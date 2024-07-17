The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

DEERFIELD

24 Elm St.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $244,790

Buyer: Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust

Seller: Wallace A. Turner

Date: 06/05/24

93 Sugarloaf St.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $465,000

Buyer: Emma R. Washburn

Seller: Olszewski Sugarloaf Realty

Date: 06/20/24

GREENFIELD

37 Congress St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Kristi L. Ceccarossi

Seller: William D. Spencer

Date: 06/20/24

7 Conway Dr.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Eric Lemm

Seller: Hayley L. Gilmore

Date: 06/20/24

50 Highland Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $537,000

Buyer: James M. Sexton

Seller: Howell Chickering RET

Date: 06/11/24

14 Myers Farm Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Andrew Conant

Seller: Davin R. Tomlinson

Date: 06/12/24

18 Orchard St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Aidan McKenna

Seller: Elizabeth Keitel TR

Date: 06/20/24

119 Shelburne Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $308,000

Buyer: Jeffrey Bengtson

Seller: Shawn S. Fitzherbert

Date: 06/13/24

215 Wells St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: DSK Real Estate LLC

Seller: Judith B. Stein RET

Date: 06/12/24

MONTAGUE

13 Coolidge Ave.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $307,500

Buyer: Timothy Sheperd

Seller: Rudolph A. Herzig

Date: 06/14/24

91 Taylor Hill Road

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $890,000

Buyer: Zoe C. Abram

Seller: Ann R. Leschen-Lindell

Date: 06/13/24

185 Wendell Road

Montague, MA 01349

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Dowty FT

Seller: Lisa R. Sweeney

Date: 06/14/24

NEW SAL1EM

337 Wendell Road

New Salem, MA 01355

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Daniel H. Lewis

Seller: Donna M. Ballantine

Date: 06/10/24

NORTHFIELD

862 Old Wendell Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $545,000

Buyer: Michael Townsley

Seller: William A. Richardson

Date: 06/18/24

ORANGE

25 Beacon St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Finlay Stewart

Seller: Cheryl A. Young

Date: 06/11/24

230 East River St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Molly J. Melanson

Seller: William H. Gale

Date: 06/17/24

Lake Ave.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Willow St. LLC

Seller: Joshua L. Dodge

Date: 06/14/24

100 Oaklawn Ave.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $294,000

Buyer: Ryan Hulbert

Seller: Jamison E. Kahn

Date: 06/11/24

118 Putnam St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Russell Bilodeau

Seller: Zacchary M. Peele

Date: 06/14/24

SHUTESBURY

315 Montague Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $427,000

Buyer: Adam V. Wellen

Seller: J. G. Bernhard TR

Date: 06/12/24

SUNDERLAND

142 Hadley Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $645,000

Buyer: Raymond Caron

Seller: Keith A. Rehbein

Date: 06/20/24

19 Meadowbrook Dr.

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $535,000

Buyer: George Delomonte

Seller: Sunghoon Lee

Date: 06/18/24

194 Montague Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $785,000

Buyer: Todd D. Sikorski

Seller: Steven D. Chamberlin RET

Date: 06/11/24

70 Plumtree Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $509,000

Buyer: Dallas Hubert

Seller: Robert L. Hesseltine FT

Date: 06/13/24

WHATELY

105 Webber Road

Whately, MA 01093

Amount: $173,300

Buyer: Michael Busa

Seller: Michael R. Sorrell 2022 TR

Date: 06/14/24

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

32 Elizabeth St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Michael Godek

Seller: Melissa A. Dargon

Date: 06/13/24

260 Elm St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Samantha L. Morin

Seller: Kimberly J. Hayes

Date: 06/17/24

15 Hillcrest St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Stefani Ruane

Seller: Sareen Properties LLC

Date: 06/14/24

69 Parkedge Dr.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $470,000

Buyer: James Ottino

Seller: Thomas D. Sharpe

Date: 06/20/24

60 Parker St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $330,500

Buyer: Vyacheslav Babinov

Seller: Patricia L. Cyranowski

Date: 06/14/24

BLANDFORD

11 Brookman Dr.

Blandford, MA 01008

Amount: $647,000

Buyer: Calvin Wineland

Seller: F. K. & Frances E. Fedor FT

Date: 06/12/24

15 Brookman Dr.

Blandford, MA 01008

Amount: $647,000

Buyer: Calvin Wineland

Seller: F. K. & Frances E. Fedor FT

Date: 06/12/24

BRIMFIELD

102 Wales Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Gabriell M. Marquez

Seller: Steven Hin

Date: 06/18/24

CHESTER

400 US Route 20

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Jane J. White

Seller: Hoppe, Siegfried, (Estate)

