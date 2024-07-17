The following building permits were issued during the month of June 2024.

CHICOPEE

Chicopee Child Development

989 James St.

$394,120 — Abate and remove windows; install new windows, storefronts, and entrances

Chicopee Falls Lodge 1849

244 Fuller Road

$75,000 — Replace what is being demolished, rebuild entryway leading to bar area

Colvest/Wilbraham LLC

1284 Memorial Dr.

$301,334.44 — Replace floor and wall tiles, wall coverings, and interior lighting

Fairview Knights of Columbus

1599 Memorial Dr.

$20,000 — Install drive-up elements, clearance bar, canopy, digital menu board, building canopies, and other elements for Dunkin’ Donuts

N. Riley Realty LLC

621 Grattan St.

$1,000 — Fill in cellar hole

Shawinigan Drive LLC

645 Shawinigan Dr.

$14,977,000 — Renovations for regional dispatch center for monitoring and controlling emergency services for several Western Mass. communities

Sherroy LLC

1410 Memorial Dr.

$214,000 — Tenant buildout of existing space for food services

Standex International Corp.

939 Chicopee St.

$250,000 — Renovation into adult day health center

HADLEY

63 East Realty LLC

63 East St.

N/A — Replace equipment in dental office

Pyramid Mall of Hadley Newco LLC

373 Russell St.

N/A — Supply and install HVAC systems

Chun Suk Yoon

99 Russell St.

N/A — Replace front awning

NORTHAMPTON

Cooley Dickinson Hospital Inc.

30 Locust St.

$162,773 — Modify storage area and install new sterilizer

Falk 41 Main LLC

41 Main St.

$3,000 — Interior renovation

Hill Institute

77 Pine St.

$62,500 — Pavilion

Lathrop Community Inc.

680 Bridge Road

$45,000 — Interior renovation

Lathrop Home

215 South St.

$78,929 — Renovate two full bathrooms

Mill River Music Inc.

135 King St.

$90,000 — Interior alterations

Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity

278 Burts Pit Road

$26,500 — Install roof-mounted solar system

Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity

286 Burts Pit Road

$24,500 — Install roof-mounted solar system

Safe Journeys LLC

32 Vernon St.

$4,600 — Roofing

PITTSFIELD

Thomas Abate

75 Wendell Ave.

$30,000 — Roofing

CW Acquisitions LLC

1685 West Housatonic St.

$410,000 — Non-bearing wall removal

Diplacon Investments

315 Dalton Ave.

$83,600 — Roofing

Michele Mazzeo

416 Tyler St.

$125,179 — Interior alteration to fit dental office

Mental Health and Substance Abuse

184 Bradford Road

$36,300 — Roofing

Mirabito Holdings Inc.

25 Downing Parkway

$199,999 — Roofing

Nicholas R. Disantis Revocable Trust

3 Lanckton Court

$17,000 — Roofing

Phoenix Merrill Road LLC

676 Merrill Road

$269,000 — Roofing

Somnath LLC

1055 South St.

$195,000 — In-ground gunite pool and spa

Swam Realty LLC

724 Tyler St.

$40,000 — Roofing

SPRINGFIELD

1441 Main Street LLC

1441 Main St.

$205,796 — Alter first-floor interior space for TD Bank

City of Springfield

20 Lydia St.

$735,463 — Alter interior space in two classrooms on ground floor of Dorman School

FB Development LLC

1537 Main St.

$1,624,745 — Alterations for new tenant on first floor of Fuller Block Building, including installation of new west stairway layout between first and second floors and improvements to second-floor west stairway layout

Gulmohar Hospitality LLC

711 Dwight St.

$85,000 — Remove and replace nine antennas and six remote radio units on T-Mobile cellular communication tower

Helmut Lederer, Christine Lederer

1918 Wilbraham Road

$220,000 — Interior upgrades and modifications at Dunkin’ Donuts

New North Citizens Council Inc.

4 Birnie Ave.

$719,500 — Alter third floor of New North Community Center into transitory dormitories