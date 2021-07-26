BusinessTalk with Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively discussion with Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, another of the finalists for BusinessWest’s coveted Alumni Achievement Award. The two talk about a number of the D.A.’s recent programs and initiatives, from work on cold cases, to the Emerging Adult Court of Hope, to efforts to curb everything from drug addiction to human trafficking to elder abuse. It’s must listening so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.

https://businesswest.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/EPISODE-72.mp3