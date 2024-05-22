Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the months of April and May 2024.
CHICOPEE
Magdalene D’Angelo
147 Broadway St.
$40,000 — Roofing
Hershal LLC
600 Memorial Dr.
$350,000 — Exterior cosmetic renovation, including roofing and repainting stucco
Eric Szlachetka et al.
10 Center St.
$65,000 — Replace storefront glass and frames, two knee walls, and flooring, and paint existing areas, all due to motor-vehicle accident
HADLEY
E&A/I&G Campus Plaza LP
458 Russell St.
N/A — Interior demolition for incoming tenant fit-up
E&A/I&G Campus Plaza LP
458 Russell St.
N/A — Interior refresh of existing AAA branch to include new flooring
Mish Potato and Produce Packers
15 Railroad St.
N/A — Demolish partially collapsed wood structure
NORTHAMPTON
10 Bright LLC
10 Bright St.
$1,218 — Insulation and weatherization
32 Masonic Street LLC
32 Masonic St., Unit 1
N/A — Roofing
35 Ladd Ave. LLC
35 Ladd Ave.
$9,600 — Replace bulkhead
175 Main Street LLC
175 Main St.
$4,000 — Remove non-structural studs in basement and other select non-structural materials
American Tower Corp.
114 Glendale Road
$50,000 — Modify cellular site
Bang Bang LLC
29 Pleasant St., Unit C
$14,195 — Repoint back wall on three stories
Captive Energy LLC
474 Easthampton Road
$78,000 — Add second-floor bathroom to attic space
Children’s Advocacy Center of Hampshire County Inc.
593 Elm St.
$9,900 — Roofing
Colvest/Northampton LLC
303 King St.
$12,000 — Demolish and repair masonry column wrap
Coolidge Northampton LLC
249 King St.
$17,500 — Build ADA unisex bathroom and shower area for staff in Suite 104
CS-MA LLC
40 Hatfield St.
$14,950 — EPDM repairs and Gaco coating
DA Sullivan & Sons
504 Easthampton Road
$417,840 — Erect four-bay garage
Day Avenue Properties LLC
30 Day Ave.
$10,000 — Renovate third-floor bathroom and kitchen, roof repairs
Ellendave LLC
971 Bridge Road
$1,102 — Non-illuminated wall sign for Goodwill
Kilerine Properties LLC
97 State St.
$11,000 — Roofing
Livett, Lovett & Crumberg LLC
184 Main St.
$2,300 — Non-illuminated wall sign for Tunic
Matt & Nick LLC
199 Pine St.
$10,000 — Add partition walls to office space
Meadowbrook Preservation Associates LP
491 Bridge Road
$11,999 — Roofing on buildings 1301 and 1302
Mill River Realty
23 Main St.
$29,000 — Roofing
New England Deaconess Assoc.
37 Coles Meadow Road
$7,400 — Install sprinklers
Our Lady of the Hills
173 Main St.
$105,000 — Update existing egress stair
Smith College
15 Ahwaga Ave.
$44,000 — Demolish single-family house and detached garage
Smith College
144 Green St.
$174,645 — Renovate Room 215 at Sage Hall
Smith College
44 College Lane
$123,000 — Renovate Room 338 at Sabin-Reed Hall
Trident Realty Corp.
5 Strong Ave.
$7,500 — Install suspended ceiling in kitchen
SPRINGFIELD
1441 Main Street LLC
1441 Main St.
$774,000 — Alter interior tenant office space on third floor for Balise corporate offices
Amelia Harrell
355 St. James Ave.
$14,000 — Install handicap ramp to left side of funeral home
HB&B Corp.
827 State St.
$145,000 — Alter interior space for first-floor assembly uses, upgrade restrooms and kitchen areas, add rear addition for entrance area
Maple Properties LP
55 Maple St.
$143,750 — Install new pergola to existing outdoor dining area at Hot Table
Mittas Hospitality LLC, DD Development, Rudra Realty LLC, Sai Ra
1500 Main St.
$143,750 — Install new pergola to existing outdoor dining area at Hot Table
Northeastern Conference Corp. of Seventh Day Adventists
797 State St.
$69,000 — Repair front entry steps, remove granite, and install poured concrete at Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church
Revitalize Community Development Corp.
240 Cadwell Dr.
$9,390 — Insulation and air sealing
Sanchez Family Enterprise LLC
586 Berkshire Ave.
$120,000 — Roofing
Solutia Inc.
730 Worcester St.
$230,000 — Roof repair at Eastman Building #100
Springfield Foodservice Corp.
1 Performance Blvd.
$24,400,000 — Expand existing building for a cold-storage warehouse, docks, and office uses
Springfield Gardens LP
90 Westminster St.
$18,000 — New fire-alarm system
St. Peter & St. Paul Russian Orthodox Church Inc.
118 Carew St.
$5,000 — Redo front concrete stairs
Sunflower Property Inc.
113 Vermont St.
$9,000 — Insulation
Worthy III LLC
280 Worthington St.
$140,000 — Modify existing building shell for egress stairs, elevator, and exterior shell upgrades