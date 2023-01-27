Seth Lawrence-Slavas Completes Acquisition of Wright Builders Inc.

NORTHAMPTON — Seth Lawrence-Slavas, president of Wright Builders Inc., announced that he has completed his acquisition of company founder Jonathan Wright’s interests, ensuring both a smooth ongoing transition of leadership and a continued commitment to the sustainability and business-culture goals that have defined the company.

Wright will continue to serve Wright Builders as a senior advisor, supporting long-term client relations and ongoing signature projects, but without day-to-day responsibilities. He will continue consulting to organizations interested in carbon reduction, electrification, and sustainable practices, as well as advancing his writing and woodworking projects.

“Seth is an engaging, modest, innovative, highly skilled, and passionate leader who has navigated the ever-changing terrain during COVID-19 with clear and focused judgement, always doing his best to keep his staff and the community safe while still pushing projects forward during a time of unprecedented supply delays and labor restrictions,” Wright said. “His technical and personal skills are quite remarkable. We are truly fortunate.”

In 2019, co-owners Wright and the late Mark Ledwell welcomed Lawrence-Slavas as a Project Development engineer. He had recently completed his master’s degree in building and construction technologies from UMass Amherst, contributing to groundbreaking research on local forest-product utilization for cross-laminated timber as part of both carbon reduction and advancing economic development for rural New England. He quickly showed himself to be a vital addition to the company, becoming vice president of Project Development in 2020 and president of Wright Builders in 2021. Along with his presidency, he acquired partial ownership of the firm in 2021.

Lawrence-Slavas grew up in Wendell, where he was raised in a household of educators, engineers, and timber framers, with a strong commitment to sustainable and traditional living, which he has carried into his career. After moving to Colorado in 2000 to pursue his passion for mountain living, he returned to Massachusetts, where he met his wife, Rachael, and they married in 2007. Shortly after welcoming their first child, they moved to Southern Vermont, where they added a second child to their family. His work continued in construction-related fields, as well as retail and diverse management responsibilities. After over a decade in the Green Mountains, they returned to Massachusetts in 2019.

Lawrence-Slavas has involved himself in the communities of the Connecticut River Valley. He serves on the board of directors of Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity, as well as coaching various youth sports in Amherst.

“I hope and plan to advance sustainable building and lifestyle practices at Wright Builders Inc. and throughout the region,” he said. “It is especially meaningful to me that I get to continue the legacy that Jonathan has trailblazed and am encouraged with the progress and continued stewardship in the Pioneer Valley.”