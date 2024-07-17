Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
DEERFIELD
24 Elm St.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $244,790
Buyer: Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust
Seller: Wallace A. Turner
Date: 06/05/24
93 Sugarloaf St.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $465,000
Buyer: Emma R. Washburn
Seller: Olszewski Sugarloaf Realty
Date: 06/20/24
GREENFIELD
37 Congress St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Kristi L. Ceccarossi
Seller: William D. Spencer
Date: 06/20/24
7 Conway Dr.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Eric Lemm
Seller: Hayley L. Gilmore
Date: 06/20/24
50 Highland Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $537,000
Buyer: James M. Sexton
Seller: Howell Chickering RET
Date: 06/11/24
14 Myers Farm Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Andrew Conant
Seller: Davin R. Tomlinson
Date: 06/12/24
18 Orchard St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Aidan McKenna
Seller: Elizabeth Keitel TR
Date: 06/20/24
119 Shelburne Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $308,000
Buyer: Jeffrey Bengtson
Seller: Shawn S. Fitzherbert
Date: 06/13/24
215 Wells St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: DSK Real Estate LLC
Seller: Judith B. Stein RET
Date: 06/12/24
MONTAGUE
13 Coolidge Ave.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $307,500
Buyer: Timothy Sheperd
Seller: Rudolph A. Herzig
Date: 06/14/24
91 Taylor Hill Road
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $890,000
Buyer: Zoe C. Abram
Seller: Ann R. Leschen-Lindell
Date: 06/13/24
185 Wendell Road
Montague, MA 01349
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Dowty FT
Seller: Lisa R. Sweeney
Date: 06/14/24
NEW SAL1EM
337 Wendell Road
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Daniel H. Lewis
Seller: Donna M. Ballantine
Date: 06/10/24
NORTHFIELD
862 Old Wendell Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $545,000
Buyer: Michael Townsley
Seller: William A. Richardson
Date: 06/18/24
ORANGE
25 Beacon St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Finlay Stewart
Seller: Cheryl A. Young
Date: 06/11/24
230 East River St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Molly J. Melanson
Seller: William H. Gale
Date: 06/17/24
Lake Ave.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Willow St. LLC
Seller: Joshua L. Dodge
Date: 06/14/24
100 Oaklawn Ave.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $294,000
Buyer: Ryan Hulbert
Seller: Jamison E. Kahn
Date: 06/11/24
118 Putnam St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Russell Bilodeau
Seller: Zacchary M. Peele
Date: 06/14/24
SHUTESBURY
315 Montague Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $427,000
Buyer: Adam V. Wellen
Seller: J. G. Bernhard TR
Date: 06/12/24
SUNDERLAND
142 Hadley Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $645,000
Buyer: Raymond Caron
Seller: Keith A. Rehbein
Date: 06/20/24
19 Meadowbrook Dr.
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $535,000
Buyer: George Delomonte
Seller: Sunghoon Lee
Date: 06/18/24
194 Montague Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $785,000
Buyer: Todd D. Sikorski
Seller: Steven D. Chamberlin RET
Date: 06/11/24
70 Plumtree Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $509,000
Buyer: Dallas Hubert
Seller: Robert L. Hesseltine FT
Date: 06/13/24
WHATELY
105 Webber Road
Whately, MA 01093
Amount: $173,300
Buyer: Michael Busa
Seller: Michael R. Sorrell 2022 TR
Date: 06/14/24
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
32 Elizabeth St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Michael Godek
Seller: Melissa A. Dargon
Date: 06/13/24
260 Elm St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Samantha L. Morin
Seller: Kimberly J. Hayes
Date: 06/17/24
15 Hillcrest St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Stefani Ruane
Seller: Sareen Properties LLC
Date: 06/14/24
69 Parkedge Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: James Ottino
Seller: Thomas D. Sharpe
Date: 06/20/24
60 Parker St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $330,500
Buyer: Vyacheslav Babinov
Seller: Patricia L. Cyranowski
Date: 06/14/24
BLANDFORD
11 Brookman Dr.
Blandford, MA 01008
Amount: $647,000
Buyer: Calvin Wineland
Seller: F. K. & Frances E. Fedor FT
Date: 06/12/24
15 Brookman Dr.
Blandford, MA 01008
Amount: $647,000
Buyer: Calvin Wineland
Seller: F. K. & Frances E. Fedor FT
Date: 06/12/24
BRIMFIELD
102 Wales Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Gabriell M. Marquez
Seller: Steven Hin
Date: 06/18/24
CHESTER
400 US Route 20
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Jane J. White
Seller: Hoppe, Siegfried, (Estate)
Date: 06/18/24
CHICOPEE
78 Alfred St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $261,000
Buyer: Gladys Betancourt
Seller: Hein, Egon, (Estate)
