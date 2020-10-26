BusinessTalk with with Nate Costa

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Nate Costa, president of the Springfield Thunderbirds. The two discuss the fate of the upcoming season and the factors that will determine if, when, and under what circumstances games might again be played. They also discuss the importance of the team to the ongoing efforts to revitalize Springfield, and how the Thunderbirds stay relevant during this ultra-challenging time. It’s must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk.

