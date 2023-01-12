Bulkley Richardson Promotes Sarah Willey, Stephen Holstrom

SPRINGFIELD — Bulkley Richardson announced that Sarah Willey has been promoted to partner in the firm’s Business/Finance Department, and Stephen Holstrom has been promoted to counsel in the firm’s Litigation Department.

Willey’s practice includes a range of business services, including advising clients in business formation, mergers and acquisitions, business-succession planning, and corporate structuring of businesses in regulated industries, including cannabis. She also represents employers in a variety of matters before the MCAD, EEOC, and state and federal courts, and counsels clients in protecting and maximizing their intellectual property via trademarks, copyrights, and licensing agreements.

Holstrom joined the firm in 2018 as an associate. He is a general practice litigator with a focus on medical-malpractice defense. In addition to medical-malpractice actions, he has litigated other complex tort actions, commercial cases, insurance cases, complex class actions, and education cases.

“Sarah has been an asset to the firm’s corporate clients, overseeing their complex business needs. And she has been particularly valuable to the firm’s growing cannabis practice, understanding the nuances of this regulated industry,” said Dan Finnegan, managing partner. “Steve continues to be a valuable resource to the litigation team. His growth over the past five years has earned him the respect of colleagues. With his intellectual abilities and strong work ethic, I anticipate Steve to have a long and successful career as a litigator.”