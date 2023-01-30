BusinessTalk with Amy Jamrog, Holyoke-based financial advisor, coach, and consultant

Amy Jamrog is a Holyoke-based financial advisor, coach, and consultant. And experiences in all of those roles have also inspired her to write. Her book is called Confetti Moments: 52 Vignettes to Spark Conversation, Connect Deeply and Celebrate the Ordinary, a title that pretty much says it all. Jamrog talks with BusinessWest editor George O’Brien about her book, what inspired it, why we all have confetti moments, and why we should celebrate them on the next episode of BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local 413 and sponsored by PeoplesBank.