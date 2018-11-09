Royal, P.C. Seminar on Dec. 6 to Tackle Employee Handbooks

NORTHAMPTON — With many Massachusetts employment laws going into effect this year, now is a good time for employers to look at their employee handbooks to see if any revisions may be necessary.

Daniel Carr, an attorney with Royal, P.C., will conduct a seminar on employee handbooks on Thursday, Dec. 6 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at 270 Pleasant St., Northampton. He will discuss what should be included, as well as some of the newer laws and amendments that have been implemented recently in Massachusetts, including the new Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which took effect on April 1; amendments to the Massachusetts Equal Pay Act, which came into effect on July 1; and the ‘grand bargain’ bill, which was signed into law in August.

Because the law is continually changing in numerous ways, it is advisable that employers set aside a time, at least once per year, to review and update their handbook.

The cost to attend is $30 per person. Registration is limited, so call Heather Loges, practice manager, at (413) 586-2288 to register or if you have any questions.