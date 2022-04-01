Homework House Adult Spelling Bee Set for April 28

HOLYOKE — Homework House announced that its annual Adult Spelling Bee is back in person this year. Teams of three will gather at Open Square in Holyoke on Thursday, April 28 at 5:30 p.m. to demonstrate their spelling aptitude in this entertaining, and often comical, community event.

Former state Rep. Aaron Vega will once again emcee the evening’s activities. “We are all eager to get back out into the world and enjoy live events, and the spelling bee is certainly an event I look forward to every year,” he said. “In addition to the good-spirited competition, this is an opportunity to hear of the significant impact that Homework House is having on the students and families it serves.”

Homework House, a not-for-profit, after-school program, offers free tutoring and mentoring services to children in kindergarten through grade 6. Homework House sites are located in Holyoke’s most economically challenged neighborhoods, and more than 98% of its budget comes from charitable contributions.

Popular radio announcer Monte Belmonte will once again serve as the word reader. Virginia Dillon, executive director of Homework House, announced that this year’s judges will include Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia and City Councilor Tessa Murphy-Romboletti.

“We are so grateful for the support that we receive from the community,” Dillon said, “and we would also like to give a shout-out to our major sponsors, PeoplesBank, Westfield Bank, and Holyoke Gas & Electric.”

Team registrations can be completed online. Tickets to the event cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door and can be purchased online or from any board member or staff member of Homework House. For more information, to register a team, or to purchase tickets, visit www.homeworkhousebee.com.