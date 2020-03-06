Bulkley Richardson to Continue CyberSafe Series on March 11

SPRINGFIELD — Bulkley Richardson continues its CyberSafe series on Wednesday, March 11 with a discussion on legal, technical, and law-enforcement responses to common cybersecurity incidents. “There Has Been a Security Breach. Now What?” will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Bulkley Richardson’s office in downtown Springfield.

This will be an interactive, scenario-based discussion, providing a unique opportunity to understand causes and consequences of these thefts and key lessons learned: from the CEO of a company that has twice been the victim of cybersecurity crimes; from the head of an IT company that was responsible for uncovering and responding to those and hundreds of other events (and who will include a demonstration of the depth of the dark web); from a national law-enforcement official responsible for investigating these crimes locally, but in a national and international context, and who is keenly aware of the issues of timing and cooperation; and from a cybersecurity attorney who will discuss what should — and should not — be done to fulfill associated legal responsibilities.

Speakers include attorneys Jim Duda and Lauren Ostberg of Bulkley Richardson’s Cybersecurity Group, Delcie Bean of Paragus Strategic IT, Julie Cowley of the FBI, and Eric Hagopian of Pilot Precision Products.

A networking reception will follow the program. Registration is required by e-mailing [email protected].