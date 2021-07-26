Comcast Business Mobile Launches to Small Businesses Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA — Comcast Business announced it has launched its new wireless mobile service for small businesses, Comcast Business Mobile, nationally across its footprint. Comcast Business Mobile offers flexible data options, nationwide 5G coverage, and savings, and is available exclusively to Comcast Business Internet customers in all of its service areas via www.comcastbusiness.com/mobile.

“Staying connected — whether in the office or on the go — is critical for small businesses. Comcast Business Mobile provides small-business owners and their employees access to the most reliable network with nationwide 5G included at no extra cost as well as access to more than 20 million secure Xfinity WiFi hotspots,” said Bill Stemper, president of Comcast Business. “We have created a unique mobile experience that brings more value to our internet customers, saving them money while providing tremendous performance, reliability, and flexibility.”

The service offers Comcast Business Internet customers up to 10 lines with no line-access fees. Comcast Business Mobile gives customers the freedom to build the best plan for their needs, even mixing and matching Comcast Business Mobile’s two data options — unlimited data and by the gig — across multiple lines.

Comcast Business Mobile is compatible with top phones and tablets, allowing customers to choose from today’s most popular devices. Customers may also bring their own devices with no term contract required for mobile service.

To sign up for Comcast Business Mobile or to learn more, visit www.comcastbusiness.com/mobile.