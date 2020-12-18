JKirley Collective Launches with Pilot Program

NORTHAMPTON — JKirley Collective, a new, local collaborative offering personal and professional development courses, is making its debut with the launch of a virtual pilot program, “Dignity in Conversation,” to kick off its “Dignity Series” offerings.

JKirley Collective collaborates with others who share the mission of helping people unlock their potential to build the lives they want through transformative action, founder Jessi Kirley said.

“When the coronavirus pandemic hit, I was the executive director for the Family Business Center of Pioneer Valley, which has now closed its doors permanently, like so many other valuable businesses in Western Mass.,” she said. “In response to this forced disruption and global tragedy, I found myself asking what really matters — to me, and to this world. I started a business to pursue my passion of helping people unlock their potential, to craft the lives they want.”

JKirley Collective aims to help the community navigate disruptions and build resiliency skills, by accessing self-worth as a foundation for making choices to reach desired goals. Kirley holds a bachelor’s degree from Smith College and an MBA from the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst. Currently a business advisor for the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center, she has been committed to serving this community in various capacities for more than 20 years.

“I had the fortunate opportunity to go through a Foundations course with the Institute for Generative Leadership, which helped me clarify my offering and build a collaboration model for my business,” Kirley said.

JKirley Collective programs will offer a variety of tools and practices for transformative change, including dignity embodiment, conversational techniques, and financial empowerment, and will connect participants to an ongoing peer cohort for expanding network support and deepening agency. To truly be successful, individuals must learn and practice dignity-awareness skills so they can live and lead from an authentic, embodied space.