Date: 06/13/24
28 Amherst St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Clifton Barchard
Seller: Alexus N. Emond
Date: 06/14/24
32 Carter Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Analeh Kisol
Seller: Hilton, Ann Marie, (Estate)
Date: 06/20/24
48 Clairmont Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $312,500
Buyer: Michael Rohrbacher
Seller: Brett M. Salamon
Date: 06/17/24
130 Delaney Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Stephanie R. Pacinella
Seller: Cassidy Carpenter
Date: 06/17/24
186 Grattan St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $1,350,000
Buyer: Green Holdings LLC
Seller: 186-194 Grattan St. TR
Date: 06/12/24
194 Grattan St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $1,350,000
Buyer: Green Holdings LLC
Seller: 186-194 Grattan St. TR
Date: 06/12/24
373 Hampden St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Hector M. Matias
Seller: Livingwater Capital LLC
Date: 06/12/24
36 Harrington Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: James R. Vieu
Seller: Kimberly Dout
Date: 06/14/24
1697 Memorial Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Long Huynh
Seller: Stephanie S. Crews
Date: 06/20/24
43 Monroe St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Thomas J. Tetrault
Seller: Donnell G. Hart
Date: 06/10/24
189 Montgomery St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Alfredo Lopez
Seller: Erin L. Barrett
Date: 06/17/24
78 Narragansett Blvd.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $271,000
Buyer: Elizabeth F. Ortiz
Seller: Roger Strange
Date: 06/18/24
1040 Sheridan St.
Chicopee, MA 01022
Amount: $6,500,000
Buyer: Sheridan Industrial Park LP
Seller: A3 Sheridan LLC
Date: 06/14/24
640 Springfield St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $610,000
Buyer: Epoch Ambulance LLC
Seller: Paul A. Teta
Date: 06/18/24
83 Thomas St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $362,500
Buyer: Maxim Morozov
Seller: Joel M. Radner
Date: 06/10/24
1715 Westover Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $157,000
Buyer: Christopher Duprey
Seller: Duval, Donna M., (Estate)
Date: 06/14/24
EAST LONGMEADOW
462 Chestnut St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Vernard Mercader
Seller: Arvind K. Sundaram
Date: 06/11/24
21 Clover Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $722,950
Buyer: David S. Drobner
Seller: D. R. Chestnut LLC
Date: 06/20/24
32 Deer Run Ter.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: Brian T. Houser
Seller: John P. Swienton
Date: 06/14/24
115 Franconia Circle
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Lauren McDonough
Seller: Thomas G. Bedard
Date: 06/20/24
47 Hillside Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Blais M. Guzman
Seller: Robert V. Jones
Date: 06/12/24
41 Rural Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Katherine Burke
Seller: Timothy Giguere
Date: 06/20/24
160 Stonehill Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $620,000
Buyer: Thomas Ogoley
Seller: Michael J. Wilkins
Date: 06/14/24
26 Woodlawn St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: William R. Bazin
Seller: Andrew Hillson
Date: 06/14/24
HAMPDEN
116 Scantic Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $512,300
Buyer: Aaron Perreault
Seller: Bernadette A. Parker
Date: 06/10/24
76 Valleyview Dr.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $351,000
Buyer: Erikas Manerskas
Seller: Claudia Muradian-Brubach
Date: 06/13/24
HOLLAND
26 Hamilton Dr.
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $302,500
Buyer: Derek Sorel
Seller: Kenneth P. Cook
Date: 06/14/24
3 Inlet Dr.
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Tnf Investment LLC
Seller: Ryan P. Murphy
Date: 06/14/24
35 Lakeridge Dr.
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Kenneth P. Cook
Seller: Daniel G. Fetko
Date: 06/14/24
33 Lee Ave.
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $810,000
Buyer: Aimee R. Kelly
Seller: Brian Scully
Date: 06/20/24
HOLYOKE
146 Allyn St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $366,500
Buyer: Benjamin Young
Seller: Corey R. Nimmer
Date: 06/20/24
61-1/2 Arthur St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $292,500
Buyer: George J. Bushey
Seller: Leahy, William F., (Estate)
Date: 06/14/24
193 Bemis Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Marianne G. O’Leary
Seller: William J. O’Brien
Date: 06/18/24
35 Downing Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Laura M. Ferriter
Seller: Charles R. Hausmann
Date: 06/18/24
49 Howard St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $148,000
Buyer: Real Estate Investment Northeast LLC
Seller: B. & B. Realty Partners LLC
Date: 06/11/24
317-319 Linden St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Wayne Steed
Seller: Francisco M. Ramos
Date: 06/14/24
720 Main St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Road Star Express Inc.
Seller: Holyoke News Co. Inc.
