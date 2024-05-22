The following building permits were issued during the months of April and May 2024.

CHICOPEE

Magdalene D’Angelo

147 Broadway St.

$40,000 — Roofing

Hershal LLC

600 Memorial Dr.

$350,000 — Exterior cosmetic renovation, including roofing and repainting stucco

Eric Szlachetka et al.

10 Center St.

$65,000 — Replace storefront glass and frames, two knee walls, and flooring, and paint existing areas, all due to motor-vehicle accident

HADLEY

E&A/I&G Campus Plaza LP

458 Russell St.

N/A — Interior demolition for incoming tenant fit-up

E&A/I&G Campus Plaza LP

458 Russell St.

N/A — Interior refresh of existing AAA branch to include new flooring

Mish Potato and Produce Packers

15 Railroad St.

N/A — Demolish partially collapsed wood structure

NORTHAMPTON

10 Bright LLC

10 Bright St.

$1,218 — Insulation and weatherization

32 Masonic Street LLC

32 Masonic St., Unit 1

N/A — Roofing

35 Ladd Ave. LLC

35 Ladd Ave.

$9,600 — Replace bulkhead

175 Main Street LLC

175 Main St.

$4,000 — Remove non-structural studs in basement and other select non-structural materials

American Tower Corp.

114 Glendale Road

$50,000 — Modify cellular site

Bang Bang LLC

29 Pleasant St., Unit C

$14,195 — Repoint back wall on three stories

Captive Energy LLC

474 Easthampton Road

$78,000 — Add second-floor bathroom to attic space

Children’s Advocacy Center of Hampshire County Inc.

593 Elm St.

$9,900 — Roofing

Colvest/Northampton LLC

303 King St.

$12,000 — Demolish and repair masonry column wrap

Coolidge Northampton LLC

249 King St.

$17,500 — Build ADA unisex bathroom and shower area for staff in Suite 104

CS-MA LLC

40 Hatfield St.

$14,950 — EPDM repairs and Gaco coating

DA Sullivan & Sons

504 Easthampton Road

$417,840 — Erect four-bay garage

Day Avenue Properties LLC

30 Day Ave.

$10,000 — Renovate third-floor bathroom and kitchen, roof repairs

Ellendave LLC

971 Bridge Road

$1,102 — Non-illuminated wall sign for Goodwill

Kilerine Properties LLC

97 State St.

$11,000 — Roofing

Livett, Lovett & Crumberg LLC

184 Main St.

$2,300 — Non-illuminated wall sign for Tunic

Matt & Nick LLC

199 Pine St.

$10,000 — Add partition walls to office space

Meadowbrook Preservation Associates LP

491 Bridge Road

$11,999 — Roofing on buildings 1301 and 1302

Mill River Realty

23 Main St.

$29,000 — Roofing

New England Deaconess Assoc.

37 Coles Meadow Road

$7,400 — Install sprinklers

Our Lady of the Hills

173 Main St.

$105,000 — Update existing egress stair

Smith College

15 Ahwaga Ave.

$44,000 — Demolish single-family house and detached garage

Smith College

144 Green St.

$174,645 — Renovate Room 215 at Sage Hall

Smith College

44 College Lane

$123,000 — Renovate Room 338 at Sabin-Reed Hall

Trident Realty Corp.

5 Strong Ave.

$7,500 — Install suspended ceiling in kitchen

SPRINGFIELD

1441 Main Street LLC

1441 Main St.

$774,000 — Alter interior tenant office space on third floor for Balise corporate offices

Amelia Harrell

355 St. James Ave.

$14,000 — Install handicap ramp to left side of funeral home

HB&B Corp.

827 State St.

$145,000 — Alter interior space for first-floor assembly uses, upgrade restrooms and kitchen areas, add rear addition for entrance area

Maple Properties LP

55 Maple St.

$143,750 — Install new pergola to existing outdoor dining area at Hot Table

Mittas Hospitality LLC, DD Development, Rudra Realty LLC, Sai Ra

1500 Main St.

$143,750 — Install new pergola to existing outdoor dining area at Hot Table

Northeastern Conference Corp. of Seventh Day Adventists

797 State St.

$69,000 — Repair front entry steps, remove granite, and install poured concrete at Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church

Revitalize Community Development Corp.

240 Cadwell Dr.

$9,390 — Insulation and air sealing

Sanchez Family Enterprise LLC

586 Berkshire Ave.

$120,000 — Roofing

Solutia Inc.

730 Worcester St.

$230,000 — Roof repair at Eastman Building #100

Springfield Foodservice Corp.

1 Performance Blvd.

$24,400,000 — Expand existing building for a cold-storage warehouse, docks, and office uses

Springfield Gardens LP

90 Westminster St.

$18,000 — New fire-alarm system

St. Peter & St. Paul Russian Orthodox Church Inc.

118 Carew St.

$5,000 — Redo front concrete stairs

Sunflower Property Inc.

113 Vermont St.

$9,000 — Insulation

Worthy III LLC

280 Worthington St.

$140,000 — Modify existing building shell for egress stairs, elevator, and exterior shell upgrades