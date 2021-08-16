BusinessTalk with Mary Flahive Dickson, chief development officer and chief medical officer for Golden Years Homecare Services

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively discussion with Mary Flahive Dickson, chief development officer and chief medical officer for Golden Years Homecare Services. The two talk about what has become a very serious workforce crisis in healthcare, the reasons behind it, the impact on area healthcare providers, and the outlook for the future. It’s must listening so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.

https://businesswest.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/BIZ-WEST-PODCAST-EPISODE-75.mp3