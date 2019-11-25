Cannabis Education Center to Host First Industry Event on Dec. 4

HOLYOKE — The newly established Cannabis Education Center, a joint venture between Holyoke Community College (HCC) and C3RN, the Cannabis Community Care and Research Network, will hold its first cannabis-industry roundtable and networking event on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The Cannabis Industry Roundtable will run from 2 to 4:30 p.m. in the PeoplesBank Conference Room on the third floor of the Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development on HCC’s main campus at 303 Homestead Ave.

Part of the program will include an overview of resources available through the Cannabis Education Center: public education forums, social-equity training, occupational skills training, contract training for businesses, and hands-on workforce training for specific jobs in the cannabis industry.

“We are thrilled to start offering custom cannabis business trainings, workforce certificate training programs, and entrepreneur networking and educational events this winter,” said Marion McNabb, CEO of C3RN. “The Dec. 4 Cannabis Industry Roundtable will describe how businesses, students, and entrepreneurs can learn more, get involved, and help set the standards for Massachusetts in the national cannabis industry.”

Representatives from HCC and C3RN will also share details on two planned networking series, the Cannabis Business Networking Speaker Series and the Cannabis Entrepreneur and Business Owners Networking Series, both scheduled to begin in January 2020. In addition, a question-and-answer and networking session will run from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

The event will also be available live through the Zoom meeting webinar platform for those who cannot attend in person. Participants can register in advance for the webinar at bit.ly/336ndoT. Registrants will receive a confirmation e-mail containing information about joining the event on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.

HCC and C3RN are designated training partners through the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission’s Social Equity Vendor Training Program. The program was designed to provide priority access, training, and technical assistance to individuals and communities negatively impacted by the drug war.