Date: 06/14/24
76 Merrick Ave
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $261,900
Buyer: Erica Bradley
Seller: Jolly Jr., Robert W., (Estate)
Date: 06/11/24
79 Mountain Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $393,000
Buyer: Emmett Higley
Seller: James Kuzeja
Date: 06/17/24
601 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Tawandah Musengi
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 06/10/24
12 Pinehurst Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $347,000
Buyer: Jessica Johnson
Seller: Caitlin Marquis
Date: 06/20/24
191 Southampton Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Matthew A. Still
Seller: Robert W. Simpson
Date: 06/20/24
216 West Franklin St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $234,900
Buyer: Joshua J. Abbott Salazar
Seller: Federal National Mortgage Assn.
Date: 06/14/24
LONGMEADOW
73 Bel Air Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Quynh Nguyen
Seller: Nres LLC
Date: 06/10/24
102 Belleclaire Ave
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $499,999
Buyer: Stephen H. Weigant
Seller: Rebecca L. Wales-Szyluk
Date: 06/13/24
54 Chatham Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $530,000
Buyer: Robert P. Ide
Seller: Stanley J. Poltack
Date: 06/14/24
19 Edgemont St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Patrick J. Murray
Seller: Haemin Lee
Date: 06/14/24
141 Green Hill Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Alexis Rodriguez
Seller: Denise A. Monday
Date: 06/13/24
26 Magnolia Circle
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $695,000
Buyer: Harun Bayindir
Seller: Shahnaz B. Bozorgzadeh
Date: 06/14/24
6 Maplewood St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $448,000
Buyer: Eileen R. Cohen RET
Seller: Kevin P. Sterling
Date: 06/17/24
319 Merriweather Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $570,000
Buyer: Moochul Shin
Seller: Victor I. Shinsky
Date: 06/20/24
167 Pendleton Lane
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $1,315,000
Buyer: Sarah S. Yi
Seller: Eva M. Santaniello RET
Date: 06/10/24
27 South Park Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: John Weaver
Seller: Nathan J. Hogan
Date: 06/14/24
67 Warren Ter.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $332,000
Buyer: Tetyana Buescher
Seller: Stephanie L. Walker
Date: 06/14/24
12 White Oaks Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $589,900
Buyer: Nicholas Huanca
Seller: Quercus Properties LLC
Date: 06/20/24
70 Williamsburg Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $782,500
Buyer: Vijayakumar Paramasivam
Seller: Sarah M. Maniaci
Date: 06/18/24
LUDLOW
217 Cady St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $252,000
Buyer: David J. Del Tatto
Seller: Zachary P. Button
Date: 06/17/24
8 Daisy Lane
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $535,000
Buyer: Emily Stulgis
Seller: Susan A. Theriault
Date: 06/17/24
405 Fuller St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Jia Zheng
Seller: Scott Falconer
Date: 06/20/24
572 Lyon St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Manuel A. Carreira
Seller: Debora P. Barreto
Date: 06/18/24
5 Marion Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $211,729
Buyer: Summit Ridge Builders Inc.
Seller: Miner, Dean Allan, (Estate)
Date: 06/14/24
721 Moore St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Stephanie Taylor
Seller: Stephen W. Ricardi
Date: 06/18/24
123 Ray St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Vanessa E. Demarco
Seller: Allison M. Jessup
Date: 06/10/24
Turning Leaf Road, Lot 83
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $164,900
Buyer: Christopher S. Blondek
Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC
Date: 06/14/24
759 West St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $569,900
Buyer: Tran K. Nguyen
Seller: Olga Lebedinskaya
Date: 06/10/24
MONSON
300 Main St.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $358,000
Buyer: Thomas Palazzi
Seller: Nathan R. Olson
Date: 06/14/24
20 Upper Hampden Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Christopher Bruce
Seller: Guertin, Richard E., (Estate)
Date: 06/18/24
200 Wilbraham Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: William Metz
Seller: Kristen Adams
Date: 06/11/24
MONTGOMERY
Southampton Road
Montgomery, MA 01085
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Kbip LLC
Seller: Scarfo Construction Co. Inc.
