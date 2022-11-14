Burkhart Pizzanelli to Deliver New Coats to 200 Square One Children

SPRINGFIELD — The team at Burkhart Pizzanelli, a regional certified public accounting firm located in West Springfield, is doing its part to spread warmth to 200 children in need of winter coats this season. The local accounting firm has organized a campaign through Operation Warm to purchase the new coats for children served by Square One.

“With the chilly weather fast approaching, keeping our little ones warm is a priority for us,” said Kristine Allard, vice president of Development & Communication at Square One. “The gift of a brand-new coat extends well beyond its physical warmth. It provides a level of emotional warmth, self-esteem, and confidence that every child needs. We are so grateful to the staff and clients of Burkhart Pizzanelli for sharing in our vision of what it takes to position our children for long-term success.”

The coats will be distributed by Square One staff and employees of Burkhart Pizzanelli today, Nov. 14 at 12:30 p.m. at Square One’s Tommie Johnson Child & Family Center, 255 King St., Springfield.

Operation Warm is a national organization that provides brand-new winter coats to children in need, helping to improve self-confidence, peer acceptance, school attendance, and overall wellness. Funding support comes from businesses and individuals within the communities they serve.