BusinessWest Moves 40 Under Forty Gala to Sept. 23

SPRINGFIELD — In light of Gov. Charlie Baker’s recent announcement that most, if not all, restrictions on events will be lifted effective Aug. 1, BusinessWest has made the decision to move its annual 40 Under Forty gala, originally scheduled for late June, to Thursday, Sept. 23 at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House in Holyoke.

“We make this move because … well, we want as many people as possible to celebrate with the class of 2021,” said George O’Brien, editor and associate publisher of BusinessWest. “This gala has always been an event — one of the biggest and best on the calendar in Western Mass. for many years. We can’t predict the future, but we firmly believe that we can stage a larger, better event — one worthy of this class of rising stars, and this region — in September than we can in June.”

The class of 2021 will be introduced to the region in the magazine’s May 12 issue. Additional details on the Sept. 23 gala will be forthcoming. Tickets, which will go on sale later this spring, will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.