Date: 06/14/24
PALMER
2118 Baptist Hill Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Melissa Beaumier
Seller: Eric B. Robertshaw
Date: 06/11/24
15 Bourne St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $283,000
Buyer: Michael Pinsonneault
Seller: David M. Piechota
Date: 06/12/24
6-8 Crest St.
Palmer, MA 01056
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Colton Skorupski
Seller: Peter P. Skorupski
Date: 06/13/24
14 Sasur St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: George Hirtle
Seller: Deborah J. Galinski
Date: 06/18/24
Springfield St., Lot 17
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Thomas J. Olszewski
Seller: Waclaw J. Bernard IRT
Date: 06/14/24
SPRINGFIELD
97 Alderman St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $540,000
Buyer: Katherine C. Toledo
Seller: Archimede L. Jerome
Date: 06/14/24
96 Almira Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Mirlande Georges
Seller: Matahari RT
Date: 06/14/24
21 Amherst St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Jaida Gresham
Seller: Dorothy M. Besaw-Woodall
Date: 06/20/24
131 Arvilla St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Bumberger, Arthur F., (Estate)
Date: 06/14/24
54 Athol St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Laura A. Marquez
Seller: Lezinski, Anthony, (Estate)
Date: 06/12/24
46 Bancroft St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $392,000
Buyer: Martin Ssekyewa
Seller: Onstar Properties AA LLC
Date: 06/12/24
62 Bartels St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $323,800
Buyer: Claudia Muradian-Brubach
Seller: William V. Plourde
Date: 06/13/24
122 Benz St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $299,900
Buyer: Lourdes S. Townsend
Seller: Elaina A. Mendrala
Date: 06/10/24
111 Berard Circle
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Kristen Calkins
Seller: Peter A. Varley
Date: 06/13/24
Boston Road (SS)
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $4,722,707
Buyer: Bar CW Springfield LLC
Seller: Store Master Funding Xii
Date: 05/03/24
69 Brandon Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $177,500
Buyer: Skyspec LLC
Seller: Jason W. Brierley
Date: 06/17/24
29 Brickett St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Mercedes Dunkelly-Taylor
Seller: Nres LLC
Date: 06/18/24
124 Bristol St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $127,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Dorothy J. Mendenhall
Date: 06/17/24
32 Brittany Road
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $254,900
Buyer: Evelyn Solivan
Seller: Roger H. Cant
Date: 06/14/24
41 Brookdale Dr.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $1,150,000
Buyer: 41 Brookdale Drive LLC
Seller: Npn Realty LLC
Date: 06/18/24
23 Brooks St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Kadisha Velasquez
Seller: Jjj17 LLC
Date: 06/18/24
70 Buckingham St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $293,500
Buyer: Victoria B. Chance
Seller: Leon Woods
Date: 06/20/24
243 Central St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Paramount Grizzlies LLC
Seller: Lino Carrasquillo
Date: 06/10/24
60 Clayton St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $217,000
Buyer: Allan Comerbatch
Seller: 60 Clayton St. Land Trust
Date: 06/14/24
150 Cloran St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $163,800
Buyer: Stanwich Moratge Loan TI
Seller: Wanda Pierce
Date: 06/10/24
169 Cooper St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $161,000
Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC
Seller: Joseph L. Ceresa
Date: 06/14/24
98 Corey Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Mary Critelli
Seller: Elvin Ramos
Date: 06/14/24
92 Cornell St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $204,000
Buyer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Seller: TM Properties Inc.
Date: 06/18/24
80-82 Corona St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Northeast Capital LLC
Seller: Jennifer M. Ribeiro
Date: 06/20/24
74 Crystal Brook Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Tin Nguyen
Seller: Grahams Construction Inc.
