: Gregory J. Rodak
Date: 01/11/22
386 River Dr.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $399,000
Buyer: Gail C. Whitlock RET
Seller: Marfaret C. Dwyer TR
Date: 01/21/22
25 Russell St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $1,530,500
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride LP
Date: 01/14/22
445 Russell St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $594,900
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.
Date: 01/18/22
HATFIELD
131 Main St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $1,275,000
Buyer: M&S Renovations LLC
Seller: Edward W. Lesko
Date: 01/14/22
7 Pantry Road
Hatfield, MA 01088
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Haley E. Marek
Seller: Robert W. Start
Date: 01/18/22
HUNTINGTON
11 Russell Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Benjamin F. Snape
Seller: Resolute RT
Date: 01/18/22
38 Worthington Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Brandon L. Lafollette
Seller: Jacob Reider
Date: 01/13/22
MIDDLEFIELD
26 Harry Pease Road
Middlefield, MA 01243
Amount: $191,000
Buyer: Lauren Suriner
Seller: Paul E. Richardson
Date: 01/14/22
NORTHAMPTON
150 Federal St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Jordan D. Barnard
Seller: Marie A. Klekot
Date: 01/21/22
375 King St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $1,298,000
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride Convenience Inc.
Date: 01/14/22
26 Laurel Lane
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Michelle C. Lesperance
Seller: Sandra F. Albano
Date: 01/18/22
326 North Farms Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $258,000
Buyer: Paul Krepel
Seller: Irene M. Lovett
Date: 01/14/22
254 Old Wilson Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $359,000
Buyer: Edith Phippen
Seller: Pine Meadows Property LLC
Date: 01/14/22
11 Orchard St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: Jordan T. Burns
Seller: 11 Orchard Street LLC
Date: 01/14/22
311 Prospect St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Lindsay Hunter
Seller: Jerzy W. Pfabe
Date: 01/21/22
49 Ridge View Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Christine O’Hara
Seller: Chocorua Realty Investments LLC
Date: 01/14/22
67 Riverbank Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $530,000
Buyer: Ian A. Wilson
Seller: Jesse L. Lang LT
Date: 01/18/22
107 Westhampton Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $334,000
Buyer: Colleen Byrnes
Seller: Saul N. Kuhr
Date: 01/19/22
SOUTH HADLEY
80 Granby Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Ryan Spencer
Seller: Richard S. Watanabe
Date: 01/19/22
169 Granby Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Sumner E. Hancock
Seller: Lisa A. Kennedy
Date: 01/14/22
280-286 Granby Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $169,900
Buyer: Pride Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pride LP
Date: 01/14/22
24 Jewett Lane
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Robert T. Ouellette
Seller: Theresa B. Walsh
Date: 01/20/22
4 Pheasant Run
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $540,000
Buyer: John A. Bacevicius
Seller: Roberta A. Urbanski
Date: 01/12/22
44 Searle Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Conor D. Nolan
Seller: Zachary Wallace
Date: 01/14/22
72 Woodbridge Ter.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $565,000
Buyer: Nicholas R. Bernier
Seller: M. J. Levine 2009 TR
Date: 01/14/22
SOUTHAMPTON
69-1/2 East St.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $467,500
Buyer: Steven Reid-Cowley
Seller: Lee Dawn-Daniel
Date: 01/10/22
98 East St.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $503,000
Buyer: Lauren Johnson
Seller: Donald F. Treadwell
Date: 01/21/22
73 Glendale Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Melissa Stlaurent
Seller: Christine A. Kicza
Date: 01/21/22
WARE
9 Clinton St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $297,000
Buyer: Johnathan Thornton
Seller: Todd J. Vanderwarker
Date: 01/19/22
31 High St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Lillybelle M. Wloch
Seller: Pamela J. Gauthier
Date: 01/18/22
39 Highland St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Paul Campeau
Seller: Rachel Mace
Date: 01/18/22
16 Laurel Dr.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Robert E. Bolieau
Seller: Jeffrey M. Tweedie
Date: 01/14/22
2 Lee Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Maria Rodriguez
Seller: Jimmy E. Mosher
Date: 01/21/22
199 Monson Turnpike Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Elizabeth M. Shevock
Seller: GM Properties LLC
Date: 01/21/22
10 Mountainview Dr.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $186,000
Buyer: Elizabeth Imbier
Seller: William R. Imbier
Date: 01/18/22
45 Old Poor Farm Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Phat D. Ly
Seller: Hua Z. Zhao
Date: 01/19/22
30 Pleasant St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Marc A. Varnum
Seller: Charbonneau Funeral Home
Date: 01/14/22
28-30 Vigeant St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $208,000
Buyer: Donovan M. Manzaro
Seller: New England Equities LLC
Date: 01/11/22
WILLIAMSBURG
6 Cole Road
Williamsburg, MA 01039
Amount: $675,000
Buyer: Andrea Bryck
Seller: R. Scott Baldwin
Date: 01/19/22
19 Fairfield Ave.
Williamsburg, MA 01039
Amount: $263,900
Buyer: Jennifer N. Podel
Seller: Nancy L. Winninger
Date: 01/12/22
182 Main St.
Williamsburg, MA 01039
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Patrick M. Malone
Seller: Lisa L. Marney
Date: 01/14/22
WESTHAMPTON
275 Northwest Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Brianna L. Eichstaedt
Seller: McCloud FT
Date: 01/11/22
WORTHINGTON
202 Huntington Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Sean M. Klimmek
Seller: Christopher Britland
Date: 01/13/22