Date: 06/18/24

CHICOPEE

78 Alfred St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $261,000

Buyer: Gladys Betancourt

Seller: Hein, Egon, (Estate)

Date: 06/13/24

28 Amherst St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Clifton Barchard

Seller: Alexus N. Emond

Date: 06/14/24

32 Carter Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Analeh Kisol

Seller: Hilton, Ann Marie, (Estate)

Date: 06/20/24

48 Clairmont Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $312,500

Buyer: Michael Rohrbacher

Seller: Brett M. Salamon

Date: 06/17/24

130 Delaney Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Stephanie R. Pacinella

Seller: Cassidy Carpenter

Date: 06/17/24

186 Grattan St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $1,350,000

Buyer: Green Holdings LLC

Seller: 186-194 Grattan St. TR

Date: 06/12/24

194 Grattan St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $1,350,000

Buyer: Green Holdings LLC

Seller: 186-194 Grattan St. TR

Date: 06/12/24

373 Hampden St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Hector M. Matias

Seller: Livingwater Capital LLC

Date: 06/12/24

36 Harrington Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: James R. Vieu

Seller: Kimberly Dout

Date: 06/14/24

1697 Memorial Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Long Huynh

Seller: Stephanie S. Crews

Date: 06/20/24

43 Monroe St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Thomas J. Tetrault

Seller: Donnell G. Hart

Date: 06/10/24

189 Montgomery St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Alfredo Lopez

Seller: Erin L. Barrett

Date: 06/17/24

78 Narragansett Blvd.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $271,000

Buyer: Elizabeth F. Ortiz

Seller: Roger Strange

Date: 06/18/24

1040 Sheridan St.

Chicopee, MA 01022

Amount: $6,500,000

Buyer: Sheridan Industrial Park LP

Seller: A3 Sheridan LLC

Date: 06/14/24

640 Springfield St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $610,000

Buyer: Epoch Ambulance LLC

Seller: Paul A. Teta

Date: 06/18/24

83 Thomas St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $362,500

Buyer: Maxim Morozov

Seller: Joel M. Radner

Date: 06/10/24

1715 Westover Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $157,000

Buyer: Christopher Duprey

Seller: Duval, Donna M., (Estate)

Date: 06/14/24

EAST LONGMEADOW

462 Chestnut St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Vernard Mercader

Seller: Arvind K. Sundaram

Date: 06/11/24

21 Clover Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $722,950

Buyer: David S. Drobner

Seller: D. R. Chestnut LLC

Date: 06/20/24

32 Deer Run Ter.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: Brian T. Houser

Seller: John P. Swienton

Date: 06/14/24

115 Franconia Circle

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Lauren McDonough

Seller: Thomas G. Bedard

Date: 06/20/24

47 Hillside Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Blais M. Guzman

Seller: Robert V. Jones

Date: 06/12/24

41 Rural Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Katherine Burke

Seller: Timothy Giguere

Date: 06/20/24

160 Stonehill Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $620,000

Buyer: Thomas Ogoley

Seller: Michael J. Wilkins

Date: 06/14/24

26 Woodlawn St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: William R. Bazin

Seller: Andrew Hillson

Date: 06/14/24

HAMPDEN

116 Scantic Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $512,300

Buyer: Aaron Perreault

Seller: Bernadette A. Parker

Date: 06/10/24

76 Valleyview Dr.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $351,000

Buyer: Erikas Manerskas

Seller: Claudia Muradian-Brubach

Date: 06/13/24

HOLLAND

26 Hamilton Dr.

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $302,500

Buyer: Derek Sorel

Seller: Kenneth P. Cook

Date: 06/14/24

3 Inlet Dr.

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Tnf Investment LLC

Seller: Ryan P. Murphy

Date: 06/14/24

35 Lakeridge Dr.

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: Kenneth P. Cook

Seller: Daniel G. Fetko

Date: 06/14/24

33 Lee Ave.

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $810,000

Buyer: Aimee R. Kelly

Seller: Brian Scully

Date: 06/20/24

HOLYOKE

146 Allyn St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $366,500

Buyer: Benjamin Young

Seller: Corey R. Nimmer

Date: 06/20/24

61-1/2 Arthur St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $292,500

Buyer: George J. Bushey

Seller: Leahy, William F., (Estate)

Date: 06/14/24

193 Bemis Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Marianne G. O’Leary

Seller: William J. O’Brien

Date: 06/18/24

35 Downing Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Laura M. Ferriter

Seller: Charles R. Hausmann

Date: 06/18/24

49 Howard St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $148,000

Buyer: Real Estate Investment Northeast LLC

Seller: B. & B. Realty Partners LLC

Date: 06/11/24

317-319 Linden St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Wayne Steed

Seller: Francisco M. Ramos

Date: 06/14/24

720 Main St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Road Star Express Inc.

Seller: Holyoke News Co. Inc.