Date: 06/11/24
158 Davis St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Dianne Tatro
Seller: Kimberly A. Dearing
Date: 06/14/24
107 Dorset St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $273,000
Buyer: Jessica L. Galdamez
Seller: SLC Associates LLC
Date: 06/13/24
31 East Allen Ridge Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $339,000
Buyer: Jaime Richter
Seller: Gail F. Purcell
Date: 06/14/24
336 Eastern Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Jake M. Ollmann
Seller: Jose O. Reyes-Santiago
Date: 06/20/24
90 Elijah St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Nkemdilim J. Anam
Seller: Elijah Street RT
Date: 06/13/24
29 Eton St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Gabrielle Rodzen
Seller: 29 Eton RT
Date: 06/12/24
62 Fargo St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Julio J. Bonilla-Jusino
Seller: Kristen R. Podziemski
Date: 06/10/24
42 Fenwick St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Nres LLC
Seller: Hall, Arnold C., (Estate)
Date: 06/20/24
184 Gardens Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $143,700
Buyer: Tascon Homes LLC
Seller: Jamie R. Martin
Date: 06/10/24
184 Gardens Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $167,000
Buyer: Aldo Properties LLC
Seller: Tascon Homes LLC
Date: 06/20/24
49 Jean Dr.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Khl Group
Seller: Diane M. Guihan
Date: 06/11/24
190 Kendall St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $146,230
Buyer: Mass. Detox Holdings LLC
Seller: Northeast Health Group Inc.
Date: 06/14/24
110 Kensington Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: First Landing Investments LLC
Seller: Lmo Realty LLC
Date: 06/18/24
110 Kensington Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $147,775
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: First Landing Investments LLC
Date: 06/18/24
38-40 Knollwood St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Jose O. Morales
Seller: Mary Perakis
Date: 06/10/24
154 Laconia St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $298,000
Buyer: Everett Washburne
Seller: Christopher G. Banas
Date: 06/14/24
111 Lakevilla Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Navjot Singh
Seller: Edwin O. Quiles
Date: 06/17/24
33 Littleton St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $362,500
Buyer: Nonye Madufor
Seller: Erica Pagan
Date: 06/10/24
34 Lorimer St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Desiree Velez
Seller: Emely Figueroa
Date: 06/10/24
24-26 Los Angeles St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $159,000
Buyer: Springfield Home Development LLC
Seller: Gregory D. Wilson
Date: 06/14/24
111 Magnolia Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Cliff A. Paredes
Seller: No Limit Assets LLC
Date: 06/18/24
99-101 Middlesex St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Jean Louis
Seller: Pfgc LLC
Date: 06/11/24
57 Oakwood Ter.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Manchester Enterprises LLC
Seller: Carleen V. Charles
Date: 06/13/24
2171 Page Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $249,000
Buyer: Victoria Guzman
Seller: Karen Edwards
Date: 06/17/24
90 Park Dr.
Springfield, MA 01106
Amount: $580,000
Buyer: David Tougias
Seller: James E. Fenlason
Date: 06/11/24
1883 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Nathan Calebaugh
Seller: Chad White
Date: 06/13/24
23 Parkwood St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $378,000
Buyer: Lizbeth M. Del Toro-Mejias
Seller: Mishel Ahuatl
Date: 06/14/24
17 Pasadena St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $1,500,000
Buyer: Ortins Capital Partners Group LLC
Seller: Spring Park Prop Inc.
Date: 06/10/24
115 Piedmont St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Alexis Maldonado
Seller: Jesus M. Ortiz
Date: 06/14/24
45-47 Ranney St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Joanna C. Laghetto
Seller: Shannon M. Mann
Date: 06/10/24
59 Redfern Dr.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Tyasia M. James
Seller: Cortez, Luis, (Estate)
Date: 06/10/24
42 Riggold St.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Guilmar E. De Paz Ortega
Seller: Manuel Colon
Date: 06/12/24
84-86 Rittenhouse Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $363,000
Buyer: Steven Aguasvivas
Seller: John Ashmore
Date: 06/18/24
103 Santa Barbara St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $131,000
Buyer: Equity TCompany
Seller: Debra A. Allen
Date: 06/10/24
165 Sawmill Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $278,000
Buyer: Victoria A. Rodriguez
Seller: James Darosa
Date: 06/11/24
154 Shefford St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Nancy Mansour-Leigh
Seller: Joan M. Carlin
Date: 06/13/24
75-79 Sherman St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Andrea Ciano
Seller: Kec Properties LLC
Date: 06/14/24
33-35 Smith St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Lucas M. Herrera
Seller: Roberto Santos
Date: 06/14/24
184-186 Stafford St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Grit & Gratitude Wrestling
Seller: Crocker Building Co. Inc.
