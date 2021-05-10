BusinessTalk with Jessica Bossie, primary care doctor for Health Services for the Homeless
Episode 63: May 10, 2021
BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien begins a series of shows devoted to the 40 Under Forty Class of 2021 by talking with top scorer Jessica Bossie, primary care doctor for Health Services for the Homeless. The two discuss the critical work that this agency carries out, the many challenges involved with treating the homeless population, and the many ways this program is not only helping the homeless, but bringing down the cost of care for everyone by treating the homeless where they are, and not in the ER. It’s must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.