United Bank Foundation Celebrates JA of Western Massachusetts Centennial

WEST SPRINGFIELD — As part of its community partnership with Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts, the United Bank Foundation Massachusetts announced it unanimously approved a $5,000 sponsorship of JA’s 100th-anniversary gala, “The Roaring ’20s Are Back!” The Great Gatsby-themed event will be held on Saturday, May 4 from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at MGM Springfield.

In addition to the $5,000 sponsorship of the centennial gala, United Bank’s Massachusetts charitable foundation approved a total of $15,000 in recent years to bring financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurial programs to K-12 students in Western Mass. The programs teach students concepts related to budgeting, saving, and money management with the intent of promoting good financial habits.

Also, United Bank employees have been longtime active volunteers in Junior Achievement, enthusiastically investing their time and expertise to help teach financial literacy in area schools.

“Over the years, United Bank and our employees have been dedicated partners in helping JA of Western Mass. make a real and meaningful difference in the financial well-being of so many young people and their families,” said Dan Flynn, president of the United Bank Foundation Massachusetts and executive vice president and chief operating officer of Wholesale Banking at United. “Our $5,000 sponsorship of JA’s centennial celebration on May 4 is just another way of joining so many other generous individual and corporate supporters in honoring, recognizing, celebrating, and sustaining 100 years of empowering youth in Western Mass.”