Date: 06/14/24
61 Stanhope Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Randall W. Bevan
Seller: Jacqueline Parker
Date: 06/10/24
824 Sumner Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Marie H. Danestan
Seller: Santiago R. Oliva
Date: 06/17/24
11 Sumner Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Michelle L. Ortiz
Seller: Alicia Lockwood
Date: 06/11/24
95 Victoria St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Jjj17 LLC
Seller: Angel Rodriguez
Date: 06/14/24
65 Wellington St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Kimberly Camilo-Santos
Seller: Jairo M. Rodriguez
Date: 06/17/24
182 Westbrook Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $305,900
Buyer: Mary L. Rasanen
Seller: Aaron R. Perreault
Date: 06/10/24
100-102 West Alvord St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $218,100
Buyer: Posiadlosc LLC
Seller: Huguette K. Williams
Date: 06/14/24
106 Weymouth St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Gretchen R. Drane
Seller: Stephanie L. Taylor
Date: 06/18/24
34-36 White St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: SH Properties LLC
Seller: Liquori, Vincenzo, (Estate)
Date: 06/14/24
192-198 White St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $1,500,000
Buyer: Ortins Capital Partners Group LLC
Seller: Spring Park Properties Inc.
Date: 06/10/24
17-19 Windsor St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Mlb Property Mgmt. LLC
Seller: Seajay Group LLC
Date: 06/11/24
1275 Worcester St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $316,000
Buyer: Victor A. Carillo Ramos
Seller: Lavotto Group LLC
Date: 06/14/24
SOUTHWICK
231 College Hwy.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Wes Properties LLC
Seller: Richard T. Zapponi
Date: 06/11/24
233 College Hwy.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Wes Properties LLC
Seller: Richard T. Zapponi
Date: 06/11/24
10 Dairy Lane
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $630,000
Buyer: Donnell G. Hart
Seller: Kevin Meder
Date: 06/10/24
39 Lakeview St.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $750,000
Buyer: Grafton Lt
Seller: Kathleen R. Dziura
Date: 06/18/24
18 Silvergrass Lane
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $639,900
Buyer: Katherine C. Garvey
Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.
Date: 06/13/24
9 South Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Lauren K. Bolduc
Seller: Malcolm D. Debay
Date: 06/13/24
3 White St.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $735,000
Buyer: Tyler Wild
Seller: Timothy Blais
Date: 06/12/24
WALES
22 Tiderman Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Devin Weidler
Seller: Jody Weidler
Date: 06/12/24
WEST SPRINGFIELD
37 East School St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $292,000
Buyer: Emil Lachinov
Seller: Reinaldo Rivera
Date: 06/18/24
10 Elizabeth St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $309,000
Buyer: Mark E. Gehring
Seller: Joseph Switzler
Date: 06/17/24
54-56 Elm Circle
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $379,000
Buyer: Arshad Mehmood
Seller: Amjad Real Estate LLC
Date: 06/17/24
17 George St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $307,000
Buyer: Sara Tleis
Seller: Mahmoud Jnaed
Date: 06/14/24
110 New Bridge St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Krishna Kharel
Seller: Mahendra Bhattarai
Date: 06/20/24
89 Silver St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Noel V. Martinez
Seller: Joseph E. Brown
Date: 06/20/24
WESTFIELD
55 Apple Orchard Heights
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $560,500
Buyer: Syed S. Abbas
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 06/14/24
147 Barbara St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Juanita Veveros
Seller: Joseph P. Pouliot
Date: 06/14/24
289 City View Blvd.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $491,000
Buyer: Brandon D. Fraichard
Seller: Joseph J. Garlo
Date: 06/18/24
27 East Bartlett St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Evghenii Covileac
Seller: Louis J. Siano
Date: 06/17/24
102 Falley Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $376,214
Buyer: Alice Mosijchuk
Seller: Francisco R. Matos
Date: 06/10/24
71 Flynn Meadow Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $760,000
Buyer: Viorika Nelson
Seller: Michael P. Morin
Date: 06/12/24
207 Granville Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Tyler D. Hess
Seller: John M. Callahan
Date: 06/14/24
17 Green Ave
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Peter Lutaya
Seller: Dlemelin Property Management LLC
Date: 06/11/24
125 Medieros Way
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $605,000
Buyer: Forest Family Real Estate LLC
Seller: Cygnus Properties LLC
Date: 06/13/24
815 North Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $595,000
Buyer: 815 North Road LLC
Seller: Onsite Mammography LLC
Date: 06/13/24
969 Southampton Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $1,800,000
Buyer: 969 & 979 Southampton Road
Seller: Denardo Realty LLC
Date: 06/12/24
979 Southampton Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $1,800,000
Buyer: 969 & 979 Southampton Road
Seller: Denardo Realty LLC
Date: 06/12/24
295 Valley View Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Kevin Cloonan
Seller: Scot W. Brzoska
Date: 06/18/24
21 West Glen Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $505,000
Buyer: Maria Vancini
Seller: Dennis P. Mayhew
Date: 06/14/24
278 Western Ave
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Jessie E. Pratt
Seller: Jeffrey T. Pratt
Date: 06/14/24
WILBRAHAM
21 Bittersweet Lane
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $690,000
Buyer: David M. Blumenstiel
Seller: Santosh Puri
Date: 06/20/24
26 Carla Lane
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $730,000
Buyer: Haroon Balwa
Seller: Burt H. Fahy
Date: 06/17/24
19 Hunting Lane
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $196,560
Buyer: Blas J. Nunez
Seller: Fumi Realty Inc.