Date: 06/14/24

76 Merrick Ave

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $261,900

Buyer: Erica Bradley

Seller: Jolly Jr., Robert W., (Estate)

Date: 06/11/24

79 Mountain Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $393,000

Buyer: Emmett Higley

Seller: James Kuzeja

Date: 06/17/24

601 Northampton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Tawandah Musengi

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 06/10/24

12 Pinehurst Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $347,000

Buyer: Jessica Johnson

Seller: Caitlin Marquis

Date: 06/20/24

191 Southampton Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Matthew A. Still

Seller: Robert W. Simpson

Date: 06/20/24

216 West Franklin St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $234,900

Buyer: Joshua J. Abbott Salazar

Seller: Federal National Mortgage Assn.

Date: 06/14/24

LONGMEADOW

73 Bel Air Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Quynh Nguyen

Seller: Nres LLC

Date: 06/10/24

102 Belleclaire Ave

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $499,999

Buyer: Stephen H. Weigant

Seller: Rebecca L. Wales-Szyluk

Date: 06/13/24

54 Chatham Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $530,000

Buyer: Robert P. Ide

Seller: Stanley J. Poltack

Date: 06/14/24

19 Edgemont St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Patrick J. Murray

Seller: Haemin Lee

Date: 06/14/24

141 Green Hill Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Alexis Rodriguez

Seller: Denise A. Monday

Date: 06/13/24

26 Magnolia Circle

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $695,000

Buyer: Harun Bayindir

Seller: Shahnaz B. Bozorgzadeh

Date: 06/14/24

6 Maplewood St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $448,000

Buyer: Eileen R. Cohen RET

Seller: Kevin P. Sterling

Date: 06/17/24

319 Merriweather Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $570,000

Buyer: Moochul Shin

Seller: Victor I. Shinsky

Date: 06/20/24

167 Pendleton Lane

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $1,315,000

Buyer: Sarah S. Yi

Seller: Eva M. Santaniello RET

Date: 06/10/24

27 South Park Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: John Weaver

Seller: Nathan J. Hogan

Date: 06/14/24

67 Warren Ter.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $332,000

Buyer: Tetyana Buescher

Seller: Stephanie L. Walker

Date: 06/14/24

12 White Oaks Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $589,900

Buyer: Nicholas Huanca

Seller: Quercus Properties LLC

Date: 06/20/24

70 Williamsburg Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $782,500

Buyer: Vijayakumar Paramasivam

Seller: Sarah M. Maniaci

Date: 06/18/24

LUDLOW

217 Cady St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $252,000

Buyer: David J. Del Tatto

Seller: Zachary P. Button

Date: 06/17/24

8 Daisy Lane

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $535,000

Buyer: Emily Stulgis

Seller: Susan A. Theriault

Date: 06/17/24

405 Fuller St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Jia Zheng

Seller: Scott Falconer

Date: 06/20/24

572 Lyon St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Manuel A. Carreira

Seller: Debora P. Barreto

Date: 06/18/24

5 Marion Circle

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $211,729

Buyer: Summit Ridge Builders Inc.

Seller: Miner, Dean Allan, (Estate)

Date: 06/14/24

721 Moore St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Stephanie Taylor

Seller: Stephen W. Ricardi

Date: 06/18/24

123 Ray St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Vanessa E. Demarco

Seller: Allison M. Jessup

Date: 06/10/24

Turning Leaf Road, Lot 83

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $164,900

Buyer: Christopher S. Blondek

Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC

Date: 06/14/24

759 West St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $569,900

Buyer: Tran K. Nguyen

Seller: Olga Lebedinskaya

Date: 06/10/24

MONSON

300 Main St.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $358,000

Buyer: Thomas Palazzi

Seller: Nathan R. Olson

Date: 06/14/24

20 Upper Hampden Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Christopher Bruce

Seller: Guertin, Richard E., (Estate)

Date: 06/18/24

200 Wilbraham Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: William Metz

Seller: Kristen Adams

Date: 06/11/24

MONTGOMERY

Southampton Road

Montgomery, MA 01085

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Kbip LLC

Seller: Scarfo Construction Co. Inc.

