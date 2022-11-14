BusinessTalk with Donald Sanders, executive artistic director of MIFA Victory Theatre
Episode 136: November 14, 2022
George Interviews Donald Sanders, executive artistic director of MIFA Victory Theatre
“Is Victory at hand?’ That’s the question Donald Sanders, executive artistic director of MIFA Victory Theatre attempts to answer on the next installment of BusinessTalk. The downtown Holyoke landmark has been dark for more than 40 years, but Sanders explains that the requisite momentum — and funding — exists to turn the lights back on soon. It’s all must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local 413 and sponsored by PeoplesBank.