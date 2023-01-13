Holyoke Medical Center to Host Free Nurse-appreciation Concert

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Medical Center will host Nurses Rock: Salute to Nurse Heroes, a free nurse-appreciation event on Friday, Jan. 20 in downtown Springfield. The free event is for all nurses, regardless of where they work, and will offer free food and drinks, free parking, giveaways, and live music featuring the band Trailer Trash.

“This is our way of showing our gratitude to all nurses, not just our own, for working tirelessly to keep our community healthy,” said Margaret-Ann Azzaro, vice president of Patient Care Services and chief Nursing officer at Holyoke Medical Center.

Nurses interested in attending the event can get additional details and register at www.holyokehealth.com/nursesrock. Registration is required.