Date: 06/14/24

PALMER

2118 Baptist Hill Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Melissa Beaumier

Seller: Eric B. Robertshaw

Date: 06/11/24

15 Bourne St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $283,000

Buyer: Michael Pinsonneault

Seller: David M. Piechota

Date: 06/12/24

6-8 Crest St.

Palmer, MA 01056

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Colton Skorupski

Seller: Peter P. Skorupski

Date: 06/13/24

14 Sasur St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: George Hirtle

Seller: Deborah J. Galinski

Date: 06/18/24

Springfield St., Lot 17

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Thomas J. Olszewski

Seller: Waclaw J. Bernard IRT

Date: 06/14/24

SPRINGFIELD

97 Alderman St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $540,000

Buyer: Katherine C. Toledo

Seller: Archimede L. Jerome

Date: 06/14/24

96 Almira Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Mirlande Georges

Seller: Matahari RT

Date: 06/14/24

21 Amherst St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Jaida Gresham

Seller: Dorothy M. Besaw-Woodall

Date: 06/20/24

131 Arvilla St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Bumberger, Arthur F., (Estate)

Date: 06/14/24

54 Athol St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Laura A. Marquez

Seller: Lezinski, Anthony, (Estate)

Date: 06/12/24

46 Bancroft St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $392,000

Buyer: Martin Ssekyewa

Seller: Onstar Properties AA LLC

Date: 06/12/24

62 Bartels St.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $323,800

Buyer: Claudia Muradian-Brubach

Seller: William V. Plourde

Date: 06/13/24

122 Benz St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $299,900

Buyer: Lourdes S. Townsend

Seller: Elaina A. Mendrala

Date: 06/10/24

111 Berard Circle

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Kristen Calkins

Seller: Peter A. Varley

Date: 06/13/24

Boston Road (SS)

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $4,722,707

Buyer: Bar CW Springfield LLC

Seller: Store Master Funding Xii

Date: 05/03/24

69 Brandon Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $177,500

Buyer: Skyspec LLC

Seller: Jason W. Brierley

Date: 06/17/24

29 Brickett St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Mercedes Dunkelly-Taylor

Seller: Nres LLC

Date: 06/18/24

124 Bristol St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $127,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Dorothy J. Mendenhall

Date: 06/17/24

32 Brittany Road

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $254,900

Buyer: Evelyn Solivan

Seller: Roger H. Cant

Date: 06/14/24

41 Brookdale Dr.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $1,150,000

Buyer: 41 Brookdale Drive LLC

Seller: Npn Realty LLC

Date: 06/18/24

23 Brooks St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Kadisha Velasquez

Seller: Jjj17 LLC

Date: 06/18/24

70 Buckingham St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $293,500

Buyer: Victoria B. Chance

Seller: Leon Woods

Date: 06/20/24

243 Central St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Paramount Grizzlies LLC

Seller: Lino Carrasquillo

Date: 06/10/24

60 Clayton St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $217,000

Buyer: Allan Comerbatch

Seller: 60 Clayton St. Land Trust

Date: 06/14/24

150 Cloran St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $163,800

Buyer: Stanwich Moratge Loan TI

Seller: Wanda Pierce

Date: 06/10/24

169 Cooper St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $161,000

Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC

Seller: Joseph L. Ceresa

Date: 06/14/24

98 Corey Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Mary Critelli

Seller: Elvin Ramos

Date: 06/14/24

92 Cornell St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $204,000

Buyer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Seller: TM Properties Inc.

Date: 06/18/24

80-82 Corona St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Northeast Capital LLC

Seller: Jennifer M. Ribeiro

Date: 06/20/24

74 Crystal Brook Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Tin Nguyen

Seller: Grahams Construction Inc.

