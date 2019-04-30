Coldwell Banker Upton-Massamont Realtors Welcomes Melissa Brunt

NORTHAMPTON — Coldwell Banker Upton-Massamont Realtors announced the addition of Realtor Melissa Brunt to its roster of professional real-estate agents in its Main Street, Northampton office.

Brunt, who grew up in Brimfield, currently resides in Southampton, where she has lived for the past 18 years. “I fell in love with the beauty of the landscape and the kindness of the people in the Valley,” she said. After working in the hospitality industry for a number of years, she decided to make the switch to residential real-estate sales.

“I am pleased to have Melissa on our team of Realtors in our Northampton office,” said Coldwell Banker Upton-Massamont Realtors broker Christine Aubrey. “Her background in hospitality has always made customer service her first priority, and her career in real estate will be no different. She is focused on giving her clients the very best experience.”

Brunt is a member of the Realtor Assoc. of the Pioneer Valley, the National Assoc. of Realtors, and the Massachusetts Assoc. of Realtors. As a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Upton-Massamont Realtors, her primary focus will be residential real estate in Hampshire and Franklin counties.