PeoplesBank, Holyoke Craft Beer to Unveil PeoplesStout at Release Party Today

HOLYOKE — PeoplesBank has found a new way to celebrate its founding on St. Patrick’s Day in 1885, its deep Holyoke roots, and its support of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Road Race and Parade: a new local beer called PeoplesStout.

The bank partnered with Holyoke Craft Beer to produce PeoplesStout, an Irish stout featuring the traditional warm, roasty character one would expect in a traditional Irish stout, with a subtle twist. It is brewed from mostly local ingredients, including barley from Valley Malt in Hadley.

“When you see the beer and the label with all the shamrocks on it and the name PeoplesStout, it represents PeoplesBank, the city of Holyoke, and Holyoke Craft Beer,” said Matthew Bannister, first vice president of Marketing and Innovation at PeoplesBank. “It’s great for us to all come together and have a toast to the city and the success of small businesses in the city.”

Holyoke Craft Beer has been in business for just over a year. Through help from the program EforAll Holyoke, owner Mike Pratt was able to turn his passion into a business and open his doors in Holyoke.

“When Matt approached us back in October with this idea of brewing a beer in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, I thought it would be unique to collaborate on a beer with a bank,” Pratt said. “Having the opportunity to work with PeoplesBank gave us the opportunity to run our first canning batch, so I’m very thankful for their support and partnership.”

A release party is planned for today, March 6, at 4 p.m. at Holyoke Craft Beer, located in the STEAM Building at 208 Race St., Holyoke. Matt O’Connor will help kick off the event with the playing of his bagpipes. BarRated Trivia will start at 6:30 p.m.

“This partnership shows that there are community members and stakeholders who are invested in Holyoke and want to support local startups, and being able to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a perfect match,” said Tessa Murphy-Romboletti, executive director at EforAll Holyoke.

PeoplesStout will have a limited quantity and will be available at the brewery and at events during parade weekend.