Date: 06/11/24

158 Davis St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Dianne Tatro

Seller: Kimberly A. Dearing

Date: 06/14/24

107 Dorset St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $273,000

Buyer: Jessica L. Galdamez

Seller: SLC Associates LLC

Date: 06/13/24

31 East Allen Ridge Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $339,000

Buyer: Jaime Richter

Seller: Gail F. Purcell

Date: 06/14/24

336 Eastern Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Jake M. Ollmann

Seller: Jose O. Reyes-Santiago

Date: 06/20/24

90 Elijah St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Nkemdilim J. Anam

Seller: Elijah Street RT

Date: 06/13/24

29 Eton St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Gabrielle Rodzen

Seller: 29 Eton RT

Date: 06/12/24

62 Fargo St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Julio J. Bonilla-Jusino

Seller: Kristen R. Podziemski

Date: 06/10/24

42 Fenwick St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Nres LLC

Seller: Hall, Arnold C., (Estate)

Date: 06/20/24

184 Gardens Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $143,700

Buyer: Tascon Homes LLC

Seller: Jamie R. Martin

Date: 06/10/24

184 Gardens Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $167,000

Buyer: Aldo Properties LLC

Seller: Tascon Homes LLC

Date: 06/20/24

49 Jean Dr.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Khl Group

Seller: Diane M. Guihan

Date: 06/11/24

190 Kendall St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $146,230

Buyer: Mass. Detox Holdings LLC

Seller: Northeast Health Group Inc.

Date: 06/14/24

110 Kensington Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: First Landing Investments LLC

Seller: Lmo Realty LLC

Date: 06/18/24

110 Kensington Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $147,775

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: First Landing Investments LLC

Date: 06/18/24

38-40 Knollwood St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Jose O. Morales

Seller: Mary Perakis

Date: 06/10/24

154 Laconia St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $298,000

Buyer: Everett Washburne

Seller: Christopher G. Banas

Date: 06/14/24

111 Lakevilla Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Navjot Singh

Seller: Edwin O. Quiles

Date: 06/17/24

33 Littleton St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $362,500

Buyer: Nonye Madufor

Seller: Erica Pagan

Date: 06/10/24

34 Lorimer St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Desiree Velez

Seller: Emely Figueroa

Date: 06/10/24

24-26 Los Angeles St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $159,000

Buyer: Springfield Home Development LLC

Seller: Gregory D. Wilson

Date: 06/14/24

111 Magnolia Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Cliff A. Paredes

Seller: No Limit Assets LLC

Date: 06/18/24

99-101 Middlesex St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Jean Louis

Seller: Pfgc LLC

Date: 06/11/24

57 Oakwood Ter.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Manchester Enterprises LLC

Seller: Carleen V. Charles

Date: 06/13/24

2171 Page Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $249,000

Buyer: Victoria Guzman

Seller: Karen Edwards

Date: 06/17/24

90 Park Dr.

Springfield, MA 01106

Amount: $580,000

Buyer: David Tougias

Seller: James E. Fenlason

Date: 06/11/24

1883 Parker St.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Nathan Calebaugh

Seller: Chad White

Date: 06/13/24

23 Parkwood St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $378,000

Buyer: Lizbeth M. Del Toro-Mejias

Seller: Mishel Ahuatl

Date: 06/14/24

17 Pasadena St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $1,500,000

Buyer: Ortins Capital Partners Group LLC

Seller: Spring Park Prop Inc.

Date: 06/10/24

115 Piedmont St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Alexis Maldonado

Seller: Jesus M. Ortiz

Date: 06/14/24

45-47 Ranney St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Joanna C. Laghetto

Seller: Shannon M. Mann

Date: 06/10/24

59 Redfern Dr.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Tyasia M. James

Seller: Cortez, Luis, (Estate)

Date: 06/10/24

42 Riggold St.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Guilmar E. De Paz Ortega

Seller: Manuel Colon

Date: 06/12/24

84-86 Rittenhouse Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $363,000

Buyer: Steven Aguasvivas

Seller: John Ashmore

Date: 06/18/24

103 Santa Barbara St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $131,000

Buyer: Equity TCompany

Seller: Debra A. Allen

Date: 06/10/24

165 Sawmill Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $278,000

Buyer: Victoria A. Rodriguez

Seller: James Darosa

Date: 06/11/24

154 Shefford St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Nancy Mansour-Leigh

Seller: Joan M. Carlin

Date: 06/13/24

75-79 Sherman St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Andrea Ciano

Seller: Kec Properties LLC

Date: 06/14/24

33-35 Smith St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Lucas M. Herrera

Seller: Roberto Santos

Date: 06/14/24

184-186 Stafford St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Grit & Gratitude Wrestling

Seller: Crocker Building Co. Inc.