Date: 06/11/24
166 Manchonis Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $297,000
Buyer: Tony J. Ribeiro
Seller: Marcel Nunes
Date: 06/14/24
100 Sandalwood Dr., Lot 100
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $493,885
Buyer: Danielle L. Beaulieu
Seller: AC Homebuilding LLC
Date: 06/14/24
424 Soule Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Ethan J. Eady
Seller: Anne Jacque
Date: 06/17/24
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
117 Chestnut St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Jennifer J. Meyer
Seller: Lasalle, David E., (Estate)
Date: 06/18/24
8 Foxglove Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Jessica Muskin-Pierret
Seller: Hilda M. Puente
Date: 06/14/24
10 Hitching Post Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $535,000
Buyer: Charles Dana
Seller: Karen L. Ching
Date: 06/20/24
435 Market Hill Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $735,000
Buyer: Ellen Broselow
Seller: Carol Connare
Date: 06/14/24
874 North Pleasant St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $615,000
Buyer: Eawoftd LLC
Seller: Sbd RET
Date: 06/10/24
14 Nutting Ave.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $740,000
Buyer: Xiaowei Chen
Seller: Carlos Santiago
Date: 06/17/24
41 Shays St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $850,000
Buyer: Danielle A. Bochneak
Seller: Sabine H. Cray RET
Date: 06/18/24
319 West St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Michael Lee
Seller: Christopher L. Price
Date: 06/18/24
55 Woodlot Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $836,000
Buyer: Sunghoon Lee
Seller: Nathan K. Smith
Date: 06/13/24
BELCHERTOWN
70 Aldrich St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $438,000
Buyer: Yandle Kuo
Seller: Patrick S. Fitzgerald
Date: 06/17/24
271 Hamilton St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Dennis J. O’Connor
Seller: Leah Lamoureux
Date: 06/12/24
41 Oasis Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $662,500
Buyer: Timothy Drost
Seller: Melissa A. Madden
Date: 06/18/24
19 Old Amherst Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Yunjuang Seo
Seller: Robert J. Carroll
Date: 06/17/24
56 Poole Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $173,250
Buyer: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.
Seller: Timothy A. Stoltz
Date: 06/20/24
163 Ware Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Kam C. Lau
Seller: William J. Sordillo
Date: 06/17/24
24 West St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: George W. Braid
Seller: Yuk S. Chan
Date: 06/20/24
EASTHAMPTON
1 Autumn Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $720,000
Buyer: Patrica Crowley
Seller: Karen S. Kuhr
Date: 06/10/24
4 East Green St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Matthew S. Gardner
Seller: Lisa A. Darragh
Date: 06/17/24
100 Line St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Amanda Sharron
Seller: Philip Leblanc
Date: 06/14/24
265 Loudville Road
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $375,400
Buyer: Melanie Conklin
Seller: Wendy Kirby
Date: 06/18/24
GRANBY
51 Kendall St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $307,000
Buyer: Justin E. Fuglestad
Seller: Veitenheimer, Ruby C., (Estate)
Date: 06/10/24
140 School St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $465,000
Buyer: Nicole M. McKinstry
Seller: Elaine M. Chaloux
Date: 06/14/24
7 School St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Michelle Bushey
Seller: John D. Giroux
Date: 06/12/24
HATFIELD
7 Dwight St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Robert Vollinger
Seller: Marilyn L. Fifield
Date: 06/14/24
470 Main St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $537,500
Buyer: Daniel J. Jacques
Seller: Mark E. Kelleher
Date: 06/13/24
8 Molloy Ave.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $237,500
Buyer: Chenvert Properties LLC
Seller: Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB9
Date: 06/20/24
HUNTINGTON
121 County Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Gordon M. Richardson
Seller: Richarrson NT
Date: 06/18/24
Thomas Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Thomas Road Land Trust
