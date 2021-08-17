Freedom Credit Union Accepting Donations in Support of Unify Against Bullying

SPRINGFIELD — Freedom Credit Union is collecting cash donations at all its branches throughout Western Mass. to benefit Unify Against Bullying, whose mission is to bring an end to bullying through the celebration of true diversity. The Springfield-based nonprofit organization provides grants to those who are in the best position to make a difference — children, parents, teachers, and administrators. Freedom Credit Union is accepting donations through Tuesday, Aug. 31.

“Bullying affects children of every shape, size, age, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or physical ability,” Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch said. “We hope to raise funds this month to assist Unify Against Bullying in their important work of understanding and eradicating the stigmas surrounding differences that fuel the majority of bullying.”

Throughout August, Freedom Credit Union employees and members, as well as the community at large, are invited to make monetary donations at any Freedom branch or online at freedom.coop.

Unify Against Bullying works to provide grant funding for schools and other programs where individuals are on the frontlines of potential bullying every day. By providing added resources, they hope to promote awareness and acceptance and to show children that the days of ignoring or tolerating bullying are over. They hope to promote the celebration of differences and come together as one community.

“Not only is this a cause we are proud to support, but our West Springfield branch officer, Debra Mainolfi, is a member of the board of directors for Unify Against Bullying,” Welch said. “We are proud that so many of our employees are involved in organizations working to better our communities, and we’re honored to support them in any way we can.”