Date: 06/14/24

61 Stanhope Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Randall W. Bevan

Seller: Jacqueline Parker

Date: 06/10/24

824 Sumner Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Marie H. Danestan

Seller: Santiago R. Oliva

Date: 06/17/24

11 Sumner Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Michelle L. Ortiz

Seller: Alicia Lockwood

Date: 06/11/24

95 Victoria St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Jjj17 LLC

Seller: Angel Rodriguez

Date: 06/14/24

65 Wellington St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Kimberly Camilo-Santos

Seller: Jairo M. Rodriguez

Date: 06/17/24

182 Westbrook Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $305,900

Buyer: Mary L. Rasanen

Seller: Aaron R. Perreault

Date: 06/10/24

100-102 West Alvord St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $218,100

Buyer: Posiadlosc LLC

Seller: Huguette K. Williams

Date: 06/14/24

106 Weymouth St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Gretchen R. Drane

Seller: Stephanie L. Taylor

Date: 06/18/24

34-36 White St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: SH Properties LLC

Seller: Liquori, Vincenzo, (Estate)

Date: 06/14/24

192-198 White St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $1,500,000

Buyer: Ortins Capital Partners Group LLC

Seller: Spring Park Properties Inc.

Date: 06/10/24

17-19 Windsor St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Mlb Property Mgmt. LLC

Seller: Seajay Group LLC

Date: 06/11/24

1275 Worcester St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $316,000

Buyer: Victor A. Carillo Ramos

Seller: Lavotto Group LLC

Date: 06/14/24

SOUTHWICK

231 College Hwy.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Wes Properties LLC

Seller: Richard T. Zapponi

Date: 06/11/24

233 College Hwy.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Wes Properties LLC

Seller: Richard T. Zapponi

Date: 06/11/24

10 Dairy Lane

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $630,000

Buyer: Donnell G. Hart

Seller: Kevin Meder

Date: 06/10/24

39 Lakeview St.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: Grafton Lt

Seller: Kathleen R. Dziura

Date: 06/18/24

18 Silvergrass Lane

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $639,900

Buyer: Katherine C. Garvey

Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.

