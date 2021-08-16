BusinessTalk with Mary Flahive Dickson, chief development officer and chief medical officer for Golden Years Homecare Services
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.
Episode 75: August 16, 2021
George O’Brien has a lively discussion with Mary Flahive Dickson
BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively discussion with Mary Flahive Dickson, chief development officer and chief medical officer for Golden Years Homecare Services. The two talk about what has become a very serious workforce crisis in healthcare, the reasons behind it, the impact on area healthcare providers, and the outlook for the future. It’s must listening so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.