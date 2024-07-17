Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of June 2024.
CHICOPEE
Chicopee Child Development
989 James St.
$394,120 — Abate and remove windows; install new windows, storefronts, and entrances
Chicopee Falls Lodge 1849
244 Fuller Road
$75,000 — Replace what is being demolished, rebuild entryway leading to bar area
Colvest/Wilbraham LLC
1284 Memorial Dr.
$301,334.44 — Replace floor and wall tiles, wall coverings, and interior lighting
Fairview Knights of Columbus
1599 Memorial Dr.
$20,000 — Install drive-up elements, clearance bar, canopy, digital menu board, building canopies, and other elements for Dunkin’ Donuts
N. Riley Realty LLC
621 Grattan St.
$1,000 — Fill in cellar hole
Shawinigan Drive LLC
645 Shawinigan Dr.
$14,977,000 — Renovations for regional dispatch center for monitoring and controlling emergency services for several Western Mass. communities
Sherroy LLC
1410 Memorial Dr.
$214,000 — Tenant buildout of existing space for food services
Standex International Corp.
939 Chicopee St.
$250,000 — Renovation into adult day health center
HADLEY
63 East Realty LLC
63 East St.
N/A — Replace equipment in dental office
Pyramid Mall of Hadley Newco LLC
373 Russell St.
N/A — Supply and install HVAC systems
Chun Suk Yoon
99 Russell St.
N/A — Replace front awning
NORTHAMPTON
Cooley Dickinson Hospital Inc.
30 Locust St.
$162,773 — Modify storage area and install new sterilizer
Falk 41 Main LLC
41 Main St.
$3,000 — Interior renovation
Hill Institute
77 Pine St.
$62,500 — Pavilion
Lathrop Community Inc.
680 Bridge Road
$45,000 — Interior renovation
Lathrop Home
215 South St.
$78,929 — Renovate two full bathrooms
Mill River Music Inc.
135 King St.
$90,000 — Interior alterations
Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity
278 Burts Pit Road
$26,500 — Install roof-mounted solar system
Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity
286 Burts Pit Road
$24,500 — Install roof-mounted solar system
Safe Journeys LLC
32 Vernon St.
$4,600 — Roofing
PITTSFIELD
Thomas Abate
75 Wendell Ave.
$30,000 — Roofing
CW Acquisitions LLC
1685 West Housatonic St.
$410,000 — Non-bearing wall removal
Diplacon Investments
315 Dalton Ave.
$83,600 — Roofing
Michele Mazzeo
416 Tyler St.
$125,179 — Interior alteration to fit dental office
Mental Health and Substance Abuse
184 Bradford Road
$36,300 — Roofing
Mirabito Holdings Inc.
25 Downing Parkway
$199,999 — Roofing
Nicholas R. Disantis Revocable Trust
3 Lanckton Court
$17,000 — Roofing
Phoenix Merrill Road LLC
676 Merrill Road
$269,000 — Roofing
Somnath LLC
1055 South St.
$195,000 — In-ground gunite pool and spa
Swam Realty LLC
724 Tyler St.
$40,000 — Roofing
SPRINGFIELD
1441 Main Street LLC
1441 Main St.
$205,796 — Alter first-floor interior space for TD Bank
City of Springfield
20 Lydia St.
$735,463 — Alter interior space in two classrooms on ground floor of Dorman School
FB Development LLC
1537 Main St.
$1,624,745 — Alterations for new tenant on first floor of Fuller Block Building, including installation of new west stairway layout between first and second floors and improvements to second-floor west stairway layout
Gulmohar Hospitality LLC
711 Dwight St.
$85,000 — Remove and replace nine antennas and six remote radio units on T-Mobile cellular communication tower
Helmut Lederer, Christine Lederer
1918 Wilbraham Road
$220,000 — Interior upgrades and modifications at Dunkin’ Donuts
New North Citizens Council Inc.
4 Birnie Ave.
$719,500 — Alter third floor of New North Community Center into transitory dormitories