Date: 06/13/24

9 South Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Lauren K. Bolduc

Seller: Malcolm D. Debay

Date: 06/13/24

3 White St.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $735,000

Buyer: Tyler Wild

Seller: Timothy Blais

Date: 06/12/24

WALES

22 Tiderman Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Devin Weidler

Seller: Jody Weidler

Date: 06/12/24

WEST SPRINGFIELD

37 East School St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $292,000

Buyer: Emil Lachinov

Seller: Reinaldo Rivera

Date: 06/18/24

10 Elizabeth St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $309,000

Buyer: Mark E. Gehring

Seller: Joseph Switzler

Date: 06/17/24

54-56 Elm Circle

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $379,000

Buyer: Arshad Mehmood

Seller: Amjad Real Estate LLC

Date: 06/17/24

17 George St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $307,000

Buyer: Sara Tleis

Seller: Mahmoud Jnaed

Date: 06/14/24

110 New Bridge St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Krishna Kharel

Seller: Mahendra Bhattarai

Date: 06/20/24

89 Silver St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Noel V. Martinez

Seller: Joseph E. Brown

Date: 06/20/24

WESTFIELD

55 Apple Orchard Heights

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $560,500

Buyer: Syed S. Abbas

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 06/14/24

147 Barbara St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Juanita Veveros

Seller: Joseph P. Pouliot

Date: 06/14/24

289 City View Blvd.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $491,000

Buyer: Brandon D. Fraichard

Seller: Joseph J. Garlo

Date: 06/18/24

27 East Bartlett St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Evghenii Covileac

Seller: Louis J. Siano

Date: 06/17/24

102 Falley Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $376,214

Buyer: Alice Mosijchuk

Seller: Francisco R. Matos

Date: 06/10/24

71 Flynn Meadow Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $760,000

Buyer: Viorika Nelson

Seller: Michael P. Morin

Date: 06/12/24

207 Granville Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $490,000

Buyer: Tyler D. Hess

Seller: John M. Callahan

Date: 06/14/24

17 Green Ave

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Peter Lutaya

Seller: Dlemelin Property Management LLC

Date: 06/11/24

125 Medieros Way

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $605,000

Buyer: Forest Family Real Estate LLC

Seller: Cygnus Properties LLC

Date: 06/13/24

815 North Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $595,000

Buyer: 815 North Road LLC

Seller: Onsite Mammography LLC

Date: 06/13/24

969 Southampton Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $1,800,000

Buyer: 969 & 979 Southampton Road

Seller: Denardo Realty LLC

Date: 06/12/24

979 Southampton Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $1,800,000

Buyer: 969 & 979 Southampton Road

Seller: Denardo Realty LLC

Date: 06/12/24

295 Valley View Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Kevin Cloonan

Seller: Scot W. Brzoska

Date: 06/18/24

21 West Glen Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $505,000

Buyer: Maria Vancini

Seller: Dennis P. Mayhew

Date: 06/14/24

278 Western Ave

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Jessie E. Pratt

Seller: Jeffrey T. Pratt

Date: 06/14/24

WILBRAHAM

21 Bittersweet Lane

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $690,000

Buyer: David M. Blumenstiel

Seller: Santosh Puri

Date: 06/20/24

26 Carla Lane

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $730,000

Buyer: Haroon Balwa

Seller: Burt H. Fahy

Date: 06/17/24

19 Hunting Lane

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $196,560

Buyer: Blas J. Nunez

Seller: Fumi Realty Inc.

Date: 06/11/24

166 Manchonis Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $297,000

Buyer: Tony J. Ribeiro

Seller: Marcel Nunes

Date: 06/14/24

100 Sandalwood Dr., Lot 100

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $493,885

Buyer: Danielle L. Beaulieu

Seller: AC Homebuilding LLC

Date: 06/14/24

424 Soule Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Ethan J. Eady

Seller: Anne Jacque

Date: 06/17/24

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

117 Chestnut St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Jennifer J. Meyer

Seller: Lasalle, David E., (Estate)

Date: 06/18/24

8 Foxglove Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: Jessica Muskin-Pierret

Seller: Hilda M. Puente

Date: 06/14/24

10 Hitching Post Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $535,000

Buyer: Charles Dana

Seller: Karen L. Ching

Date: 06/20/24

435 Market Hill Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $735,000

Buyer: Ellen Broselow

Seller: Carol Connare

Date: 06/14/24

874 North Pleasant St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $615,000

Buyer: Eawoftd LLC

Seller: Sbd RET

Date: 06/10/24

14 Nutting Ave.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $740,000

Buyer: Xiaowei Chen

Seller: Carlos Santiago

Date: 06/17/24

41 Shays St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $850,000

Buyer: Danielle A. Bochneak

Seller: Sabine H. Cray RET

Date: 06/18/24

319 West St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Michael Lee

Seller: Christopher L. Price

Date: 06/18/24

55 Woodlot Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $836,000

Buyer: Sunghoon Lee

Seller: Nathan K. Smith

Date: 06/13/24

BELCHERTOWN

70 Aldrich St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $438,000

Buyer: Yandle Kuo

Seller: Patrick S. Fitzgerald

Date: 06/17/24

271 Hamilton St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Dennis J. O’Connor

Seller: Leah Lamoureux

Date: 06/12/24

41 Oasis Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $662,500

Buyer: Timothy Drost

Seller: Melissa A. Madden

Date: 06/18/24

19 Old Amherst Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Yunjuang Seo

Seller: Robert J. Carroll

Date: 06/17/24

56 Poole Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $173,250

Buyer: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.

Seller: Timothy A. Stoltz

Date: 06/20/24

163 Ware Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Kam C. Lau

Seller: William J. Sordillo

Date: 06/17/24

24 West St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: George W. Braid

Seller: Yuk S. Chan

Date: 06/20/24

EASTHAMPTON

1 Autumn Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $720,000

Buyer: Patrica Crowley

Seller: Karen S. Kuhr

Date: 06/10/24

4 East Green St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Matthew S. Gardner

Seller: Lisa A. Darragh

Date: 06/17/24

100 Line St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Amanda Sharron

Seller: Philip Leblanc

Date: 06/14/24

265 Loudville Road

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $375,400

Buyer: Melanie Conklin

Seller: Wendy Kirby

Date: 06/18/24

GRANBY

51 Kendall St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $307,000

Buyer: Justin E. Fuglestad

Seller: Veitenheimer, Ruby C., (Estate)

Date: 06/10/24

140 School St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $465,000

Buyer: Nicole M. McKinstry

Seller: Elaine M. Chaloux

Date: 06/14/24

7 School St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Michelle Bushey

Seller: John D. Giroux

Date: 06/12/24

HATFIELD

7 Dwight St.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Robert Vollinger

Seller: Marilyn L. Fifield

Date: 06/14/24

470 Main St.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $537,500

Buyer: Daniel J. Jacques

Seller: Mark E. Kelleher

Date: 06/13/24

8 Molloy Ave.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $237,500

Buyer: Chenvert Properties LLC

Seller: Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB9

Date: 06/20/24

HUNTINGTON

121 County Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Gordon M. Richardson

Seller: Richarrson NT

Date: 06/18/24

Thomas Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Thomas Road Land Trust

