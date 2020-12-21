Business Talk Podcast Special Coverage

BusinessTalk with Sheila Coon

By 119

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.

Episode 44: Dec. 21, 2020

George O’Brien talks with Sheila Coon, co-owner, with her husband, Dan, of Hot Oven Cookies

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Sheila Coon, co-owner, with her husband, Dan, of Hot Oven Cookies, one of the more intriguing stories of entrepreneurship playing out in the region.  The two discuss how, in the middle of a pandemic, the company has greatly expanded its footprint and has even more ambitious plans for the future. They also talk about the constant challenges confronting entrepreneurs, and how they have multiplied during these difficult times. It’s must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk.