Seller: David P. Baillargeon
Date: 06/17/24
Thomas Road (off)
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: David P. Baillargeon
Seller: David P. Baillargeon
Date: 06/17/24
MIDDLEFIELD
153 Skyline Trail
Middlefield, MA 01243
Amount: $302,000
Buyer: Matthew J. Clayton
Seller: Denise M. Lucas
Date: 06/10/24
NORTHAMPTON
119 Bridge Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $594,475
Buyer: Leah Varsano
Seller: Thomas Sadoski
Date: 06/18/24
392 Bridge St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Mark L. Mervine
Seller: Gena M. Downey LT
Date: 06/14/24
17 Harrison Ave
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $407,500
Buyer: Jeffrey T. Barton
Seller: Renee S. Westein
Date: 06/13/24
84 Longview Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Colin D. Chickles
Seller: Minh H. Le
Date: 06/14/24
24 Massasoit St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $915,000
Buyer: Pamela Rosen
Seller: Elliot Fratkn RET
Date: 06/20/24
24 Murphy Ter.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $455,000
Buyer: Susan B. Edelstein
Seller: Bettie F. Farber
Date: 06/10/24
111 Prospect St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $1,075,000
Buyer: Georgia N. Crump
Seller: Deevia C. Patel
Date: 06/20/24
311 Prospect St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $930,000
Buyer: Shira Bettinger LT
Seller: Lindsay Hunter
Date: 06/10/24
31 South Park Ter.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $725,000
Buyer: Steven R. Roszko
Seller: D. J. Narkewicz & Y. Mikich
Date: 06/14/24
160 South St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $775,000
Buyer: Dexter D. Dong
Seller: Marjorie A. Shearer
Date: 06/12/24
11 Valley St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $640,000
Buyer: Ingrid R. Gugler
Seller: Equity TCom
Date: 06/20/24
8 Villone Dr.
Northampton, MA 01053
Amount: $1,400,000
Buyer: Kirkpatrick Realty LLC
Seller: Dtj Properties LLC
Date: 06/14/24
SOUTH HADLEY
11 Central Ave
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $419,000
Buyer: Hannah Laue
Seller: Elias D. Os
Date: 06/10/24
15 Tampa St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Joshua M. Kranz
Seller: Jaswinder Kour
Date: 06/10/24
11 Wildwood Lane
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: Edwin Quiles
Seller: Dubuc, Michael J., (Estate)
Date: 06/17/24
21 Yale St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $291,000
Buyer: Quentin S. Amrani
Seller: Sarah G. Ritchie
Date: 06/17/24
SOUTHAMPTON
29 Bluemer Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Mary Britton
Seller: Rgb Idustries Inc
Date: 06/14/24
23 College Hwy.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $975,000
Buyer: Yellowbrick Property LLC
Seller: Truehart Inc.
Date: 06/18/24
19 Duggan Lane
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $595,000
Buyer: James Barry
Seller: Alexander Kozodoy
Date: 06/10/24
Fomer Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Holyoke W. Works
Seller: Scott Cebula
Date: 06/18/24
6 Laurie Dr.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $585,000
Buyer: Garry L. Parks
Seller: Mark E. Challet
Date: 06/17/24
Southampton Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Kbip LLC
Seller: Scarfo Construction Co. Inc.
Date: 06/14/24
52 Valley Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $342,000
Buyer: Alexppark LLC
Seller: Joyce E. Bard
Date: 06/12/24
WARE
123 Bacon Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Yaojun Liu
Seller: Cun S. Chen
Date: 06/18/24
21 Old Belchertown Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $282,044
Buyer: Mortgage Assets Mgmts. Series I
Seller: Daigle, Claire C., (Estate)
Date: 06/12/24
15 Sherman Hill Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $437,500
Buyer: Wesley D. Mariere
Seller: Christopher A. Hubbard
Date: 06/12/24
32-34 South St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Adcc100 LLC
Seller: Depina & Saintil Investments LLC
Date: 06/17/24
72 West St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Crystal Brown
Seller: Scott M. Fortin
Date: 06/17/24
WORTHINGTON
153 Kinnebrook Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $729,000
Buyer: Mark E. Challet
Seller: Fisk FT
Date: 06/17/24