Seller: David P. Baillargeon

Date: 06/17/24

Thomas Road (off)

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: David P. Baillargeon

Seller: David P. Baillargeon

Date: 06/17/24

MIDDLEFIELD

153 Skyline Trail

Middlefield, MA 01243

Amount: $302,000

Buyer: Matthew J. Clayton

Seller: Denise M. Lucas

Date: 06/10/24

NORTHAMPTON

119 Bridge Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $594,475

Buyer: Leah Varsano

Seller: Thomas Sadoski

Date: 06/18/24

392 Bridge St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Mark L. Mervine

Seller: Gena M. Downey LT

Date: 06/14/24

17 Harrison Ave

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $407,500

Buyer: Jeffrey T. Barton

Seller: Renee S. Westein

Date: 06/13/24

84 Longview Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Colin D. Chickles

Seller: Minh H. Le

Date: 06/14/24

24 Massasoit St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $915,000

Buyer: Pamela Rosen

Seller: Elliot Fratkn RET

Date: 06/20/24

24 Murphy Ter.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $455,000

Buyer: Susan B. Edelstein

Seller: Bettie F. Farber

Date: 06/10/24

111 Prospect St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $1,075,000

Buyer: Georgia N. Crump

Seller: Deevia C. Patel

Date: 06/20/24

311 Prospect St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $930,000

Buyer: Shira Bettinger LT

Seller: Lindsay Hunter

Date: 06/10/24

31 South Park Ter.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $725,000

Buyer: Steven R. Roszko

Seller: D. J. Narkewicz & Y. Mikich

Date: 06/14/24

160 South St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $775,000

Buyer: Dexter D. Dong

Seller: Marjorie A. Shearer

Date: 06/12/24

11 Valley St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $640,000

Buyer: Ingrid R. Gugler

Seller: Equity TCom

Date: 06/20/24

8 Villone Dr.

Northampton, MA 01053

Amount: $1,400,000

Buyer: Kirkpatrick Realty LLC

Seller: Dtj Properties LLC

Date: 06/14/24

SOUTH HADLEY

11 Central Ave

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $419,000

Buyer: Hannah Laue

Seller: Elias D. Os

Date: 06/10/24

15 Tampa St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Joshua M. Kranz

Seller: Jaswinder Kour

Date: 06/10/24

11 Wildwood Lane

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $470,000

Buyer: Edwin Quiles

Seller: Dubuc, Michael J., (Estate)

Date: 06/17/24

21 Yale St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $291,000

Buyer: Quentin S. Amrani

Seller: Sarah G. Ritchie

Date: 06/17/24

SOUTHAMPTON

29 Bluemer Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Mary Britton

Seller: Rgb Idustries Inc

Date: 06/14/24

23 College Hwy.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $975,000

Buyer: Yellowbrick Property LLC

Seller: Truehart Inc.

Date: 06/18/24

19 Duggan Lane

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $595,000

Buyer: James Barry

Seller: Alexander Kozodoy

Date: 06/10/24

Fomer Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Holyoke W. Works

Seller: Scott Cebula

Date: 06/18/24

6 Laurie Dr.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $585,000

Buyer: Garry L. Parks

Seller: Mark E. Challet

Date: 06/17/24

Southampton Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Kbip LLC

Seller: Scarfo Construction Co. Inc.

Date: 06/14/24

52 Valley Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $342,000

Buyer: Alexppark LLC

Seller: Joyce E. Bard

Date: 06/12/24

WARE

123 Bacon Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Yaojun Liu

Seller: Cun S. Chen

Date: 06/18/24

21 Old Belchertown Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $282,044

Buyer: Mortgage Assets Mgmts. Series I

Seller: Daigle, Claire C., (Estate)

Date: 06/12/24

15 Sherman Hill Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $437,500

Buyer: Wesley D. Mariere

Seller: Christopher A. Hubbard

Date: 06/12/24

32-34 South St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Adcc100 LLC

Seller: Depina & Saintil Investments LLC

Date: 06/17/24

72 West St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Crystal Brown

Seller: Scott M. Fortin

Date: 06/17/24

WORTHINGTON

153 Kinnebrook Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $729,000

Buyer: Mark E. Challet

Seller: Fisk FT

Date: 06/17/24