Bulkley Richardson to Present Family-business Succession-planning Webinar on April 5

SPRINGFIELD — On Tuesday, April 5 at noon, Bulkley Richardson will present session 3 of the firm’s Business Transitions webinar series. Ron Weiss, partner in the firm’s Business and Finance department, will look at family-business succession planning along with guest speaker Ira Bryck, former executive director of the Pioneer Valley Family Business Center and experienced family-owned business advisor.

Topics to be covered include management-succession issues in a family business, estate-planning issues when not all children will be involved in the business, insurance as an equalizer, ownership of non-operating business assets (such as real estate), use of buy/sell agreements, funding, valuation issues, and tales of successful family-business succession planning.

Session 4 (about preparing for a transition) will take place on Tuesday, May 3 at noon. All seessions take place via Zoom, and registration is required for each session. Visit www.bulkley.com/exit-strategies to register.

